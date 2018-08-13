Successfully reported this slideshow.
Los amantes de shimbashi

Historia breve
Lifestyle
Los amantes de shimbashi

  1. 1. Los amantes de Shimbashi “Porque te tengo y no porque te pienso [...] porque te miro y muero y peor que muero si no te miro...” Mario Benedetti La siguió contemplando por unos minutos más, antes de decidirse a dejar la habitación e ir a comprar cigarros. Ella dormía boca abajo, desnuda, su piel suave resplandecía ligeramente con la luz de una lámpara de mesa. Su rostro se veía ligeramente adusto y estaba envuelto en sus cabellos oscuros y desordenados. Y también semioculto entre sus cabellos, a mitad de la espalda, se podía ver una mancha café, un lunar, cual sello distntvo de esa mujer que era tanto dormida como despierta, hermosa, misteriosa. Toshihiro Iwata salió de la habitación con sus ropas en la mano, se vistó en la pequeña salita y luego dejó del departamento cerrando con cuidado de no hacer ruido. Se dirigió al Seven Eleven que estaba a dos calles del edifcio. Había un Family Mart a una cuadra, pero ahí no vendían los cigarros que le gustaban. Iba pensando en la forma que había conocido a Nozomi y el tempo que llevaban viéndose. Nozomi Takeda era encargada de una galería de escultura en la zona cosmopolita de Ginza, el suburbio más parecido a Manhatan. Se encontraba en una pequeña calle rumbo al famoso Tsukiji Fish Market. En ese mercado, además de contener las grandes bodegas donde todos los días llegan toneladas de pescado de las costas japonesas para ser repartdas en la infnidad de restaurantes de Tokio y las ciudades más importantes del país, e incluso para exportación, también se encuentran pequeños restaurantes tradicionales donde se cocina o prepara el pescado recién traído del mar. Toshihiro conducía un camión con el cual transportaba pescado cada dos semanas desde Shimoda, una ciudad costera en la península de Izu, aunque él vivía en Toshima, una isla a 35 km de Shimoda.
  2. 2. Cuando Toshihiro terminaba de entregar el pescado y recibir los pagos, solía ir a uno de esos restaurantes, los cuales, por pequeños y por ser una atracción turístca, pero además, por servir excelente pescado siempre tenían fla en la entrada. En una de esas esperas, adelante de él había una mujer de bonita silueta, discreta, con lentes oscuros y redondos. Se mantenía serena mirando a la puerta del restaurante, no se veía impaciente pues al parecer, la música que escuchaba mediante unos auriculares blancos la calmaba. Cuando les tocó el turno de entrar al restaurante, como iban solos, los ubicaron en la barra, frente a los cocineros. Ella se quitó los lentes, guardó los auriculares y se interesó por lo que preparaba el cocinero que le quedaba de frente. Él se le quedó viendo a ella, luego vio el flete de atún que estaba cortando el cocinero y le dijo: - Hoy he traído media tonelada de ese atún desde Shimoda. Ella siguió mirando por un instante el corte que el cocinero hacía para preparar una orden de tres nigiris*, luego, lentamente volteó y le respondió: - Quizás, si les has dicho que tú lo trajiste de la costa, nos hubieran dejado pasar desde hace rato. También por un instante, Toshihiro no supo si eso era sarcasmo o una broma, hasta que ella soltó una carcajada controlada, de esas que sólo escucha la persona de junto. Nozomi le dijo su nombre, y Toshihiro fue quien ahora rió para sí, y ella lo miró seriamente, y luego de un instante, lo entendió: - Sí, como el Shinkansen**, me lo dicen todo el tempo. Eso fue sufciente para romper el hielo. Ella le habló de su trabajo, le dijo que le gustaban las artes y que su trabajo le permita tener contacto con ellas. Él quedó impresionado por la sencillez de esa mujer y por la naturalidad con la que hablaba de su
  3. 3. vida, acompañando sus palabras por un movimiento casi mágico de sus manos. Por su parte, él le dijo que trabajaba con sus padres, ellos administraban una pequeña empresa pesquera en la isla donde vivían y él se encargaba de traer el pescado a Tokio cada quince días. Ya había pagado los cigarros y una botella de sake. También había visto unas medias oscuras, como le gustaban a Nozomi y había tomado un paquete de medias. Mientras caminaba de regreso al departamento, recordaba que: Ese día se despidieron al salir del restaurante, y quince días después, él estaba formado, esperando entrar y de vez en cuando miraba hacia uno y otro extremo de la calle esperando verla, pero no apareció. Cuando terminó de comer salió de la zona del mercado y caminó hacia la calle que ella le había dicho donde estaba la galería. Llegó y vio que estaba cerrado. De todas maneras, tocó el tmbre y unos instantes después, cuando Toshihiro estaba dando vuelta para irse, escuchó una voz por el interfón: - No te muevas, ahora te abro. Él se quedó quieto y luego vio que a su derecha, arriba, había también una cámara de vigilancia, y entendió que ella lo había reconocido a través de la cámara. Lo que sigue lo recordaba muy bien. Cuando ella le abrió y le dijo que entrara, apenas oyó cerrar la puerta, él se volteó para decirle cualquier cosa con qué iniciar una conversación y ella se abalanzó sobre él y lo besó colgándose de su cuello. Después de unos instantes de sorpresa, y percibiendo un aroma de un perfume caro y muy agradable, la tomó por la espalda y la giró para aprisionarla contra la pared. Se besaron varios minutos, ambos habían reconocido las espaldas y las nalgas del otro por encima de las ropas. En un momento ella se separó y lo jaló hacia un sofá color gris que estaba al inicio de un pasillo que conducía a una ofcina. Allí se desnudaron y se amaron toda la tarde.
  4. 4. Recordaba que llegó a las 9 pm a la estación Shimbashi, y media hora después estaba en Shinagawa para tomar el Nozomi que lo llevaría a Atami, y luego el tren local, a Shimoda. Llegó a Shimoda a las 2am, se quedó en un pequeño hotel a un costado de la terminal de tren y por la mañana tomó el barco a Toshima. Así ocurría cada mes o cada dos meses, desde hacía dos años, claro, porque no siempre que él viajaba a Tokio se veían. No había compromisos, no había preguntas respecto de su vida familiar u otras amistades. Sólo, cada mes o cada dos meses, dos solitarios se veían en el departamento de ella, en Shimbashi, cerca de la estación JR del mismo nombre, tenían sexo toda la tarde noche, y luego él se iba. Llegó, dejó el sake en el frigorífco y caminó a la recámara, ella todavía dormía. Se acomodó frente a ella, a cierta distancia, y siguió pensando. Esta vez había sido diferente. Él había llegado al departamento de Nozomi como siempre, habían comido y luego ella lo había llevado a la recámara. Como era usual, Toshihiro de inmediato ya estaba en calzoncillos y ella se tró en la cama, todavía vestda y le dijo a él si no quería dormir. Se acercó y la besó. Luego la comenzó a tocar sobre la ropa. Sin pedirlo él, ella se quitó la falda y la blusa, argumentando calor y se dejó tocar de nuevo. Él acercó sus dedos a la vagina de ella y la comenzó a frotar por encima de las bragas hasta sentr cierta humedad luego la atrajo hacia sí, hasta que ella quedó encima de él y sentada a horcajadas. Toshihiro se quitó los calzoncillos de manera que ahora su pene rozaba contra la vagina de ella, sólo separados por la tela de las bragas. Luego ella se acercó a besarlo abrazándose a él. Pasados unos minutos ella se bajó y él se acomodó de lado y comenzó a tocar la vagina de Nozomi por encima de las bragas mientras besaba su mejilla y su seno izquierdo. Luego, con su dedo medio, hizo a un lado las bragas y comenzó a penetrarla mientras con el pulgar masageaba el clítoris. Ella comenzó a gemir, estaba con los ojos cerrados
  5. 5. y la boca semiabierta. Luego de un rato, cuando lo normal era que se desnudaran y completaran el encuentro, ella se quedó quieta, él la dejó en paz y ella se durmió. La estuvo observando un buen rato hasta que decidió salir. Al volver, ella todavía estaba dormida. La seguía viendo, y era hermosa. Se fumó un cigarrillo observándola. Luego, tomó una libreta y comenzó a escribir: Muchas veces te he soñado He soñado que te toco y te beso Muchas más de las veces que lo hecho estando despiertos Hoy, sin embargo, te he visto dormir te he visto soñar, y viéndote soñar también he soñado yo Así describo la realidad del sueño que nunca soñé de verte dormir Así describo la realidad de aprender a tocarte sin tocar tu piel y a besarte sin tocar tus labios estando tú a un metro de distancia Ya desde hace semanas, Tashihiro había dejado de decirle palabras amorosas. Quizá ella las pensaba, pero se las guardaba. Él sí las pensaba, pero había decidido guardarlas también. No
  6. 6. sabía cuanto duraría esta relación, no sabía lo que ella hacía cuando no se veían, ella tampoco sabía lo que él hacía en su isla. Y ninguno preguntaba. Pero la amaba, eso bastaba. Era un amor imperfecto, limitado, que no se proclamaba a los cuatro vientos, pero era por ella, y no dependía de lo que ella dijera, pensara o hiciera. Era una decisión estar con ella, mientras ella lo quisiera. La vio una vez más, apagó la colilla del cigarro, arrancó la hoja donde había escrito los versos y la dejó sobre el paquete de medias, junto al teléfono de Nozomi, guardó la libreta y se fue. Ella se quedó durmiendo. Él iba caminando a la estación. Y posiblemente… los dos seguían soñando. Por Norman E. Rivera Pazos Agosto 2018 ___________________________________________________________ *Nigiri= El sushi real, un pequeño puñado de arroz cocido que se comprime para hacer como un bulto, se acomoda en una tabla y sobre él se coloca un trozo de pescado o marisco. **Shinkansen= Tren bala japonés, hay tres tpos, y uno de ellos, el de mayor velocidad, se llama Nozomi.

