НАЦІОНАЛЬНА ПОЛІЦІЯ ЗВІТ НАЧАЛЬНИКА ПОЛІЦІЇ ТРОЇЦЬКОГО РАЙОНУ ЛУГАНСЬКОЇ ОБЛАСТІ ПЕРЕД НАСЕЛЕННЯМ за 6 місяців 2020 року
01 Повідомлення громадян
Повідомлення громадян 1090КІЛЬКІСТЬ ПОВІДОМЛЕНЬ ПОВІДОМЛЕНЬ ПРИЙНЯТО ТА ОБРОБЛЕНО ПРОТЯГОМ 10 СЕКУНД 109010 сек. ВИЇЗДІВ Н...
02 Безпечні дороги
Безпечні дороги - Перевищення швидкості. - Порушення правил маневрування. -Недотримання дистанції. - Порушення правил прої...
03 Безпечні вулиці
Безпечні вулиці ХУЛІГАНСТВО Фактори ризику для жертв: -Стан алкогольного сп'яніння; -Рухався сам в темний час доби в слабо...
МІСЦЕ СКОЄННЯ ЗЛОЧИНУ с.Деміно-Олександрівка Вул. Садова - Відновити освітлення в місцях, де найчастіше скоюють злочини. -...
Безпечні вулиці НЕЗАКОННА ТОРГІВЛЯ ОКОВИТОЮ З незаконного обігу вилучено 222 грм. наркотичних речовин. - Започаткувати нов...
04 Безпечне житло, оселя
Безпечне житло, оселя КРАДІЖОК Квартира Приватний будинок Дача, гараж Місце скоєння крадіжки - Під час купівлі товарів чер...
05 Безпека дітей
Безпека дітей Складено 62 адміністративних протоколів: - стосовно дорослих – 62; - за невиконання обов’язків з виховання д...
06 Домашнє (сімейне) насильство
Домашнє (сімейне) насильство НАДІЙШЛО ВИКЛИКІВ ВИЇЗДІВ ПОЛІЦІЇ НА АДРЕСУ ТИМЧАСОВО ВИЛУЧЕНО ДІТЕЙ ІЗ СІМЕЙ (РАЗОМ ЗІ СЛУЖБ...
07 Зброя, вибухівка
Зброя, вибухівка ПОДІЇ, ПОВ’ЯЗАНІ ЗІ ЗБРОЄЮ 3 ПОДІЇ, ПОВ’ЯЗАНІ З ВИБУХІВКОЮ ВИЛУЧЕНО ВИБУХІВКИ (КГ) ПОДІЇ, ПОВ’ЯЗАНІ З ВИБ...
08 Довіра громадян
Довіра громадян КІЛЬКІСТЬ КОНТАКТІВ ПОЛІЦІЇ З НАСЕЛЕННЯМ УЧАСТЬ У МІСЦЕВИХ РОБОЧИХ ГРУПАХ З ПУБЛІЧНОЇ (ГРОМАДСЬКОЇ) БЕЗПЕК...
Довіра громадян КІЛЬКІСТЬ ОСІБ, ЯКИХ ПРИЙНЯВ НАЧАЛЬНИК ВІДДІЛУ ПОЛІЦІЇ 9 ЗУСТРІЧЕЙ З НАСЕЛЕННЯМ КЕРІВНИКІВ ПОЛІЦІЇ24 ВИЇЗН...
09 Персонал поліції
Персонал поліції 68 КІЛЬКІСТЬ ПОЛІЦЕЙСЬКИХ ЗАДІЯНО У ЗАХОДАХ, КРІМ ОСНОВНИХ ОБОВ'ЯЗКІВ Крім виконання прямих функціональни...
10 Нагальні потреби поліції
Нагальні потреби поліції ЧОГО ПОТРЕБУЄ ПОЛІЦІЯ? - Забезпечити участь працівників поліції у тренінгах із запобігання шахрай...
Звіт начальника поліції Троїцького району перед населенням за 6 місяців 2020 року

Звіт начальника поліції Троїцького району перед населенням за 6 місяців 2020 року

Звіт начальника поліції Троїцького району перед населенням за 6 місяців 2020 року

  1. 1. НАЦІОНАЛЬНА ПОЛІЦІЯ ЗВІТ НАЧАЛЬНИКА ПОЛІЦІЇ ТРОЇЦЬКОГО РАЙОНУ ЛУГАНСЬКОЇ ОБЛАСТІ ПЕРЕД НАСЕЛЕННЯМ за 6 місяців 2020 року
  2. 2. 01 Повідомлення громадян
  3. 3. Повідомлення громадян 1090КІЛЬКІСТЬ ПОВІДОМЛЕНЬ ПОВІДОМЛЕНЬ ПРИЙНЯТО ТА ОБРОБЛЕНО ПРОТЯГОМ 10 СЕКУНД 109010 сек. ВИЇЗДІВ НА МІСЦЕ ПОДІЇ1090 ЗЛОЧИНІВ ЗАРЕЄСТРОВАНО 162 АДМІНПРАВОПОРУШЕНЬ ЗАРЕЄСТРОВАНО 312 11 РОЗКРИТО ТЯЖКИХ ЗЛОЧИНІВ 1 РОЗКРИТО ОСОБЛИВО ТЯЖКИХ ЗЛОЧИНІВ Середній час оперативного реагування: - СОГ - 21 хв 56 сек; - ГРПП – 10 хв 01 сек. У відділі працює цілодобово: Слідчо-оперативна група (СОГ), Група реагування патрульної поліції (ГРПП) Швидкість прибуття поліції на місце події Пограбування – 1 факт,– 0 % Розбої – 1 факт, – 0,2 % Крадіжки – 30 фактів, – 3,4 % Хуліганство – 0 фактів, – 0 % Викрадення автомобіля – 0 фактів, – 0 % Шахрайство – 9 фактів,– 1,2 % Побиття – 0, – 0 % Сімейне насильство – 48 фактів, – 4,4 % Структура повідомлень за видами
  4. 4. 02 Безпечні дороги
  5. 5. Безпечні дороги - Перевищення швидкості. - Порушення правил маневрування. -Недотримання дистанції. - Порушення правил проїзду перехресть. Причини - Розміщення соціальної реклами щодо дотримання ПДР. - Проведення зустрічей у навчальних закладах, автошколі та установах для формування нетерпимого ставлення до керування авто напідпитку. - Розповсюдження пам'яток з переліком санкцій за порушення ПДР. Заходи з покращення ситуації (саме поліція, у співпраці) 100% ЛЕГКОВІ 0% ВАНТАЖНІ 0% МОТО ЗА ВИДАМИ ТРАНСПОРТУКОЛИ ЧАСТІШЕ ТРАПЛЯЮТЬСЯ?АВАРІЙНО НЕБЕЗПЕЧНІ ДІЛЯНКИ 10ЗАГАЛЬНА КІЛЬКІСТЬ ДТП ДТП ЗА УЧАСТЮ ДІТЕЙ ПОСТРАЖДАЛО ОСІБ ЗАГИНУЛО ОСІБ ПОСТРАЖДАЛО ДІТЕЙ УПРАВЛІННЯ АВТО НАПІДПИТКУ (130 КУпАП)31 0 0 1 0 0 ВИКРАДЕНЬ АВТОМОБІЛІВ У світлу пору доби, здебільшого під час маневрування автомобілем під час паркування. 1. Вулиця Виноградна смт. Троїцьке. 2. Вулиця Виноградна смт. Троїцьке, біля Троїцького ТМО. 3. Проспект Перемоги, смт. Троїцьке, біля магазину “Баварія” та кафе “Табаско”
  6. 6. 03 Безпечні вулиці
  7. 7. Безпечні вулиці ХУЛІГАНСТВО Фактори ризику для жертв: -Стан алкогольного сп'яніння; -Рухався сам в темний час доби в слабо освітленому місці -Мав при собі, або випадково демонстрував гроші, або коштовні речі Хто жертви? Tиповий злочинець: - не працює; - зловживає алкоголем, наркотиками; - раніше притягувався до відповідальності; - вік 17 – 38 років. Хто злочинці? 0 УСТАНОВЛЕНО ПОРУШНИКІВ ЗАТРИМАНО ДРІБНЕ ХУЛІГАНСТВО 0 00 ПОГРАБУВАННЯ / РОЗБІЙ 1/1 УСТАНОВЛЕНО ПОРУШНИКІВ ЗАТРИМАНО ПОВЕРНУТО МАЙНА / ВІДШКОДОВАНО 1/1 1903 грн. 1/1
  8. 8. МІСЦЕ СКОЄННЯ ЗЛОЧИНУ с.Деміно-Олександрівка Вул. Садова - Відновити освітлення в місцях, де найчастіше скоюють злочини. - Установити камери відеоспостереження в місцях, де найчастіше скоюють злочини. - Проводити роз’яснювальну роботу серед громадян, здійснювати виступи у ЗМІ за темами: «Як не стати об’єктом злочинного посягання», «Первинні дії потерпілого в разі скоєння стосовно нього злочину» тощо. Що треба зробити? ПРИКЛАДИ ЗЛОЧИНІВ Й РОБОТИ ПОЛІЦІЇ ПО НИХ 7 березня до 83- річної громадянки у гості завітав раніше знайомий чоловік. Підчас розмови чоловік застосував відносно бабусі фізичну силу та завдав їй кілька ударів руками забрав у неї її грошові заощадження в розмірі 4700 грн. НБУ. та втік з місця злочину. Працівники поліції оперативно прибули на місце події, опитали потерпілу та встановили особу нападника, який на той час виїхав за межі району. У ході розшукових заходів співробітниками СКП та ДОП Троїцького ВП спільно з співробітниками УКР та УОТЗ ГУНП в Луганські області на території іншого району нашої області було затримано нападника. За даним фактом розпочато кримінальне провадження за ч. 3 ст. 187 (Розбій) Кримінального кодексу України. На сьогодні досудове слідство закінчено, пред’явлено обвинувачення, матеріали передано до суду. Безпечні вулиці
  9. 9. Безпечні вулиці НЕЗАКОННА ТОРГІВЛЯ ОКОВИТОЮ З незаконного обігу вилучено 222 грм. наркотичних речовин. - Започаткувати нові напрями профілактичної роботи з населенням. - Своєчасно ставити осіб на облік та брати під адміністративний нагляд. - Збільшити кількість і якість проведення профілактичних перевірок за місцем проживання осіб, які перебувають на обліку в поліції. - Активізувати виявлення та документування правопорушень, пов’язаних з уживанням алкогольних напоїв у публічних місцях, нелегальною торгівлею. - Обмежити час продажу алкогольних напоїв з 20.00 до 07.00 Що треба зробити? НЕБЕЗПЕЧНІ МІСЦЯ ПІДОБЛІКОВИЙ ЕЛЕМЕНТ ЩО РОБИЛА ПОЛІЦІЯ? Місця підвищеної небезпеки: - залізнична станція; - автостанція; - Район парку відпочинку. У районі на обліку поліції перебувають 131 осіб. Серед них: - 38 раніше засуджених; - 61 сімейних бешкетників; - 8 осіб під адміністративним наглядом; - 24 особи, що засуджені до покарання, не пов’язаного з позбавленням волі. Протягом звітного періоду: - здійснено 153 відвідувань за місцем проживання; - проведено 122 профілактичних бесід. НАРКОЗЛОЧИНИ 6ЗЛОЧИНИ, СКОЄНІ В СТАНІ АЛКОГОЛЬНОГО СП’ЯНІННЯ 0 12
  10. 10. 04 Безпечне житло, оселя
  11. 11. Безпечне житло, оселя КРАДІЖОК Квартира Приватний будинок Дача, гараж Місце скоєння крадіжки - Під час купівлі товарів через мережу Інтернет. - Під виглядом працівників банківських структур. - Нібито за звільнення близьких людей від відповідальності. Види шахрайства 0 ЗАТРИМАНО РОЗКРИТО ЗАВДАНО ЗБИТКІВ 16 30 ШАХРАЙСТВА 0 ЗАТРИМАНО РОЗКРИТО ПОВЕРНУТО МАЙНА / ВІДШКОДОВАНО 2 9 Спосіб проникнення Вільний доступ Злам дверей, вікон, воріт ПОВЕРНУТО МАЙНА / ВІДШКОДОВАНО 17 479грн. 11 780 грн. 0 грн. - Людина, яка нехтує правилами зберігання особистого майна. - Людина, яка шукає занадто «привабливі» пропозиції в Інтернеті. - Занадто довірливі люди або такі, які не обізнані з особливостями роботи державних установ і банків. Типова жертва ЗАВДАНО ЗБИТКІВ26 420 грн.
  12. 12. 05 Безпека дітей
  13. 13. Безпека дітей Складено 62 адміністративних протоколів: - стосовно дорослих – 62; - за невиконання обов’язків з виховання дітей – 28; - за продаж неповнолітнім спиртних, слабоалкогольних напоїв, тютюнових виробів – 1; - за доведення неповнолітнього до стану сп’яніння – 0; - за насильство в сім’ї стосовно неповнолітнього – 0; -стосовно неповнолітніх – 0. -У дитячих закладах проведено 16 лекцій і бесід на правову тематику, щодо профілактики булінгу та як діяти в разі виявлення вибухонебезпечних предметів. Що робила поліція? ЗЛОЧИНИ ПРОТИ ДІТЕЙ 0 ВИПАДКІВ ЗНИКНЕННЯ ДІТЕЙ ЗНИК ? 0 ЗНАЙДЕНО ДІТЕЙ ЗЛОЧИНИ ПРОТИ ДІТЕЙ СІМЕЙНЕ НАСИЛЬСТВО ЗА УЧАСТЮ ДІТЕЙ ВИПАДКИ НАКЛАДЕННЯ СТЯГНЕННЯ ЗА ПРОДАЖ АЛКОГОЛЮ ДІТЯМ 0 0 0 1 - Забезпечити неухильне дотримання порядку розгляду звернень та повідомлень з приводу жорсткого поводження з дітьми або загрози його вчинення. - Обстежувати умови проживання дитини в разі скоєння насильства, жорстокого поводження з нею або існування реальної загрози його вчинення. - Обстежувати сім’ї, які опинились у складних життєвих обставинах, з метою виявлення фактів насильства в сім’ї стосовно дітей та залучення їх до найгірших форм праці. Що треба робити іншим службам (КУ «ТНСП» Троїцької селищної ради)? - Разом зі службою у справах дітей виявляти бездоглядних та безпритульних дітей, які жебракують. - Проводити регулярно перевірки за місцем проживання неповнолітніх, які перебувають на профілактичному обліку, з метою контролю їх поведінки та місця перебування. - Проводити заходи з виявлення неблагополучних родин, перевіряти їх за місцем проживання з метою недопущення вчинення протиправних дій неповнолітніми та стосовно них. Що треба зробити поліції?
  14. 14. 06 Домашнє (сімейне) насильство
  15. 15. Домашнє (сімейне) насильство НАДІЙШЛО ВИКЛИКІВ ВИЇЗДІВ ПОЛІЦІЇ НА АДРЕСУ ТИМЧАСОВО ВИЛУЧЕНО ДІТЕЙ ІЗ СІМЕЙ (РАЗОМ ЗІ СЛУЖБОЮ У СПРАВАХ ДІТЕЙ) НАПРАВЛЕНО ДО ШЕЛТЕРУ 0 67 48 СКЛАДЕНО ЗАБОРОННИХ ПРИПИСІВ ПРОВЕДЕНО ПРОФІЛАКТИЧНИХ БЕСІД НА ТЕМУ ДОМАШНЬОГО НАСИЛЬСТВА ПРИТЯГНУТО ДО АДМІНІСТРАТИВНОЇ ВІДПОВІДАЛЬНОСТІ ЗА СТ. 173-2 КУпАП 100 % 50 0 22 - Провести додаткове навчання з працівниками відділу профілактики домашнього насильства (разом зі Службою у справах дітей, Центром соціальних служб для дітей, сім’ї та молоді, громадськими організаціями). - Офіцерам ювенальної превенції збільшити кількість відвідувань дітей за місцем проживання, навчання з метою виявлення дітей, що страждають від насильства. - Разом з місцевою владою та громадськими організаціями створити гарячу лінію для повідомлень про сімейне насильство. Що треба зробити?
  16. 16. 07 Зброя, вибухівка
  17. 17. Зброя, вибухівка ПОДІЇ, ПОВ’ЯЗАНІ ЗІ ЗБРОЄЮ 3 ПОДІЇ, ПОВ’ЯЗАНІ З ВИБУХІВКОЮ ВИЛУЧЕНО ВИБУХІВКИ (КГ) ПОДІЇ, ПОВ’ЯЗАНІ З ВИБУХОНЕБЕЗПЕЧНИМИ ПРЕДМЕТАМИ 0 0 кг 1 - Відпрацювання залізничних вокзалів, автовокзалів для перекриття каналів надходження ВЗ та вибухових речовин. - Перевірка власників зброї за місцем проживання. - Притягнення власників зброї до адміністративної, кримінальної відповідальності за порушення порядку, правил зберігання, обліку та перереєстрації зброї. - Вирішення питання щодо анулювання дозволів на право зберігання зброї за порушення власниками законодавства. Поліцейські заходи - Посилити контроль за дотриманням правил зберігання мисливської вогнепальної нарізної зброї та поводження з нею. - Збільшити кількість перевірок залізничних вокзалів, автовокзалів для перекриття каналів надходження ВЗ та вибухових речовин. - Додатково інформувати громадян про звільнення від кримінальної відповідальності при добровільній здачі зброї. Що треба зробити? КІЛЬКІСТЬ ЗАРЕЄСТРОВАНОЇ ЗБРОЇ ВИЛУЧЕНО НЕЗАКОННОЇ ЗБРОЇ ОДИНИЦЬ БОЄПРИПАСІВ ВИЛУЧЕНО ДОБРОВІЛЬНО ЗДАНО ЗБРОЇ, ВИБУХІВКИ 687 0 169 0
  18. 18. 08 Довіра громадян
  19. 19. Довіра громадян КІЛЬКІСТЬ КОНТАКТІВ ПОЛІЦІЇ З НАСЕЛЕННЯМ УЧАСТЬ У МІСЦЕВИХ РОБОЧИХ ГРУПАХ З ПУБЛІЧНОЇ (ГРОМАДСЬКОЇ) БЕЗПЕКИ ЗАДОВОЛЕНІСТЬ РОБОТОЮ ПОЛІЦІЇ КІЛЬКІСТЬ СКАРГ НА РОБОТУ ПОЛІЦІЇДОВІРА ДО ПОЛІЦІЇ 22 % 0 48 % 97 14 - Збільшити кількість позитивних контактів поліції та населення району. - Залучати громадян до участі в охороні публічної (громадської) безпеки. Створити різні канали участі, у тому числі дистанційні та анонімні. - Покращити інформування жертв злочинів про хід розслідування їх справ. - Підвищити якість спілкування поліцейських з громадянами. - Підвищити якість інформування громади про безпекову ситуацію та роботу поліції в районі. Що треба зробити?
  20. 20. Довіра громадян КІЛЬКІСТЬ ОСІБ, ЯКИХ ПРИЙНЯВ НАЧАЛЬНИК ВІДДІЛУ ПОЛІЦІЇ 9 ЗУСТРІЧЕЙ З НАСЕЛЕННЯМ КЕРІВНИКІВ ПОЛІЦІЇ24 ВИЇЗНИХ ПРИЙОМІВ4 МАТЕРІАЛІВ ПРО РОБОТУ ПОЛІЦІЇ У ЗМІ / ІНТЕРНЕТІ 282 110 ПРИЙНЯТО ЗВЕРНЕНЬ ГРОМАДЯН ОПРАЦЬОВАНО / УЖИТО ЗАХОДІВ 110 Здійснюється ретельний розгляд кожного звернення та приймається обґрунтоване рішення. Частина звернень розглядається за участю представників громадськості (членів груп безпеки). Щомісяця начальник поліції виступає на телебаченні, де інформує населення про стан криміногенної обстановки в місті, за участю керівництва поліції проводяться брифінги, прес-конференції, круглі столи тощо за участю ЗМІ та громадськості. Щоб запобігти травмуванню дітей на дорогах з ініціативи начальника відділу поліції поліцейські провели вуличну акцію «Будь обережним на дорозі!». Участь у заході на центральній площі міста взяли керівництво і працівники поліції та учасники ГО «Пласт», бійці Національної гвардії України та батальйону «Донбас», працівники ДСНС та медики, байкери та громадські організації міста, а також народні танцювальні колективи. УНІКАЛЬНІ ПРИКЛАДИ СПІЛЬНИХ ДІЙ ПОЛІЦІЇ ТА ГРОМАДИ (ТОЛОКИ, СПОРТ, АУДИТ БЕЗПЕКИ ТОЩО)
  21. 21. 09 Персонал поліції
  22. 22. Персонал поліції 68 КІЛЬКІСТЬ ПОЛІЦЕЙСЬКИХ ЗАДІЯНО У ЗАХОДАХ, КРІМ ОСНОВНИХ ОБОВ'ЯЗКІВ Крім виконання прямих функціональних обов’язків, працівники відділу поліції залучаються до несення служби на вокзалах та до охорони публічного порядку під час масових заходів, а також з проведення перевірок у відділенні «Нової пошти». - Некомплект кадрів. - Перевантаження, що призводить до перевтоми. - Низький освітній рівень працівників. - Неможливість надати працівникам повноцінний відпочинок згідно з трудовим законодавством. ПРОБЛЕМИ З ПЕРСОНАЛОМ З початку 2020 року у відділі поліції працював 1 прикомандирований поліцейський з інших ГУНП. ДОДАНІ СИЛИ НЕКОМЛЕКТ. НАВАНТАЖЕННЯ НА ОДНОГО ПОЛІЦЕЙСЬКОГО 63 ЧОЛОВІКИ 5 65 ЖІНКИ З ДОСВІДОМ РОБОТИ ПОНАД 3 РОКИ Некомплект складає 3 працівника (4,4 %). Не вистачає: - Заступника начальника СВ -Оперуповноваженого СКП - Інспектора сектору дізнання За звітний період ні хто не звільнявся. Підготовлено до навчання в ВНЗ системи МВС 15 кандидатів. До дисциплінарної відповідальності притягнуто 8 працівників за отримання незадовільних оцінок з функціональної підготовки. Покарано. За що? Особовий склад Троїцького ВП ГУНП в Луганській області у 2020 році не заохочувався Нагороджено, заохочено. За що?
  23. 23. 10 Нагальні потреби поліції
  24. 24. Нагальні потреби поліції ЧОГО ПОТРЕБУЄ ПОЛІЦІЯ? - Забезпечити участь працівників поліції у тренінгах із запобігання шахрайству. - Залучити допомогу громадських організацій для проведення тренінгу та запрошення експерта з безконфліктного спілкування. Як планується вирішувати проблеми? 1. Питання поточного ремонту автомобілів для роботи дільничних у віддалених населених пунктах Воєводське, Ями, Арапівка, Новознам’янка 2. Створити й обладнати поліцейську станцію в с. Тополі та с. Лантратівка. 3. Підвищити кваліфікацію працівників поліції у сфері протидії інтернет-, банківським та телефонним шахрайствам. 4. Питання поточного ремонту та планового обслуговування відео спостереження в смт. Троїцьке.

