MECANICA CUÁNTICA
OBJETIVOS • Reconocer las teorías que sustentan el modelo mecano-cuántico. • Explicar que es la radiación electromagnética.
TEORÍAS JOHN DALTON 1800:
JOSEPH JOHN THOMSON 1900
RUTHERFORD 1911
NIELS BOHR 1913
Y ahora……………… ¿Qué dice el modelo Mecano-cuántico?
Video mecano_cuantica.mp4
Postulados Planck formuló que la energía se radia en unidades pequeñas separadas que llamamos cuantos. Descubrió una const...
Sus descubrimientos, sin embargo, no invalidaron la teoría de que la radiación se propagaba por ondas. Los físicos en la a...
En 1905 Einstein, basándose en el trabajo de Planck, publicó su teoría sobre el fenómeno conocido como efecto fotoeléctric...
Cuando un haz de luz de cierta frecuencia cae sobre un metal éste emite electrones, según Einstein un rayo de luz es en re...
Y que es un Fotón???????????
Es la partícula portadora de todas las formas de radiación electromagnética, incluyendo a los rayos gamma, los rayos X, la...
Y que es una Onda????
Es una perturbación de un medio que se propaga transportando energía. El medio perturbado puede ser aire, agua o incluso v...
Longitud de Onda: Distancia que existe entre Cresta y cresta en una onda.
Frecuencia: f La frecuencia es la cantidad de ondas que pasan por un punto en un segundo. Se mide en Hertz.
¿Qué es una onda electromagnética?
• El espectro electromagnético 1 NASA (Español).mp4
EL GATO DE SCHRÖDINGER
