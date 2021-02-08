Successfully reported this slideshow.
НАЦІОНАЛЬНА ПОЛІЦІЯ ЗВІТ НАЧАЛЬНИКА ПОЛІЦІЇ ЛУГАНСЬКОЇ ОБЛАСТІ ПЕРЕД НАСЕЛЕННЯМ ЗА 2020 РІК
01 Повідомлення громадян
Повідомлення громадян 134 132 КІЛЬКІСТЬ ПОВІДОМЛЕНЬ СЕРЕДНІЙ ЧАС ПРИЙНЯТТЯ ТА ОБРОКИ ПОВІДОМЛЕНЬ ОПЕРАТОРОМ СПЕЦЛІНІЦЇ «10...
02 Безпечні дороги
Безпечні дороги - Перевищення швидкості; - Порушення правил маневрування; - Недотримання дистанції; - Порушення правил про...
Безпечні дороги ПРИКЛАДИ ДТП Й РОБОТИ ПОЛІЦІЇ ЗА НИМИ 08.12.2020 близько 14:10 годин в м. Кремінна, на перехресті вул. Цен...
03 Безпечні вулиці
Безпечні вулиці ХУЛІГАНСТВО Фактори ризику для жертв: -Стан алкогольного сп'яніння; -Рухався сам в темний час доби в слабо...
Безпечні вулиці МІСЦЕ СКОЄННЯ ЗЛОЧИНУ Що треба зробити? ПРИКЛАДИ ЗЛОЧИНІВ Й РОБОТИ ПОЛІЦІЇ ПО НИХ квартал Дружби Народів м...
Безпечні вулиці З незаконного обігу вилучено 62 кг наркотичних засобів та 1,4 кг психотропних речовин. Що треба зробити? Н...
04 Безпечне житло, оселя
Безпечне житло, оселя КРАДІЖОК Квартира Приватний будинок Дача, гараж Місце скоєння крадіжок - Під час купівлі товарів чер...
Безпечне житло, оселя - Розробити стратегію тісного спілкування та взаємодії поліції з громадськістю, спрямовану на уперед...
05 Безпека дітей
Безпека дітей Що робила поліція? ЗЛОЧИНИ ПРОТИ ДІТЕЙ 119 ВИПАДКІВ ЗНИКНЕННЯ ДІТЕЙ ЗНИК ? НАДЗВИЧАЙНІ ПОДІЇ З ДІТЬМИ 216 ЗН...
06 Домашнє (сімейне) насильство
Домашнє (сімейне) насильство НАДІЙШОВ ВИКЛИК ВИЇЗДІВ ПОЛІЦІЇ НА АДРЕСУ КРИВДНИКІВ ПОСТАВЛЕНО НА ПРОФІЛАКТИЧНИЙ ОБЛІК 1388 ...
07 Зброя, вибухівка
Зброя, вибухівка ФАКТІВ НЕЗАКОННОГО ОБІГУ ЗБРОЇ 339 ЗЛОЧИНІВ З ВИКОРИСТАННЯМ ВОГНЕПАЛЬНОЇ ЗБРОЇ ВИЛУЧЕНО ВИБУХІВКИ (КГ) 19...
08 Довіра громадян
Довіра громадян КІЛЬКІСТЬ КОНТАКТІВ ПОЛІЦІЇ З НАСЕЛЕННЯМ УЧАСТЬ У МІСЦЕВИХ РОБОЧИХ ГРУПАХ З ПУБЛІЧНОЇ (ГРОМАДСЬКОЇ) БЕЗПЕК...
Протягом 2020 року за сприянням ПРООН для визначення потреб окремих громад області проведено більше 50 робочих зустрічей (...
09 Персонал поліції
Персонал поліції 3134 КІЛЬКІСТЬ ПОЛІЦЕЙСЬКИХ ЗАДІЯНО У ЗАХОДАХ, КРІМ ОСНОВНИХ ОБОВ'ЯЗКІВ Крім виконання прямих функціональ...
10 Нагальні потреби поліції
Нагальні потреби поліції ЧОГО ПОТРЕБУЄ ПОЛІЦІЯ? Як планується вирішувати проблеми? 4. Підвищити кваліфікацію працівників п...
Звіт начальника поліції Луганської області
