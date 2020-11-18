Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CLIMATE SCIENCE Explained by Team Norvergence
  2. 2. ClimateScienceExplainedby TeamNorvergence The planet’s climate has changed throughout history. In the last 650,000 years, environmentalists at Norvergence found that there have been 7 cycles of glacial advance and retreat that has a huge impact on climate change. The global annual surface air temperature of earth has increased by about 1.0°C over the last 120 years.
  3. 3. The earth has already seen a record-breaking climate-related weather extreme and this trend is expected to continue over upcoming climate timescales. The various studies or researches, based on extensive evidence found that climate change is extremely linked with human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases.
  4. 4. Human Fingerprint on Greenhouse Gases (GHGs)
  5. 5. There is no doubt that greenhouse gases are important to the survival of humans and other living things, keeping earth livable by stopping some of the sun’s warm reflecting into the atmosphere. But, because of human supported deforestation, industrialization, and large scale agricultural activities, the level of greenhouse gases have risen exponentially.
  6. 6. Norvergence wants all of you to know about the following things: The concentration of GHGs is directly linked to the average global temperature on Earth Since the time of the Industrial revolution, the mean global temperature is rising nonstop Carbon Dioxide (the product of burning fossil fuels) is accounted for about two-thirds of GHGs. Not only GHGs, but there are also many other factors lead to climate change. We will discuss it on this website but let’s start from Step 1 i.e.
  7. 7. Human Role in Future Climate
  8. 8. Earth climate changes in response to both natural and anthropogenic drivers. The influence of natural drivers on the external forcing of Earth’s climate is overwhelmed by human emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), and other greenhouse gases. Due to the buildup of atmospheric CO2 from human emissions, ocean acidification, and climate change are already occurring at a massive rate.
  9. 9. Features & Distribution of Climate Change
  10. 10. It helps in-Determining whether a human influence on climate variables. Evaluating whether model simulations are consistent with observed trends or other changes in the climate system. It analyzes the causes of observed changes in climate change.
  11. 11. Types of Features & Distribution of Climate Change : Attribution of trends or long-term changes in climate variables Attribution of changes in extremes Attribution of weather or climate events Attribution of climate-related impacts Estimation of climate sensitivity using observational constraints
  12. 12. Physical Drivers of Climate Change
  13. 13. This section lays out the foundation of climate change by explaining its physical drivers and the principle radiative forcings and the different variety of feedback responses. Radiative Forcing (RF): It is used to quantify a radiative imbalance in Earth’s atmosphere and is expressed as a change in net radiative flux (W/m2).
  14. 14. Effective Radiative Forcing (ERF): It is defined as its RF plus rapid adjustment(s) to that RF. Drivers of climate change: Natural drivers (solar irradiance, volcanoes), Anthropogenic drivers (principal well-mixed greenhouse gases, other well- mixed greenhouse gases, water vapor, ozone, aerosols, land surface, and contrails).
  15. 15. Temperature Changes in the United States Observed changes in annual average temperature (°F) for each National Climate Assessment region. Changes are the difference between the average for present-day (1986–2016) and the average for the first half of the last century (1901–1960 for the contiguous United States, 1925–1960 for Alaska, Hawai‘i, and the Caribbean).
  16. 16. Temperature Changes in the United States
  17. 17. Norvergence: Observed changes in the coldest and warmest daily temperatures (°F) of the year for each National Climate Assessment region in the contiguous United States. Changes are the difference between the average for present-day (1986–2016) and the average for the first half of the last century (1901–1960).
  18. 18. Future Scenarios
  19. 19. Stabilizing global temperature at or below a certain threshold such as 3.6°F is important and it generally discusses at the Paris agreement. We have to take initiatives to make Global net carbon emissions reach zero.
