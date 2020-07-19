Successfully reported this slideshow.
Carimbos comemorativos no Concelho de Faro de 1954 a 1989
Carimbos comemorativos no Concelho de Faro de 1954 a 1989

Nesta coleção apresentamos sobrescritos com carimbos comemorativos do Concelho de Faro organizados cronologicamente tendo por base as diferentes localidades do Concelho de Faro.

