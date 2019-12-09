The Mystery of the Golden Stars (Le mystère des étoiles d'or)

Bilingual English/French Edition (Édition bilingue anglais/française)

This book invites you to tour Brussels, the city that hosts the European Union's headquarters, discovering what the European Union is, how it works and how it may be relevant to you. You follow Josh and Ricki and their new friend Maddy as they struggle to solve the mystery of the Golden Stars. Good luck and lots of fun!

The book is an independent translation and adaptation of the European Commission's work in English, "The Mistery of Golden Stars - An adventure in the European Union", available free of charge in PDF format on the official website of the European Union. © European Union, 2014.

(Ce livre vous invite à visiter Bruxelles, la ville qui accueille le quartier général de l'Union européenne, en découvrant ce que l'Union européenne est, comment cela fonctionne et comment cela peut être pertinent pour vous. Vous suivez Josh et Ricki et leur nouvelle amie Maddy qui luttent pour résoudre le mystère des étoiles d'or. Bonne chance et beaucoup de plaisir!

Le livre est une traduction et une adaptation indépendantes du travail de la Commission européenne en anglais, "The Mistery of Golden Stars - An adventure in the European Union", disponible gratuitement au format PDF sur le site officiel de l'Union européenne. © Union européenne, 2014.)

