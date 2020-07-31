Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
НАЦІОНАЛЬНА ПОЛІЦІЯ ЗВІТ НАЧАЛЬНИКА ПОЛІЦІЇ ПОПАСНЯНСЬКОГО РАЙОНУ ЛУГАНСЬКОЇ ОБЛАСТІ ПЕРЕД НАСЕЛЕННЯМ ЗА 6 МІСЯЦІВ 2020
01 Повідомлення громадян
Повідомлення громадян 3 521КІЛЬКІСТЬ ПОВІДОМЛЕНЬ ПОВІДОМЛЕНЬ ПРИЙНЯТО ТА ОБРОБЛЕНО ПРОТЯГОМ 10 СЕКУНД5610 сек. ВИЇЗДІВ НА ...
02 Безпечні дороги
Безпечні дороги - Перевищення швидкості. - Порушення правил маневрування. - Недотримання дистанції. . Причини - Розміщення...
Безпечні дороги ПРИКЛАДИ ДТП Й РОБОТИ ПОЛІЦІЇ ЗА НИМИ Надійшло повідомлення від фельдшера СШМД м. Попасн про те, що 01.01....
03 Безпечні вулиці
Безпечні вулиці ХУЛІГАНСТВО Фактори ризику для жертв: -Стан алкогольного сп'яніння; -Рухався сам в темний час доби в слабо...
Безпечні вулиці МІСЦЕ СКОЄННЯ ЗЛОЧИНУ Місце мешкання громадян - Збільшити кількість патрулів у зазначених місцях у темний ...
Безпечні вулиці НЕЗАКОННА ТОРГІВЛЯ ОКОВИТОЮ З незаконного обігу вилучено наркотичних речовин : марихуана – 628,1 гр. Екстр...
04 Безпечне житло, оселя
Безпечне житло, оселя КРАДІЖОК Квартира Приватний будинок Дача, гараж Місце скоєння крадіжки - Під час купівлі товарів чер...
Безпечне житло, оселя - Розробити та розповсюдити пам’ятку «Як не стати жертвою крадіїв та захистити своє майно». - Провес...
05 Безпека дітей
Безпека дітей Складено адміністративних протоколів: - - за невиконання обов’язків з виховання дітей – 35; - за продаж непо...
06 Домашнє (сімейне) насильство
Домашнє (сімейне) насильство НАДІЙШЛО ВИКЛИКІВ ВИЇЗДІВ ПОЛІЦІЇ НА АДРЕСУ ТИМЧАСОВО ВИЛУЧЕНО ДІТЕЙ ІЗ СІМЕЙ (РАЗОМ ЗІ СЛУЖБ...
07 Зброя, вибухівка
Зброя, вибухівка ПОДІЇ, ПОВ’ЯЗАНІ ЗІ ЗБРОЄЮ 5 ПОДІЇ, ПОВ’ЯЗАНІ З ВИБУХІВКОЮ ВИЛУЧЕНО ВИБУХІВКИ (КГ) ПОДІЇ, ПОВ’ЯЗАНІ З ВИБ...
08 Довіра громадян
Довіра громадян КІЛЬКІСТЬ КОНТАКТІВ ПОЛІЦІЇ З НАСЕЛЕННЯМ УЧАСТЬ У МІСЦЕВИХ РОБОЧИХ ГРУПАХ З ПУБЛІЧНОЇ (ГРОМАДСЬКОЇ) БЕЗПЕК...
Довіра громадян КІЛЬКІСТЬ ОСІБ, ЯКИХ ПРИЙНЯЛИ НАЧАЛЬНИКИ / ДІЛЬНИЧНІ НА ПРИЙОМАХ 27 / 174 ЗУСТРІЧЕЙ З НАСЕЛЕННЯМ КЕРІВНИКІ...
09 Персонал поліції
Персонал поліції 121 КІЛЬКІСТЬ ПОЛІЦЕЙСЬКИХ ЗАДІЯНО У ЗАХОДАХ, КРІМ ОСНОВНИХ ОБОВ'ЯЗКІВ Крім виконання прямих функціональн...
10 Нагальні потреби поліції
Нагальні потреби поліції ЧОГО ПОТРЕБУЄ ПОЛІЦІЯ? --Звернутись до ВЦА що до виділення коштів для продовження встановлення ін...
Звіт начальника поліції Попаснянського району перед населенням за 6 місяців 2020 року
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Звіт начальника поліції Попаснянського району перед населенням за 6 місяців 2020 року

32 views

Published on

Звіт начальника поліції Попаснянського району перед населенням за 6 місяців 2020 року

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Звіт начальника поліції Попаснянського району перед населенням за 6 місяців 2020 року

  1. 1. НАЦІОНАЛЬНА ПОЛІЦІЯ ЗВІТ НАЧАЛЬНИКА ПОЛІЦІЇ ПОПАСНЯНСЬКОГО РАЙОНУ ЛУГАНСЬКОЇ ОБЛАСТІ ПЕРЕД НАСЕЛЕННЯМ ЗА 6 МІСЯЦІВ 2020
  2. 2. 01 Повідомлення громадян
  3. 3. Повідомлення громадян 3 521КІЛЬКІСТЬ ПОВІДОМЛЕНЬ ПОВІДОМЛЕНЬ ПРИЙНЯТО ТА ОБРОБЛЕНО ПРОТЯГОМ 10 СЕКУНД5610 сек. ВИЇЗДІВ НА МІСЦЕ ПОДІЇ2 937 ЗЛОЧИНІВ ЗАРЕЄСТРОВАНО 375 АДМІНПРАВОПОРУШЕНЬ ЗАРЕЄСТРОВАНО 138 64 РОЗКРИТО ТЯЖКИХ ЗЛОЧИНІВ 1 РОЗКРИТО ОСОБЛИВО ТЯЖКИХ ЗЛОЧИНІВ Середній час прибуття: - у місті - 12 хв 01 сек; - у районі – 37 хв 15 сек. У відділі створено 1 СОГ, 1 наряд СРПП, 1 наряд ГШР працюють цілодобово Швидкість прибуття поліції на місце події Вбивство – 0.26 % ( 1 факт) Пограбування – 0.26 % (1 фак) Крадіжки – 24.5 % (192 факти) Хуліганство – 0.26 % (1 фак) Викрадення автомобіля – 0.53 % ( 3 факти) Шахрайство – 8 % (30 фактів) Побиття – 4.8 % ( 18 фактів) Сімейне насильство – 0.26 % (1 фак) Структура повідомлень за видами
  4. 4. 02 Безпечні дороги
  5. 5. Безпечні дороги - Перевищення швидкості. - Порушення правил маневрування. - Недотримання дистанції. . Причини - Розміщення соціальної реклами щодо дотримання ПДР. - Проведення зустрічей у навчальних закладах, автошколах та установах для формування нетерпимого ставлення до керування авто напідпитку. - Розповсюдження пам'яток з переліком санкцій за порушення ПДР. Заходи з покращення ситуації (саме поліція, у співпраці) 71.6% ЛЕГКОВІ 14.2% ВАНТАЖНІ 14.2% МОТО ЗА ВИДАМИ ТРАНСПОРТУКОЛИ ЧАСТІШЕ ТРАПЛЯЮТЬСЯ?АВАРІЙНО НЕБЕЗПЕЧНІ ДІЛЯНКИ ВІДСУТНІ 17ЗАГАЛЬНА КІЛЬКІСТЬ ДТП ДТП ЗА УЧАСТЮ ДІТЕЙ ПОСТРАЖДАЛО ОСІБ ЗАГИНУЛО ОСІБ ПОСТРАЖДАЛО ДІТЕЙ УПРАВЛІННЯ АВТО НАПІДПИТКУ (130 КУпАП)39 1 1 7 2 1 ВИКРАДЕНЬ АВТОМОБІЛІВ У світлу пору доби
  6. 6. Безпечні дороги ПРИКЛАДИ ДТП Й РОБОТИ ПОЛІЦІЇ ЗА НИМИ Надійшло повідомлення від фельдшера СШМД м. Попасн про те, що 01.01.2020 р. о 18-20 було надано мед. допомогу гр. Л. 1974 р.н., мешкає м. Попасна, д/з: забій грудної клітини зліва та гр. С.2006 р.н., учень 7 класу СШ №20 м. Попасна, д/з: забій лівого стегна. Госпіталізовано до травм. кабінету Попаснянської ЦРЛ. Тілесні ушкодження отримали в наслідок ДТП по вул. Миру м. Попасна. Встановлено, що 01.01.2020 року близько 18-00 гр. Л. керуючи а/м ВАЗ 2109 в якому також знаходився гр. С. здійснював виїзд від буд. 151 по вул. Миру м. Попасна та зупинився перед виїздом на головну дорогу проїжджої частини по вул. Миру м. Попасна, щоб пропустити транспорт яких по ній рухається. В той час по вказаній дорозі на великій швидкості рухався автомобіль ВАЗ 217030, під керуванням гр. Т. 1980 р.н., який під час виконання маневру поворот не врахував умов дорожньої обстановки та швидкості руху в наслідок чого скоїв зіткнення з автомобілем а/м ВАЗ 2109, в якому знаходились гр. Л. та С. в наслідок чого останні отримали вищевказані тілесні ушкодження. - Відновити або нанести дорожню розмітку, у тому числі пішохідних переходів. - Виділити додаткові зони паркування біля супермаркету АТБ . -Установити обмежувачі швидкості («лежачі поліцейські») біля супермаркету АТБ Що треба зробити для покращання безпеки руху в районі
  7. 7. 03 Безпечні вулиці
  8. 8. Безпечні вулиці ХУЛІГАНСТВО Фактори ризику для жертв: -Стан алкогольного сп'яніння; -Рухався сам в темний час доби в слабо освітленому місці -Мав при собі, або випадково демонстрував гроші, або коштовні речі Хто жертви? Tиповий злочинець: - не працює; - зловживає алкоголем, наркотиками; - раніше притягувався до відповідальності; - вік 25 – 45 років. Хто злочинці? 1 УСТАНОВЛЕНО ПОРУШНИКІВ ЗАТРИМАНО ДРІБНЕ ХУЛІГАНСТВО 0 61 ПОГРАБУВАННЯ ТА РОЗБІЙ 1 УСТАНОВЛЕНО ПОРУШНИКІВ ЗАТРИМАНО ПОВЕРНУТО МАЙНА / ВІДШКОДОВАНО 1 5 тис. грн. 1
  9. 9. Безпечні вулиці МІСЦЕ СКОЄННЯ ЗЛОЧИНУ Місце мешкання громадян - Збільшити кількість патрулів у зазначених місцях у темний час доби. - Відновити освітлення в місцях, де найчастіше скоюють злочини. - Установити камери відеоспостереження в місцях, де найчастіше скоюють злочини. - Проводити роз’яснювальну роботу серед громадян, здійснювати виступи у ЗМІ за темами: «Як не стати об’єктом злочинного посягання», «Первинні дії потерпілого в разі скоєння стосовно нього злочину» тощо. Що треба зробити? ПРИКЛАДИ ЗЛОЧИНІВ Й РОБОТИ ПОЛІЦІЇ ПО НИХ 13.01.2020р. до ЧЧ ВП № 1 Попаснянського ВП ГУНП надійшло повідомлення гр. Н., мешкає: с.Тошківка, про те, що сусід, К. 1982р.н., мешкає: с.Тошківка , забіг до її знайомої, Г, 1937р.н., мешкає: с.Тошківка, за якою вона приглядає, штовхнув та заволодів трьома пляшками з настойкою "Прополіс", "Кагор" та Золотий Вус" а також гроші в сумі 5000 грн. 5 купюр номіналом по 500грн, та 25 купюр номіналом по 100грн., які знаходились в тумбочці під телевізором. На місце події було направлено СОГ у повному складі. Та особовий склад карного розшуку якими. Поліцейськими протягом однієї години було встановлено місцезнаходження злочинця, при проведенні огляду останнього були вилучені речові докази та отримано зізнання у вчинені злочину. Гр. К. було затримано на підставі ст. 208 КК України, обрано запобіжний захід у вигляді тримання під вартою.
  10. 10. Безпечні вулиці НЕЗАКОННА ТОРГІВЛЯ ОКОВИТОЮ З незаконного обігу вилучено наркотичних речовин : марихуана – 628,1 гр. Екстрат канабісу – 0,7001гр. - Започаткувати нові напрями профілактичної роботи з населенням. - Своєчасно ставити осіб на облік та брати під адміністративний нагляд. - Збільшити кількість і якість проведення профілактичних перевірок за місцем проживання осіб, які перебувають на обліку в поліції. - Активізувати виявлення та документування правопорушень, пов’язаних з уживанням алкогольних напоїв у публічних місцях, нелегальною торгівлею. - Обмежити час продажу алкогольних напоїв з 20.00 до 07.00 Що треба зробити? НЕБЕЗПЕЧНІ МІСЦЯ ПІДОБЛІКОВИЙ ЕЛЕМЕНТ ЩО РОБИЛА ПОЛІЦІЯ? Місця підвищеної небезпеки: . вул. Первомайська кафе “ ВОСТОК; -Вул. Миру торгівельний павільйон “ Табак ”. У районі на обліку поліції перебувають 242 особи. Серед них: - 132 раніше засуджених; - 98 сімейних бешкетників; - 12 осіб під адміністративним наглядом; Протягом звітного періоду: - здійснено 334 відвідувань за місцем проживання; - проведено 310 профілактичних бесід. НАРКОЗЛОЧИНИ 6ЗЛОЧИНИ, СКОЄНІ В СТАНІ АЛКОГОЛЬНОГО СП’ЯНІННЯ 3 62
  11. 11. 04 Безпечне житло, оселя
  12. 12. Безпечне житло, оселя КРАДІЖОК Квартира Приватний будинок Дача, гараж Місце скоєння крадіжки - Під час купівлі товарів через мережу Інтернет. - Під виглядом працівників банківських структур. - Нібито за звільнення близьких людей від відповідальності. Види шахрайства 0 ЗАТРИМАНО РОЗКРИТО56 92 ШАХРАЙСТВА 0 ЗАТРИМАНО РОЗКРИТО 8 30 Спосіб проникнення Вільний доступ Злам дверей, вікон, воріт - Людина, яка нехтує правилами зберігання особистого майна. - Людина, яка шукає занадто «привабливі» пропозиції в Інтернеті. - Занадто довірливі люди або такі, які не обізнані з особливостями роботи державних установ і банків. Типова жертва
  13. 13. Безпечне житло, оселя - Розробити та розповсюдити пам’ятку «Як не стати жертвою крадіїв та захистити своє майно». - Провести інформаційну кампанію, спрямовану на захист персональних даних громадян від шахраїв. - Розробити та запустити програму маркування особистого майна. Що треба зробити? -Надіслано 19 ухвал про тимчасовий доступ до банківської таємниці -Надіслано 18 ухвал про тимчасовий доступ до інформації яка містить охоронювану законом інформацію яка зберігається у мобільних операторів -Проведено 16 виступів у трудових колективах та навчальних закладів на тему як не стати жертвою злочину. -Здійснено 2 виступів у ЗМІ, що до протидії шахрайствам. -Було розповсюджено 721 інформаційних листів з інформацією, як не стати жертвою шахраїв. - У приміщеннях банківських установ, відділеннях пошти, магазинів розміщенні інформаційні листи на тему як не стати жертвою шахраїв. ЩО РОБИЛА ПОЛІЦІЯ?
  14. 14. 05 Безпека дітей
  15. 15. Безпека дітей Складено адміністративних протоколів: - - за невиконання обов’язків з виховання дітей – 35; - за продаж неповнолітнім спиртних, слабоалкогольних напоїв, тютюнових виробів – 4 - за доведення неповнолітнього до стану сп’яніння – 1; - за насильство в сім’ї стосовно неповнолітнього – 3; - Розшукано 5 неповнолітніх, зниклих безвісти. У дитячих закладах проведено 27 лекцій і бесід на правову тематику, щодо профілактики булінгу та як діяти в разі виявлення вибухонебезпечних предметів. Що робила поліція? 02.02.2020 за місцем мешкання м. Попасна померла новонароджена дитина ЗЛОЧИНИ ПРОТИ ДІТЕЙ 6 ВИПАДКІВ ЗНИКНЕННЯ ДІТЕЙ ЗНИК ? НАДЗВИЧАЙНІ ПОДІЇ З ДІТЬМИ 5 ЗНАЙДЕНО ДІТЕЙ ЗЛОЧИНИ ПРОТИ ДІТЕЙ СІМЕЙНЕ НАСИЛЬСТВО ЗА УЧАСТЮ ДІТЕЙ ВИПАДКИ НАКЛАДЕННЯ СТЯГНЕННЯ ЗА ПРОДАЖ АЛКОГОЛЮ ДІТЯМ 5 6 4 2 - Забезпечити неухильне дотримання порядку розгляду звернень та повідомлень з приводу жорсткого поводження з дітьми або загрози його вчинення. - Обстежувати умови проживання дитини в разі скоєння насильства, жорстокого поводження з нею або існування реальної загрози його вчинення. - Обстежувати сім’ї, які опинились у складних життєвих обставинах, з метою виявлення фактів насильства в сім’ї стосовно дітей та залучення їх до найгірших форм праці. Що треба робити іншим службам (ССД, ЦССДМ)? - Разом зі службою у справах дітей виявляти бездоглядних та безпритульних дітей, які жебракують. - Проводити регулярно перевірки за місцем проживання неповнолітніх, які перебувають на профілактичному обліку, з метою контролю їх поведінки та місця перебування. - Проводити заходи з виявлення неблагополучних родин, перевіряти їх за місцем проживання з метою недопущення вчинення протиправних дій неповнолітніми та стосовно них. Що треба зробити поліції?
  16. 16. 06 Домашнє (сімейне) насильство
  17. 17. Домашнє (сімейне) насильство НАДІЙШЛО ВИКЛИКІВ ВИЇЗДІВ ПОЛІЦІЇ НА АДРЕСУ ТИМЧАСОВО ВИЛУЧЕНО ДІТЕЙ ІЗ СІМЕЙ (РАЗОМ ЗІ СЛУЖБОЮ У СПРАВАХ ДІТЕЙ) НАПРАВЛЕНО ДО ШЕЛТЕРУ 2 836 554 СКЛАДЕНО ЗАБОРОННИХ ПРИПИСІВ ПРОВЕДЕНО ПРОФІЛАКТИЧНИХ БЕСІД НА ТЕМУ ДОМАШНЬОГО НАСИЛЬСТВА ПРИТЯГНУТО ДО АДМІНІСТРАТИВНОЇ ВІДПОВІДАЛЬНОСТІ ЗА СТ. 173-2 КУпАП 100 % 73 0 44 - Провести додаткове навчання з працівниками відділу профілактики домашнього насильства (разом зі Службою у справах дітей, Центром соціальних служб для дітей, сім’ї та молоді, громадськими організаціями). - Офіцерам ювенальної превенції збільшити кількість відвідувань дітей за місцем проживання, навчання з метою виявлення дітей, що страждають від насильства. - Разом з місцевою владою та громадськими організаціями створити гарячу лінію для повідомлень про сімейне насильство. Що треба зробити?
  18. 18. 07 Зброя, вибухівка
  19. 19. Зброя, вибухівка ПОДІЇ, ПОВ’ЯЗАНІ ЗІ ЗБРОЄЮ 5 ПОДІЇ, ПОВ’ЯЗАНІ З ВИБУХІВКОЮ ВИЛУЧЕНО ВИБУХІВКИ (КГ) ПОДІЇ, ПОВ’ЯЗАНІ З ВИБУХОНЕБЕЗПЕЧНИМИ ПРЕДМЕТАМИ 1 0.2 кг 8 - Відпрацювання залізничних вокзалів, автовокзалів для перекриття каналів надходження ВЗ та вибухових речовин. - Перевірка власників зброї за місцем проживання. - Притягнення власників зброї до адміністративної, кримінальної відповідальності за порушення порядку, правил зберігання, обліку та перереєстрації зброї. - Вирішення питання щодо анулювання дозволів на право зберігання зброї за порушення власниками законодавства. Поліцейські заходи - Посилити контроль за дотриманням правил зберігання мисливської вогнепальної нарізної зброї та поводження з нею. - Збільшити кількість перевірок залізничних вокзалів, автовокзалів для перекриття каналів надходження ВЗ та вибухових речовин. - Додатково інформувати громадян про звільнення від кримінальної відповідальності при добровільній здачі зброї. Що треба зробити? КІЛЬКІСТЬ ЗАРЕЄСТРОВАНОЇ ЗБРОЇ ВИЛУЧЕНО НЕЗАКОННОЇ ЗБРОЇ ОДИНИЦЬ БОЄПРИПАСІВ ВИЛУЧЕНО ДОБРОВІЛЬНО ЗДАНО ЗБРОЇ, ВИБУХІВКИ 925 14 9 4
  20. 20. 08 Довіра громадян
  21. 21. Довіра громадян КІЛЬКІСТЬ КОНТАКТІВ ПОЛІЦІЇ З НАСЕЛЕННЯМ УЧАСТЬ У МІСЦЕВИХ РОБОЧИХ ГРУПАХ З ПУБЛІЧНОЇ (ГРОМАДСЬКОЇ) БЕЗПЕКИ ЗАДОВОЛЕНІСТЬ РОБОТОЮ ПОЛІЦІЇ КІЛЬКІСТЬ СКАРГ НА РОБОТУ ПОЛІЦІЇДОВІРА ДО ПОЛІЦІЇ Відомості відсутні 45 Відомості відсутні 3472 8 - Збільшити кількість позитивних контактів поліції та населення району. - Залучати громадян до участі в охороні публічної (громадської) безпеки. Створити різні канали участі, у тому числі дистанційні та анонімні. - Покращити інформування жертв злочинів про хід розслідування їх справ. - Підвищити якість спілкування поліцейських з громадянами. - Підвищити якість інформування громади про безпекову ситуацію та роботу поліції в районі. Що треба зробити?
  22. 22. Довіра громадян КІЛЬКІСТЬ ОСІБ, ЯКИХ ПРИЙНЯЛИ НАЧАЛЬНИКИ / ДІЛЬНИЧНІ НА ПРИЙОМАХ 27 / 174 ЗУСТРІЧЕЙ З НАСЕЛЕННЯМ КЕРІВНИКІВ ПОЛІЦІЇ3 ВИЇЗНИХ ПРИЙОМІВ0 МАТЕРІАЛІВ ПРО РОБОТУ ПОЛІЦІЇ У ЗМІ / ІНТЕРНЕТІ 21 53 ПРИЙНЯТО ЗВЕРНЕНЬ ГРОМАДЯН ОПРАЦЬОВАНО / УЖИТО ЗАХОДІВ 53 Здійснюється ретельний розгляд кожного звернення та приймається обґрунтоване рішення. Раз на два місяці начальник поліції виступає зі звітом перед громадою, де інформує населення про стан криміногенної обстановки в місті, за участю керівництва поліції проводяться брифінги, прес-конференції, круглі столи тощо за участю ЗМІ та громадськості. УНІКАЛЬНІ ПРИКЛАДИ СПІЛЬНИХ ДІЙ ПОЛІЦІЇ ТА ГРОМАДИ (ТОЛОКИ, СПОРТ, АУДИТ БЕЗПЕКИ ТОЩО)
  23. 23. 09 Персонал поліції
  24. 24. Персонал поліції 121 КІЛЬКІСТЬ ПОЛІЦЕЙСЬКИХ ЗАДІЯНО У ЗАХОДАХ, КРІМ ОСНОВНИХ ОБОВ'ЯЗКІВ Крім виконання прямих функціональних обов’язків, працівники відділу поліції постійно залучаються до несення служби на блокпостах та охорони адміністративних будівель, а також чергування у відділеннях «Нової пошти», на вокзалах та до охорони публічного порядку під час масових заходів. - Некомплект кадрів. - Перевантаження, що призводить до перевтоми. - Низький освітній рівень працівників. - Неможливість надати працівникам повноцінний відпочинок згідно з трудовим законодавством. ПРОБЛЕМИ З ПЕРСОНАЛОМ З початку 2020 року у відділі поліції працювали 4 прикомандированих поліцейських з інших ГУНП. ДОДАНІ СИЛИ НЕКОМЛЕКТ. НАВАНТАЖЕННЯ НА ОДНОГО ПОЛІЦЕЙСЬКОГО 84 ЧОЛОВІКИ 37 95 ЖІНКИ З ДОСВІДОМ РОБОТИ ПОНАД 3 РОКИ Некомплект складає 34 працівників (22 %). Найбільше не вистачає працівників СРПП та слідчих що створює додаткове навантаження на працівників За звітний період звільнено 2 особи, з них 2 – за власним. Відправлено на навчання 3 кандидати. До дисциплінарної відповідальності притягнуто 20 працівників. за не належне виконання функціональних обов'язків Покарано. За що? Загалом заохочено 3 працівники поліції. Серед них: 3– за сумлінне виконання службових обов'язків. Серед заохочень – цінні подарунки, відзнаки МВС. Нагороджено, заохочено. За що?
  25. 25. 10 Нагальні потреби поліції
  26. 26. Нагальні потреби поліції ЧОГО ПОТРЕБУЄ ПОЛІЦІЯ? --Звернутись до ВЦА що до виділення коштів для продовження встановлення інтелектуальних камер відеоспостереження, та придбання службового автотранспорту для чергової частини; -Забезпечити участь працівників поліції у тренінгах з попередження шахрайства -Залучити допомогу громадських організацій для проведення тренінгу та запрошення експерта з безконфліктного спілкування; Як планується вирішувати проблеми? 1. 2 автомобілі для роботи чергової-частини відділу поліції 2. Продовження встановлення інтелектуальних камер відеоспостереження. 3. Удосконалити навички працівників поліції з деескалації конфліктів. 3. Підвищити кваліфікацію працівників поліції у сфері протидії інтернет-, банківським та телефонним шахрайствам.

×