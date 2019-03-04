Download Pdf Marvelocity: The Marvel Comics Art of Alex Ross

Marvelocity: The Marvel Comics Art of Alex Ross by Alex Ross, Chip Kidd, J. J. Abrams

















Title: Marvelocity: The Marvel Comics Art of Alex Ross

Author: Alex Ross, Chip Kidd, J. J. Abrams

Pages: 312

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781524747923

Marvelocity: The Marvel Comics Art of Alex Ross (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Alex Ross, Chip Kidd This Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition includes a giant Spider-Man poster you won’t find anywhere else. Thirteen years after his Eisner Award-winning, nationally best-selling Mythology--here is the long-awaited Marvel Comics counterpart, a retrospective celebration of the other half of the comics galaxy that is currently ruling the world: Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, the Avengers, the X-Men, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the Fantastic Four.



"Alex is a legend. Even if you don't consider yourself a comics-head, you should check out his work to see what the best of the form has to offer." --Ta-Nehisi Coates



As he did for the DC characters in Mythology, Alex Ross now brings the heroes of the Marvel universe into dynamic life as never before. Marvelocity includes more than 50 never-been-published sketches, paintings, photographs and working models, and other preparatory art, and a 14-panel portfolio gallery of Marvel's most beloved characters. And Ross has written a new 10-page story pitting Spider-Man against the Sinister Six--the webslinger's most popular villains--that ends with a stunning twist.



