5.pentaksiran akhir tahun tahun 4 (2016)

1.‫دأتس؟‬‫اية‬ ‫ي‬ ‫باض‬ ‫سورة‬‫نام‬‫افاكه‬ ‫اإلخالص‬ ‫ت‬. ‫البينة‬ ‫ا‬. ‫القدر‬ ‫ث‬. ‫املاعون‬ ‫ب‬. ‫سوءالن‬1-4‫دباوه‬ ‫ا...
2 4.‫سورة‬ ‫فد‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫ن‬‫فغاجر‬‫بوكن‬‫ماناكه‬‫يغ‬‫ايكوت‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫انتا‬‫اإلخالص؟‬ ‫هللا‬‫منشيريككن‬‫جك‬ ‫بردوسا‬ ‫ت‬. ...
3 10.‫منجاءوهي‬‫مستي‬‫كيت‬ ‫فهاال‬‫مندافت‬‫ق‬‫اونتو‬ ‫شرط‬‫صيفت‬ ‫ي‬‫دير‬ ‫نده‬‫ر‬ ‫ت‬. ‫برشكور‬ ‫ا‬. ‫اخالص‬ ‫ث‬. ‫ياء‬‫ر...
4 14.‫ق‬‫فندودو‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫دأنتا‬ ‫هوبوغن‬‫باضايماناكه‬‫يثرب‬‫إسالم؟‬‫كداتغن‬ ‫سبلوم‬ ‫امان‬‫داماي‬ ‫ت‬. ‫فادو‬ ‫برساتو‬ ‫ا‬. ...
5 18.‫ايكوت‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫انتا‬,‫دمسجد؟‬‫دجالنكن‬‫سسواءي‬ ‫فاليغ‬‫ماناكه‬‫يغ‬‫اكتيؤيتي‬ ‫عيد‬ ‫اي‬‫ر‬ ‫ي‬‫هار‬ ‫سمبوتن‬‫ت‬‫...
6 (‫بهاضين‬B: )‫سوءالن‬‫سموا‬‫جواب‬. ( / 10 ) ‫الكفرون‬ ‫السامء‬‫و‬ ‫الفساد‬‫اببيل‬‫أ‬ ‫سوء‬ ‫متصل‬‫واجب‬ ‫مد‬‫للسكون‬ ‫عا...
7 ‫حكوم‬‫دغن‬‫ايمان‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫الهادي‬ ‫هللا‬‫نام‬‫واجب‬‫اياله‬. 26 ‫مغحياتي‬‫يغ‬‫غ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫صيفت‬‫اسا‬ ‫برفوتوس‬ ‫موده‬‫اكن‬‫ا...
(‫ث‬)‫جوافن‬‫يسكن‬‫ر‬‫ضا‬‫ل‬‫بتو‬ ‫يغ‬. Gariskan jawapan yang betul. 8 ‫عقبة‬‫فرجنجين‬‫ك‬ ‫ن‬‫تاهو‬ ‫فد‬‫برالكو‬ ‫فرتام‬-(...
‫لبه‬‫مروفاكن‬‫سرغض‬‫يغ‬‫هيدوف‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫سخا‬(46)kolektif.‫سيستم‬(47)organisasi‫لبه‬ ‫ساغت‬‫هيبت‬‫ان‬‫ر‬‫ك‬‫ماسيغ‬٢‫ممفوثاءي‬...
