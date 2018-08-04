Synopsis :

Get the Inside Word on Law Schools. The Princeton Review surveyed over 19,700 students to collect the information in the 2016 edition of "The""Best 173 Law Schools. "This bookgives yousurvey-driven profiles of the nation s top law schools as well as detailed statistical information on accredited schools.This guidebook offers a wealth of the info you need to know when deciding where to get your JD, including: Direct Quotes from Students Detailed school profiles covering classroom experience, campus life, and admissions Snapshots of each school s academic specialties, course requirements, and tuition & fees Unique Ranking Lists Lists of the top 10 law schools in 11 categories, including Best Professors, Best Career Prospects, and more Ratings for every school on Academics, Selectivity, and Career Placement Detailed Career Information In-depth school profiles, each including median starting salaries, prominent alumni, and bar exam pass rates Candid feedback from students on career services and networking opportunities You ll also geteasy-to-reference snapshots of each school s admissions criteria, deadlines, telephone numbers, tuition figures, e-mail and snail mail addresses, and other key info."

To continue please click on the following link https://lgarapnsuantay.blogspot.ru/?book=110188195X

