Synnopsis :

Hundreds of full-color photos with easy-to-understand text make this a great visual guide to learning about more than 400 species of common wild mushrooms found in the Northeast. The species (from Morel Mushrooms to Shelf Mushrooms) are organized by shape, then by color, so you can identify them by their visual characteristics. Plus, with the Top Edibles and Top Toxics sections, you ll begin to learn which are the edible wild mushrooms. The information is accessible to beginners but useful for even experienced mushroom seekers.



Author : Teresa Marrone

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Teresa Marrone ( 9✮ )

Link Download : https://karminosu.blogspot.com/?book=1591935911

