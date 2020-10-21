EXPERIENCE BREAKTHROUGH IN YOUR PRAYER LIFE. When you have exhausted all your options and everything you were holding onto has failed, God steps in. He hears your cries and remembers His promises to you. He never turns away the desperate. He never ignores your tears. The dreams and visions God has placed in the hearts of His people will come to pass. All you have to do is learn to pray desperate prayers. Using the prayer of Hannah as a model, best-selling author John Eckhardt invites you to a life of prayer that consistently sees results. Through biblical teaching and practical application, you can persevere in prayer no matter where you are in your life, how bad things may look, or what situation you find yourself in. Have the last word over the enemy and experience joy in God?s presence. ?

