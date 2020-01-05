Successfully reported this slideshow.
  LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Patterns of Love Audiobook download free | Patterns of Love Audiobook mp3 for MAC My dear Beth,Though Uppsala, Iowa, takes its name from a city in my native Sweden, life here is different from what I have known. With my parents' blessing, I have taken employment in the home of Mr. Bridger, a dairy farmer, caring for his ill mother and two young, orphaned nieces. It is most unlike me to leave home, even in a temporary manner. But the need is great and Hattie Bridger and the children are so endearing.As for Dirk Bridger, he is an unhappy man, but also loyal, hardworking, and honorable. And, I should add, quite handsome. My younger sisters were smitten the instant they saw him. Young flirts! And with beauty to match. I, on the other hand, am considered to have common sense to attend my common looks. But, friend Beth, I am afraid my heart betrays my wisdom-for I, too, long to be seen as beautiful.Not just by anyone. By Dirk Bridger.Your friend,Inga LinbergIn rural Iowa, life is both the planter and uprooter of dreams. As love, long delayed, springs to life in the heart of a young Swedish immigrant, one man struggles with his withered ambitions-and new blessings that could take their place if he would but allow them room.Patterns of Love is Book Two in the Coming to America series about women who come to America to start new lives. Set in the late 1800s and early 1900s, these novels by best-selling author Robin Lee Hatcher craft intense chemistry and conflict between the characters, lit by a glowing faith and humanity that will win your heart. Look for other books in the series at your favorite Christian bookstore.
  3. 3. Patterns of Love Audiobook download free | Patterns of Love Audiobook mp3 for MAC Written By: Robin Lee Hatcher. Narrated By: Pam Ward Publisher: Zondervan Publishing Company Date: April 2011 Duration: 9 hours 44 minutes
  Download Full Version Patterns of Love Audio OR Listen now

