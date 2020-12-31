Mazes provide hours of fun for boys & girls, and are some of best early childhood education tools out there! This collection of thoughtful mazes will help your child develop critical skills such as problem solving, visual perception, and fine motor skills.Features:3 difficulty levels (Easy, Medium, Hard) suitable for ages 4-6, and 6-8 Beautifully illustrated mazes that will entertain, stimulate, and challenge your young one Start building key logical and analytical capabilities at a young age

