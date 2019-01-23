Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
classic erotic review : Viper's Run | Erotica
Winter Simmons received the surprise of her life when she discovered that the man she had been dating for the last
two years was actually Viper, president of The Last Riders. A high school principal, Winter has no intention of ruining
her reputation in the community to be with a man who betrayed her trust. Unforgiving, she turns her back on him.
Determined to find his brother's killer, Loker James kept his identity as president of The Last Riders a secret from
Winter. When the truth comes out, he is determined to make her see the real man who can control not only a group of
dangerous bikers but a woman whose life is a rulebook. Unable to prevent herself from being drawn into the very club
she despises, Winter is about to lose everything that is important to her—unless Viper can prove that she's more than a
moonlight run.
Contains mature themes.
Written By: Jamie Begley.
Narrated By: Elizabeth Hart
Publisher: Tantor Media
Date: October 2014
Duration: 9 hours 12 minutes
