MANAJEMEN KONFLIK, KEPEMIMPINAN, KINERJA KARYAWAN
POKOK BAHASAN 1. BIODATA PENULIS 2. MANAJEMEN KONFLIK 4. MOTIVASI KERJA 3. MANAJEMEN KEPEMIMPINAN
BIODATA PENULIS 2. NIM : 1761013 1. NAMA : NOVITA SETIAWAN 3. PRODI: MANAJEMEN KP SDM-B 2017 4. EMAIL: novita.setiawan945@...
Manajemen konflik merupakan proses aksi dan reaksi yang diambil pelaku konflik maupun pihak ketiga secara seimbang dan ras...
1. Komunikasi tidak berlangsung baik 4. Lingkungan kerja 3. Hubungan pribadi dari masing-masing pekerja/anggota tim 2. Str...
 Konflik dalam individu Konflik antar individu dan kelompok Konflik antar individu
A. Kompetensi E. Kolaborasi F. Menghindar B. Smootting C. Akomodasi D. Kompromi atau Negosiasi
Kepemimpinan adalah kemapuan untuk mempengaruhi perilaku seseorang atau sekelompok orang untuk mencapai tujuan tertentu pa...
Mempunyai kemampuan berfikir sistem untuk mencari akar masalah sebuah konflik Mempunyai komunikasi yang baik dalam arti me...
- Mencegah terjadi konflik - Menyelesaika n konflik dalam waktu sesingkat mungkin - Meredam dan melokalise konflik tidak b...
Selalu memantau setiap anggota dalam menjalankan organisasi •Cepat tanggap terhadap masalah yang ada meskipun masalah ter...
Motivasi adalah pemberian daya pendorong atau penggerak yang diberikan pimpinan kepada seseorang dengan maksud agar seseor...
Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi motivasi Faktor ekstren seperti : • Lingkungan kerja ( sangat berpengaruh) • Rasa kebersam...
