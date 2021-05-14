Successfully reported this slideshow.
НАЦІОНАЛЬНА ПОЛІЦІЯ ЗВІТ НАЧАЛЬНИКА ВІДДІЛУ ПОЛІЦІЇ №1 (НОВОПСКОВ) СТАРОБІЛЬСЬКОГО РУП ГУНП В ЛУГАНСЬКІЙ ОБЛАСТІ ПЕРЕД НАС...
01 Повідомлення громадян
Повідомлення громадян 1129 КІЛЬКІСТЬ ПОВІДОМЛЕНЬ ПОВІДОМЛЕНЬ ПРИЙНЯТО ТА ОБРОБЛЕНО ПРОТЯГОМ 10 СЕКУНД 584 10 сек. ВИЇЗДІВ ...
02 Безпечні дороги
Безпечні дороги - Перевищення швидкості. - Порушення правил маневрування. - Недотримання дистанції. - Порушення правил про...
03 Безпечні вулиці
Безпечні вулиці ХУЛІГАНСТВО Фактори ризику для жертв: -Стан алкогольного сп'яніння; -Рухався сам в темний час доби в слабо...
Безпечні вулиці З незаконного обігу вилучено 65 грамів наркотичних речовин. - Започаткувати нові напрями профілактичної ро...
04 Безпечне житло, оселя
Безпечне житло, оселя КРАДІЖОК Квартира Приватний будинок Дача, гараж Місце скоєння крадіжки - Під час купівлі товарів чер...
05 Безпека дітей
Безпека дітей У дитячих закладах проведено 12 лекцій і бесід на правову тематику, щодо профілактики булінгу та як діяти в ...
06 Домашнє (сімейне) насильство
Домашнє (сімейне) насильство НАДІЙШЛО ВИКЛИКІВ ВИЇЗДІВ ПОЛІЦІЇ НА АДРЕСУ 48 24 СКЛАДЕНО ЗАБОРОННИХ ПРИПИСІВ ПРОВЕДЕНО ПРОФ...
07 Зброя, вибухівка
Зброя, вибухівка ПОДІЇ, ПОВ’ЯЗАНІ ЗІ ЗБРОЄЮ 7 - Відпрацювання автовокзалів для перекриття каналів надходження ВЗ та вибухо...
08 Довіра громадян
Довіра громадян КІЛЬКІСТЬ КОНТАКТІВ ПОЛІЦІЇ З НАСЕЛЕННЯМ КІЛЬКІСТЬ СКАРГ НА РОБОТУ ПОЛІЦІЇ 23 1457 - Збільшити кількість п...
Довіра громадян КІЛЬКІСТЬ ОСІБ, ЯКИХ ПРИЙНЯЛИ НАЧАЛЬНИКИ / ДІЛЬНИЧНІ НА ПРИЙОМАХ 16 / 174 ЗУСТРІЧЕЙ З НАСЕЛЕННЯМ КЕРІВНИКІ...
09 Персонал поліції
Персонал поліції 80 КІЛЬКІСТЬ ПОЛІЦЕЙСЬКИХ ЗАДІЯНО У ЗАХОДАХ, КРІМ ОСНОВНИХ ОБОВ'ЯЗКІВ Крім виконання прямих функціональни...
10 Нагальні потреби поліції
Нагальні потреби поліції ЧОГО ПОТРЕБУЄ ПОЛІЦІЯ? - Передбачити в бюджеті Білолуцької ОТГ фінансування обладнання поліцейськ...
Звіт начальника відділу поліції № 1 Старобільського районного управління поліції (смт Новопсков)
  1. 1. НАЦІОНАЛЬНА ПОЛІЦІЯ ЗВІТ НАЧАЛЬНИКА ВІДДІЛУ ПОЛІЦІЇ №1 (НОВОПСКОВ) СТАРОБІЛЬСЬКОГО РУП ГУНП В ЛУГАНСЬКІЙ ОБЛАСТІ ПЕРЕД НАСЕЛЕННЯМ ЗА 4 МІСЯЦІ 2021 РОКУ
  2. 2. 01 Повідомлення громадян
  3. 3. Повідомлення громадян 1129 КІЛЬКІСТЬ ПОВІДОМЛЕНЬ ПОВІДОМЛЕНЬ ПРИЙНЯТО ТА ОБРОБЛЕНО ПРОТЯГОМ 10 СЕКУНД 584 10 сек. ВИЇЗДІВ НА МІСЦЕ ПОДІЇ 1048 ЗЛОЧИНІВ ЗАРЕЄСТРОВАНО 93 АДМІНПРАВОПОРУШЕНЬ ЗАРЕЄСТРОВАНО 808 24 РОЗКРИТО ТЯЖКИХ ЗЛОЧИНІВ 1 РОЗКРИТО ОСОБЛИВО ТЯЖКИХ ЗЛОЧИНІВ Середній час прибуття: - у місті - 5 хв 30 сек; - у районі – 17 хв 30 сек. У відділі створено дві СОГ: одна працює вдень, друга – цілодобово Швидкість прибуття поліції на місце події Пограбування – 1 % Крадіжки – 30,1 % Шахрайство – 13% Побиття – 7,5% Сімейне насильство – 1% Структура повідомлень за видами
  4. 4. 02 Безпечні дороги
  5. 5. Безпечні дороги - Перевищення швидкості. - Порушення правил маневрування. - Недотримання дистанції. - Порушення правил проїзду перехресть. Причини - Розміщення соціальної реклами щодо дотримання ПДР. - Проведення зустрічей у навчальних закладах, автошколах та установах для формування нетерпимого ставлення до керування авто напідпитку. - Розповсюдження пам'яток з переліком санкцій за порушення ПДР. Заходи з покращення ситуації (саме поліція, у співпраці) 100% ЛЕГКОВІ ЗА ВИДАМИ ТРАНСПОРТУ КОЛИ ЧАСТІШЕ ТРАПЛЯЮТЬСЯ? ТОП-5 АВАРІЙНО НЕБЕЗПЕЧНИХ ДІЛЯНОК 8 ЗАГАЛЬНА КІЛЬКІСТЬ ДТП ПОСТРАЖДАЛО ОСІБ ЗАГИНУЛО ОСІБ УПРАВЛІННЯ АВТО НАПІДПИТКУ (130 КУпАП) 15 1 4 У світлу пору доби 1. Перехрестя вулиць Української та Гагаріна. 2. Перехрестя вулиць Шкільної та Магістральної. 3. Пішохідний перехід біля школи та ресторану «Україна».
  6. 6. 03 Безпечні вулиці
  7. 7. Безпечні вулиці ХУЛІГАНСТВО Фактори ризику для жертв: -Стан алкогольного сп'яніння; -Рухався сам в темний час доби в слабо освітленому місці -Мав при собі, або випадково демонстрував гроші, або коштовні речі Хто жертви? Tиповий злочинець: - не працює; - зловживає алкоголем, наркотиками; - раніше притягувався до відповідальності; - вік 17 – 38 років. Хто злочинці? 0 УСТАНОВЛЕНО ПОРУШНИКІВ ЗАТРИМАНО ДРІБНЕ ХУЛІГАНСТВО 0 5 0 ПОГРАБУВАННЯ 1 УСТАНОВЛЕНО ПОРУШНИКІВ ЗАТРИМАНО 1 1
  8. 8. Безпечні вулиці З незаконного обігу вилучено 65 грамів наркотичних речовин. - Започаткувати нові напрями профілактичної роботи з населенням. - Своєчасно ставити осіб на облік та брати під адміністративний нагляд. - Збільшити кількість і якість проведення профілактичних перевірок за місцем проживання осіб, які перебувають на обліку в поліції. - Активізувати виявлення та документування правопорушень, пов’язаних з уживанням алкогольних напоїв у публічних місцях, нелегальною торгівлею. - Обмежити час продажу алкогольних напоїв з 20.00 до 07.00 Що треба зробити? НЕБЕЗПЕЧНІ МІСЦЯ ПІДОБЛІКОВИЙ ЕЛЕМЕНТ ЩО РОБИЛА ПОЛІЦІЯ? - район кафе – бару “СаРай”; - район «Причалу»; - район гуртожитку по вулиці Айдарській У районі на обліку поліції перебувають 152 осіб. Серед них: - 29 раніше засуджених; - 47 сімейних бешкетників; - 4 особи під адміністративним наглядом; - 72 осіб, що засуджені до покарання, не пов’язаного з позбавленням волі. Протягом звітного періоду: - здійснено 368 відвідувань за місцем проживання; - проведено 368 профілактичних бесід. НАРКОЗЛОЧИНИ 2 ЗЛОЧИНИ, СКОЄНІ В СТАНІ АЛКОГОЛЬНОГО СП’ЯНІННЯ 13
  9. 9. 04 Безпечне житло, оселя
  10. 10. Безпечне житло, оселя КРАДІЖОК Квартира Приватний будинок Дача, гараж Місце скоєння крадіжки - Під час купівлі товарів через мережу Інтернет. - Під виглядом працівників банківських структур. - Нібито за звільнення близьких людей від відповідальності. Види шахрайства 19 ЗАТРИМАНО РОЗКРИТО ЗАВДАНО ЗБИТКІВ 19 28 ШАХРАЙСТВА 1 ЗАТРИМАНО РОЗКРИТО 1 12 Спосіб проникнення Вільний доступ Злам дверей, вікон, воріт ПОВЕРНУТО МАЙНА / ВІДШКОДОВАНО 289911 тис. грн. 216761 тис. грн. - Людина, яка нехтує правилами зберігання особистого майна. - Людина, яка шукає занадто «привабливі» пропозиції в Інтернеті. - Занадто довірливі люди або такі, які не обізнані з особливостями роботи державних установ і банків. Типова жертва
  11. 11. 05 Безпека дітей
  12. 12. Безпека дітей У дитячих закладах проведено 12 лекцій і бесід на правову тематику, щодо профілактики булінгу та як діяти в разі виявлення вибухонебезпечних предметів. Що робила поліція? ВИПАДКІВ ЗНИКНЕННЯ ДІТЕЙ 4 ЗНИК ? ЗНАЙДЕНО ДІТЕЙ 3 - Забезпечити неухильне дотримання порядку розгляду звернень та повідомлень з приводу жорсткого поводження з дітьми або загрози його вчинення. - Обстежувати умови проживання дитини в разі скоєння насильства, жорстокого поводження з нею або існування реальної загрози його вчинення. - Обстежувати сім’ї, які опинились у складних життєвих обставинах, з метою виявлення фактів насильства в сім’ї стосовно дітей та залучення їх до найгірших форм праці. Що треба робити іншим службам (ССД, ЦССДМ)? - Разом зі службою у справах дітей виявляти бездоглядних та безпритульних дітей, які жебракують. - Проводити регулярно перевірки за місцем проживання неповнолітніх, які перебувають на профілактичному обліку, з метою контролю їх поведінки та місця перебування. - Проводити заходи з виявлення неблагополучних родин, перевіряти їх за місцем проживання з метою недопущення вчинення протиправних дій неповнолітніми та стосовно них. Що треба зробити поліції? них. 1 СІМЕЙНЕ НАСИЛЬСТВО ВІДНОСНО ДІТЕЙ ЗЛОЧИНИ ПРОТИ ДІТЕЙ 1 1 ВИПАДКИ НАКЛАДЕННЯ СТЯГНЕННЯ ЗА ПРОДАЖ АЛКОГОЛЮ ДІТЯМ
  13. 13. 06 Домашнє (сімейне) насильство
  14. 14. Домашнє (сімейне) насильство НАДІЙШЛО ВИКЛИКІВ ВИЇЗДІВ ПОЛІЦІЇ НА АДРЕСУ 48 24 СКЛАДЕНО ЗАБОРОННИХ ПРИПИСІВ ПРОВЕДЕНО ПРОФІЛАКТИЧНИХ БЕСІД НА ТЕМУ ДОМАШНЬОГО НАСИЛЬСТВА ПРИТЯГНУТО ДО АДМІНІСТРАТИВНОЇ ВІДПОВІДАЛЬНОСТІ ЗА СТ. 173-2 КУпАП 100 % 14 2 - Провести додаткове навчання з працівниками відділу профілактики домашнього насильства (разом зі Службою у справах дітей, Центром соціальних служб для дітей, сім’ї та молоді, громадськими організаціями). - Збільшити кількість відвідувань дітей за місцем проживання, навчання з метою виявлення дітей, що страждають від насильства. - Разом з місцевою владою та громадськими організаціями створити гарячу лінію для повідомлень про сімейне насильство. Що треба зробити?
  15. 15. 07 Зброя, вибухівка
  16. 16. Зброя, вибухівка ПОДІЇ, ПОВ’ЯЗАНІ ЗІ ЗБРОЄЮ 7 - Відпрацювання автовокзалів для перекриття каналів надходження ВЗ та вибухових речовин. - Перевірка власників зброї за місцем проживання. - Притягнення власників зброї до адміністративної, кримінальної відповідальності за порушення порядку, правил зберігання, обліку та перереєстрації зброї. - Вирішення питання щодо анулювання дозволів на право зберігання зброї за порушення власниками законодавства. Поліцейські заходи - Посилити контроль за дотриманням правил зберігання мисливської вогнепальної нарізної зброї та поводження з нею. - Збільшити кількість перевірок автовокзалів для перекриття каналів надходження ВЗ та вибухових речовин. - Додатково інформувати громадян про звільнення від кримінальної відповідальності при добровільній здачі зброї. Що треба зробити? КІЛЬКІСТЬ ЗАРЕЄСТРОВАНОЇ ЗБРОЇ ВИЛУЧЕНО НЕЗАКОННОЇ ЗБРОЇ ОДИНИЦЬ БОЄПРИПАСІВ ВИЛУЧЕНО ДОБРОВІЛЬНО ЗДАНО ЗБРОЇ, ВИБУХІВКИ 958 2 12 3
  17. 17. 08 Довіра громадян
  18. 18. Довіра громадян КІЛЬКІСТЬ КОНТАКТІВ ПОЛІЦІЇ З НАСЕЛЕННЯМ КІЛЬКІСТЬ СКАРГ НА РОБОТУ ПОЛІЦІЇ 23 1457 - Збільшити кількість позитивних контактів поліції та населення - Залучати громадян до участі в охороні публічної (громадської) безпеки. Створити різні канали участі, у тому числі дистанційні та анонімні. - Покращити інформування жертв злочинів про хід розслідування їх справ. - Підвищити якість спілкування поліцейських з громадянами. - Підвищити якість інформування громади про безпекову ситуацію та роботу поліції. Що треба зробити?
  19. 19. Довіра громадян КІЛЬКІСТЬ ОСІБ, ЯКИХ ПРИЙНЯЛИ НАЧАЛЬНИКИ / ДІЛЬНИЧНІ НА ПРИЙОМАХ 16 / 174 ЗУСТРІЧЕЙ З НАСЕЛЕННЯМ КЕРІВНИКІВ ПОЛІЦІЇ 4 ВИЇЗНИХ ПРИЙОМІВ 4 МАТЕРІАЛІВ ПРО РОБОТУ ПОЛІЦІЇ У ЗМІ / ІНТЕРНЕТІ 84 23 ПРИЙНЯТО ЗВЕРНЕНЬ ГРОМАДЯН ОПРАЦЬОВАНО / УЖИТО ЗАХОДІВ 23
  20. 20. 09 Персонал поліції
  21. 21. Персонал поліції 80 КІЛЬКІСТЬ ПОЛІЦЕЙСЬКИХ ЗАДІЯНО У ЗАХОДАХ, КРІМ ОСНОВНИХ ОБОВ'ЯЗКІВ Крім виконання прямих функціональних обов’язків, працівники відділу поліції постійно залучаються до несення служби на блокпостах та охорони адміністративних будівель, а також чергування з охорони публічного порядку під час масових заходів. - Некомплект кадрів. - Перевантаження, що призводить до перевтоми. - Низький освітній рівень працівників. - Неможливість надати працівникам повноцінний відпочинок згідно з трудовим законодавством. ПРОБЛЕМИ З ПЕРСОНАЛОМ 56 ЧОЛОВІКИ 24 66 ЖІНКИ З ДОСВІДОМ РОБОТИ ПОНАД 3 РОКИ Некомплект складає 15 працівників (18,8 %). До дисциплінарної відповідальності притягнуто 13 працівників. Покарано. За що? Відправлено на навчання 1 кандидата.
  22. 22. 10 Нагальні потреби поліції
  23. 23. Нагальні потреби поліції ЧОГО ПОТРЕБУЄ ПОЛІЦІЯ? - Передбачити в бюджеті Білолуцької ОТГ фінансування обладнання поліцейської станції . - Забезпечити участь працівників поліції у тренінгах із запобігання шахрайству. - Залучити допомогу громадських організацій для проведення тренінгу та запрошення експерта з безконфліктного спілкування. Як планується вирішувати проблеми? 1. Віднайти автомобілі для роботи дільничних у віддалених населених пунктах. 2. Створити й обладнати поліцейську станцію в смт Білолуцьк 3. Удосконалити навички працівників поліції з деескалації конфліктів. 4. Підвищити кваліфікацію працівників поліції у сфері протидії інтернет-, банківським та телефонним шахрайствам

