Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

heat stress.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Lecture 6 Site specific recombination (Final).pptx
Lecture 6 Site specific recombination (Final).pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
1 of 33
1 of 33

heat stress.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Download to read offline

Career

heat

heat

Career

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
Free
Failing Forward: Turning Mistakes into Stepping Stones for Success John C. Maxwell
Free
Crucial Conversations Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High, Second Edition Kerry Patterson
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
Free
Think and Grow Rich (Illustrated Edition): With linked Table of Contents Napoleon Hill
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free
The Human Factor: Using aviation principles to boost organisational performance, reduce error and get the best from your people Graham Miller
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change Stephen R. Covey
Free
Primero Lo Primero: Edición de Imágenes Stephen R. Covey
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
How to Navigate Life: The New Science of Finding Your Way in School, Career, and Beyond Belle Liang PhD
Free
Do Hard Things: Why We Get Resilience Wrong and the Surprising Science of Real Toughness Steve Magness
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
Free
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
Free
The Power of Conflict: Speak Your Mind and Get the Results You Want Jon Taffer
Free
Take Back Your Power: 10 New Rules for Women at Work Deborah Liu
Free
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo Reggie Fils-Aimé
Free
Hearts Touched With Fire: How Great Leaders are Made David Gergen
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
Free
Business Networking for Introverts: How to Build Relationships the Authentic Way Karlo Krznarić
Free
The Perfect Day to Boss Up Rick Ross
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
Free
Pressure Makes Diamonds: Becoming the Woman I Pretended to Be Valerie Graves
Free

heat stress.pptx

  1. 1. Heat stress: Plant Responses and Adaptation Prepared by Ms. Arneeb Tariq
  2. 2. • Molecular responses Oxidative stress and antioxidants Stress proteins Introduction Heat-stress threshold Plant responses toheat stress • Morpho-anatomical andphenological responses Morphological symptoms Anatomical changes Phenological changes • Physiological responses Waters relations Accumulation of compatible osmolytes Photosynthesis Assimilate partitioning Cell membrane thermostability Hormonal changes • Mechanism of heattolerance • Conclusion and futureprospects
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION Heat stress is often defined as the rise in temperature beyond a threshold level for a period of time sufficient to cause irreversible damage to plant growth and development. Heat stress affects plant growth throughout its ontogeny , though heat-threshold level varies considerably at different developmental stages.
  4. 4. Heat stress due to high ambient temperature is a serious threat to crop production worldwide (Hall, 2001) Different green house gases will gradually increase world’s average ambient temperature At very high or moderately high temperatures • • • Severe cellular injury and even cell death Direct injuries include protein degradation Increased fluidity of membrane lipids Direct injury • • Protein denaturation and aggregation Increased fluidity of membrane lipids Indirect injuries • • • Enzymes inactivation Inhibition of protein synthesis and degradation Loss of membrane integrity
  5. 5. Due to high temperatures changes occur • • • At the molecular level altering gene expression There is accumulation of transcripts Formation of stress related proteins There exists tremendous variation within and between species, providing opportunities to improve crop heat stress tolerance through genetic means (Camejo et al., 2005).
  6. 6. Heat-stress threshold It is a value of daily mean temperature at which a detectable reduction in growth begins / the temperature at which growth and development of plant cease. •Upper threshold: is the temperature above which growth and development cease. •Lower threshold (base temperature): is the temperature below which plant growth and development stop.
  7. 7. Threshold high temperatures for some cropsplants Crop plants Thresholdtem.(0C) Growth stage References Wheat 26 Post -anthesis Stone and Nicolas(1994) Corn 38 Grain filling Thompson (1986) Cotton 45 Reproductive Rehman et al.,(2004) Pearl millet 35 Seedling Ashraf and Hafeez(2004) Tomato 30 Emergence Camejoet al.,(2005) Brassica 29 Flowering Morrison Stewart (2002) Cool seasonpulses 25 Flowering Siddique et al.,(1999) Ground nut 34 Pollen production Vara Prasad et al.,(2000) Cow Pea 41 Flowering Patel and Hall(1990) Rice 34 Grain yield Morita et al.,(2004)
  8. 8. PLANT RESPONSES TO HEAT STRESS PLANT RESPONSES TO HEAT STRESS
  9. 9. PLANT RESPONSES TO HEAT STRESS PLANT RESPONSES TO HEAT STRESS Morphological Symptoms ?
  10. 10. Sunburns on leaves
  11. 11. Irrigated Rainfed >50% water from 60cm 50% water from 90cm Farooq et al. 2009
  12. 12. Reproductive phases most sensitive to high temperature Chickpea Pollen sensitive to high temperature Chickpea Pollen Tolerant to high temperature
  13. 13. •Effect on Growth: - Reduction in Turgor Pressure, - Reduction in Cell size Reduce growth Farooq M et al. 2009
  14. 14. Effect on Photosynthesis: -Disruption of PS II (Photo System II) -stomatal closure, -decrease in electron transport Reduce Photosynthesis
  15. 15. • Effect on proteins: - Protease activity increases Protein content falls down Irrigated Drought Stress pH A A+15 A+20 A A+15 A+20 4.8 14.04 ±0.07 39.03 +0.23 29.59 ±0.14 22.17 ±0.14 132.74 ±0.09 608.52 ±2.62 7.0 12.34 ±0.02 39.26 ±0.18 46.81 ±0.25 24.55 ±0.03 47.33 ±0.09 388.2 ±5.25 8.5 17.26 ±0.06 60.7 ±0.45 39.73 ±0.28 22.31 ±0.08 68.61 ±0.09 710.82 ±1.75 A= anthesis, A+15= 15 days after anthesis & A+20= 20 days after anthesis
  16. 16. Reduction in N metabolism - Nitrate reductase activity decreases
  17. 17. Phenological changes : Heat stress is a major factor affecting the rate of plant development, w hich may increase to a certain limit and decrease afterwards (Hall, 1992; Marcum, 1998; Howarth, 2005). Heat and high temperature can damage • • • • • • Leaf gas exchange properties during vegetative stage Opened flowers abortion during reproduction Impairment of pollen and anther development Earlier heading is advantageous in the retention of more green leaves at anthesis, leading to a smaller reduction in yield (Tewolde et al., 2006) Decrease in days to ear emergence, anthesis and maturity has been reported in wheat Grain filing duration is also decreased.
  18. 18. Physiological responses Waters relations : • Heat stress perturbed the leaf water relations and root hydraulic conductivity (Morales et al., 2003) • Enhanced transpiration causing a decrease in induces water deficiency in plants, water potential and leading to • perturbation of many physiological processes (Tsukaguchi et al., 2003) High temperature seem to cause water loss in plant more during day time than night time
  19. 19. Accumulation of compatible Osmolytes Accumulation of compatible Osmolytes Plant species may accumulate osmolytes such as Sugars and sugar alcohols , Proline, Ammonium compounds, Sulphonium compounds (Sairam and Tyagi, 2004) • • • • • • Glycinebetaine (GB), an amphoteric quaternary amine, plays an important role as a compatible solute in plants (Sakamoto and Murata, 2002) High level of GB accumulation was reported in maize (Quan et al., 2004) and sugarcane (Wahid and Close, 2007)
  20. 20. • In contrast, some plant species naturally do not produce GB under stress conditions. • • • Proline widely occur and accumulates in higher plants in response to environmental stresses (Kavi Kishore et al., 2005). Under high temperatures, fruit set in tomato plants failed during the reproductive development (Sato et al., 2006). Other osmolytes, -4-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a non-protein amino acid, act as a compatible solute.
  21. 21. Primary sites of injury at high temperatures Photochemical reactions in thylakoid lamellae and • • Carbon metabolism in the stroma of chloroplast (Wise et al., 2004) In tomato genotypes differing in their capacity for thermotolerance as well as in sugarcane, an increased chlorophyll a:b ratio and a decreased chlorophyll:carotenoids ratio were observed in the tolerant genotypes under high temperatures High temperature influences the photosynthetic capacity of C3 plants more than in C4 plants. (Todorov et al., 2003)
  22. 22. Cell membrane thermostability The integrity and functions of biological membranes are sensitive to high temperature Heat stress Alters the tertiary and quaternary structures of membrane proteins Enhance the permeability of membranes increased loss of electrolytes The increased solute leakage, as an indication of decreased cell membrane thermostability (CMT), has long been used as an indirect measure of heat-stress tolerance in diverse plant species The integrity and functions of biological membranes are sensitive to high temperature Heat stress Alters the tertiary and quaternary structures of membrane proteins Enhance the permeability of membranes increased loss of electrolytes The increased solute leakage, as an indication of decreased cell membrane thermostability (CMT), has long been used as an indirect measure of heat-stress tolerance in diverse plant species Influence of saturation levels of membrane lipids on the temperature sensitivity of plants
  23. 23. Heat stress kinetic energy •Thereby loosening chemical bonds within molecules of biological membranes. •This makes the lipid bilayer of biological membranes more fluid by either denaturation of proteins or an increase in unsaturated fatty acids. (Savchenko et al., 2002) Movement molecules
  24. 24. Hormonal changes Abscisic acid (ABA) and ethylene (C2H4), as stress hormones, They involved in the regulation of many physiological processes Acting as signal molecules High temperature- levels of ABA Action of ABA • • Involves modification of gene expression Modulating the up- or down-regulation of numerous genes (Xiong et al., 2002). High temperature – level of ethylene Action of C2H4 - Induced abscission of reproductive organs
  25. 25. Heat stress may induce oxidative stress Generation and reactions of activated oxygen species (AOS), Singlet oxygen (1O2), Super oxide radical (O 2-), Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) , • • • • • Hydroxyl radical (OH-) AOS cause -- autocatalytic peroxidation of membrane lipids and pigments leading to the loss of membrane semi- permeability and modifying its function. The scavenging of O2 .- by superoxide dismutase (SOD) results in the production of H2O2, which is removed by Ascorbate peroxides (APX) or CAT. Protection against oxidative stress is an important component in determining the survival of a plant under heat stress. MOLECULAR RESPONSES
  26. 26. Heat-stress tolerance mechanisms in plants Heat tolerance The ability of plant to grow and produce economic yield under high temperature
  27. 27. Expression of stress proteins is an important adaption to cope with environmental stresses. Most of the stress proteins are soluble in water and therefore contribute to stress tolerance presumably via hydration of cellular structures. In higher plants, HSPs is usually induced under heat shock at any stage of development. Heat shock proteins :- A specific set of protein that are induced by a rapid rise in temperature.
  28. 28. Plants regularly face elevated temperature throughout their multi-seasonal life cycle. Basal thermotolerance: A plant’s ability to tolerate elevated temperatures, without prior conditioning. Acquired thermotolerance: A plant’s adaptive capacity to survive lethal high temperatures after pre exposure to sub-lethal temperature. Adaptation to thermotolerance
  29. 29. Plants exhibit a variety of responses to high temperatures High temperatures affect plant growth at all developmental stages Stress proteins are helping in folding and unfolding of essential proteins under stress, and ensuring three-dimensional structure of membrane proteins for sustained cellular functions and survival under heat stress The induction of signaling cascades leading to profound changes in specific gene expression is considered an important heat- stress adaptation

×