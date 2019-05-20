The Trustee's Legal Companion: A Step-By-Step Guide to Administering a Living Trust by Liza Weiman Hanks

You're the trustee. Now what? Living trusts are popular estate planning tools, but when you're chosen to serve as a trustee, you might wonder where to begin. . The Trustee's Legal Companion has everything you need to get organized, get started, and get the job done. You'll learn how to:decide whether to take on the job of trusteeset up ongoing trusts for surviving spouses, children, or beneficiaries with special needsinvest trust assetsget help from lawyers, financial planners, and other expertshandle taxes and prepare accountingswork effectively with beneficiaries, anddistribute trust property.The authors--attorneys who have helped many a bewildered trustee--show you, step by step, how to administer a living trust with confidence.

