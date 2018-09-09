Download Read The Story of the Civil Rights Freedom Rides in Photographs (Story of the Civil Rights Movement in Photographs) E-book full Ebook Free

Bombs. Clubs. Metal pipes. Severe beatings. Angry segregationists. This is what the Freedom Riders faced when they journeyed into the Deep South to integrate the interstate buses and terminals. Civil rights activists, black and white, understood the dangers of the Freedom Rides. They knew opposition would be fierce, but they did not care. It was worth the risk in the pursuit of African-American rights. Through captivating primary source photographs, author David Aretha examines this fight for equality in the Civil Rights Movement.

