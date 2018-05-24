-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Title: Conscious Capitalism( Liberating the Heroic Spirit of Business) Binding: Paperback Author: JohnMackey Publisher: HarvardBusinessSchoolPress
Author : John Mackey
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : John Mackey ( 5✮ )
Link Download : https://merasatertekan.blogspot.com/?book=1625271751
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment