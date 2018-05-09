About Books [BEST SELLING] You re My Little Chickadee by Sandra Magsamen :

A cute, tactile board book perfect for Easter baskets! You are my little chickadee. You mean everything in the world to me! Celebrate the spring with a cuddly chick! Featuring sturdy board book pages and a soft felt feather that adds interactivity to every page, this is the perfect book to share with little ones.

Creator : Sandra Magsamen

