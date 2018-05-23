-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Audiobook Ebook Dowload Ayurveda and Marma Therapy: Energy Points in Yogic Healing For Free Full page
Read now : https://tauruszblg.blogspot.co.id/?book=0940985594
This is the first book on marma therapy published in the West. It clearly describes the 107 main marma points in location, properties and usage. It explains in detail how to treat them with many methods including massage, aromas, herbs and yoga practices. Ayurveda and Marma Therapy is an essential reference guide for all students of Yoga, Ayurveda, massage or natural healing.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment