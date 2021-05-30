Successfully reported this slideshow.
Clase unidad 4

Métodos de análisis en DC

Clase unidad 4

  1. 1. República Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para La Educación Universitaria Universidad Territorial Politécnica José Antonio Anzoátegui
  2. 2. CONVERSIONES Y- (T-) Y -Y (-T)
  3. 3. CONVERSIONES - Y CONVERSIONES Y-
  4. 4. Convierta la  de la ﬁgura a una Y.
  5. 5. Convierta la Y de la ﬁgura a una 
  6. 6. Encuentre la resistencia total de la red de la ﬁgura donde RA = 3 , RB = 3  y RC= 6 
  7. 7. La corriente o el voltaje de un elemento en una red lineal bilateral es igual a la suma algebraica de las corrientes o voltajes producidos independientemente por cada fuente.
  8. 8. la potencia total entregada a un elemento resistivo debe ser determinada usando la corriente total o el voltaje total en el elemento y no puede ser determinada por una simple suma de los niveles de potencia establecidos por cada fuente. Determine I1 para la red de la ﬁgura
  9. 9. Usando la superposición, determine la corriente a través del resistor de 4 de la figura. Observe que ésta es una red de dos fuentes
  10. 10. a. Usando la superposición, encuentre la corriente a través del resistor de 6  de la red de la ﬁgura b. Demuestre que la superposición no es aplicable a los niveles de potencia.
  11. 11. Cualquier red de corriente directa lineal bilateral de dos terminales puede ser reemplazada por un circuito equivalente que conste de una fuente de voltaje y un resistor en serie, como se muestra en la figura. El circuito equivalente de Thévenin proporciona una equivalencia sólo en las terminales la construcción interna y las características de la red original y la equivalente Thévenin son usualmente muy diferentes.
  12. 12. Cualquier red de cd lineal bilateral de dos terminales puede ser reemplazada por un circuito equivalente que consista de una fuente de corriente y un resistor en paralelo, como se muestra en la ﬁgura.
  13. 13. El teorema de la máxima transferencia de potencia establece lo siguiente: Una carga recibirá potencia máxima de una red de cd lineal bilateral cuando su valor resistivo total sea exactamente igual a la resistencia de Thévenin de la red como es “vista” por la carga.

