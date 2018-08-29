Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 1/2 cups all-purp...
1 can (14 oz) sweet...
Angel Food Cake YOU...
Tres leches cake

https://www.incredibleegg.org/recipe/tres-leches-cake/

Published in: Food
  TRES LECHES CAKE 50m TOTAL TIME 20m PREP TIME 30m CHILL TIME INGREDIENTS 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 1 tsp. baking powder 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened 2 cups granulated sugar, divided 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract, divided 5 large EGGS 2 cups whole milk
  1 can (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk 1 can (12 oz) evaporated milk 1 1/2 cups whipping cream Yields: 16 servings DIRECTIONS PREHEAT oven to 350º F. GREASE and FLOUR 13 x 9 baking pan. SIFT together flour and baking powder. SET aside. BEAT together butter and 1 cup sugar in large bowl until fluffy. BEAT in 1/2 tsp vanilla extract and eggs until well combined. ADD flour mixture to butter mixture, 2 Tbsp. at a time and MIX until well blended. POUR batter into prepared pan. BAKE for 30 minutes. PIERCE cake several times with a fork and let COOL. COMBINE whole milk, condensed milk and evaporated milk and POUR over top of cake. WHIP together whipping cream, remaining sugar and vanilla and SPREAD over top of cake.
  Angel Food Cake YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

