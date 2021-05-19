Successfully reported this slideshow.
Physiology Topic Hypoxia and its effects Compiled by: Dr. Nouman Khan
Hypoxia • Hypoxia is defined as reduced availability of oxygen to the tissues. OR • Hypoxia is a medical term that describ...
Hypoxia • It is also known as – Hypoxiation, – Lack of O2 – Low blood O2 – Oxygen Starvation
Terms Anoxia It is the absence of O2 at tissue level Hypoxia It is the decrease of O2 at the tissue level Although there i...
Safety considerations • Presence of symptoms depends on the patient’s age, presence of disease process, level of health, a...
Safety considerations • As hypoxia worsens, the patient’s vital signs, activity tolerance, and level of consciousness will...
CAUSES OF HYPOXIA • Four important factors which leads to hypoxia are: ↓ Velocity of blood flow ↓ Oxygen tension in arteri...
CLASSIFICATION OF HYPOXIA • On the basis of previous mentioned factors, hypoxia is classified into four types: 1. Hypoxic ...
1. Hypoxic hypoxia (hypoxemia) • Hypoxic hypoxia (Hypoxemia) means decreased oxygen content in blood. • Causes. – ↓ O2 ten...
2. Anemic Hypoxia • Anemic hypoxia is the condition characterized by the inability of blood to carry enough amount of oxyg...
Causes for anemic hypoxia • Anemic hypoxia is caused by the following conditions: Formation of altered Hb ↓ No. RBCs Combi...
1. ↓ No. RBCs Hemorrhage bone marrow diseases e.g Aplastic anemia
• Conditions which decrease the RBC count or change the structure, shape and size of RBC. 2.↓ Hb content in the blood
iii. Formation of altered hemoglobin Poisoning Methemoglobin cannot combine with oxygen chlorates, nitrates, ferricyanides...
Combination of Hb with gases other than O2 & CO2 • When hemoglobin combines with – Carbon monoxide. – Hydrogen sulfide. – ...
3. Stagnant Hypoxia • It is the hypoxia caused by decreased velocity of blood flow. It is otherwise called hypokinetic hyp...
Causes for stagnant hypoxia General Stagnant Hypoxia it may result from heart disease that impairs the circulation, impair...
Poisoning even if oxygen is supplied cyanide or sulfide Destroys the cellular oxidative enzymes As a result complete paral...
Characteristic features of different types of hypoxia Features Hypoxic hypoxia Anemic hypoxia Stagnant hypoxia Histotoxic ...
Effects of Hypoxia Effects of hypoxia are of two types: 1. Immediate effects i. Effects on blood ii. Effects on cardiovasc...
1. Immediate effects i. Effects on blood secretion of erythropoietin increases production of RBC increases the oxygen carr...
1. Immediate effects ii. Effects on cardiovascular system ↑ cardiac output ↑ rate and contraction force of heart ↑ blood p...
1. Immediate effects iii. Effects on respiration Located at carotid bodies Moniters O2 level (Below 60mm hg) ↑ Respiratory...
1. Immediate effects iv. Effects on digestive system • It is associated with – loss of appetite, – nausea and – vomiting. ...
1. Immediate effects v. Effects on central nervous system • In mild hypoxia, the symptoms are similar to those of alcoholi...
V. Effects on central nervous system Depresse d Apathetic with general loss of self control loss of discriminative ability...
2. Delayed effects • Delayed effects appear depending upon the – length – severity of the exposure to hypoxia. • The perso...
