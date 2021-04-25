Carta psikometrik

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Pentaksiran Psikometrik Tahun 6 Inventori Kecerdasan Pelbagai (IKeP) CikguMai@SKOran
  2. 2. 1. Menggunakan pelbagai bahasa dan perkataan untuk menyampaikan maksud. 2. Berkebolehan menggunakan bahasa secara VERBAL dan tulisan. Maksud Kemahiran Murid 1. Selalu mengajar rakan membaca 2. Merakam percakapan sendiri. 3. Minat berpuisi, bercerita dan berpidato. 4. Minat dalam bidang sastera. 1. Peguam 2. Guru / Pensyarah 3. Pembaca Berita 4. Penyunting 5. Wartawan 6. Penyajak 7. Penceramah CikguMai@SKOran
  3. 3. PENGACARA ARKITEK PELUKIS GRAFIK, PELUKIS KOMIK DAN PELUKIS. PAKAR BEDAH JURUFOTO Kemahiran Murid 1. GEMAR MENCIPTA SKETSA, FOTO, INFOGRAFIK. 2. SANGAT TINGGI BERIMAGINASI. 3. MUDAH MEMAHAMI MAKLUMAT GRAFIK. 4. MENCARI IMEJ ATAU GAMBARAN DALAM AWAN, RETAKAN DINDING DAN JUGA DARI OBJEK LAIN. 5. MURID GEMAR MENYONTENG, MELUKIS DAN MELIHAT PETA. 6. GEMAR PERMAINAN PUZZLE DAN PERMAINAN BINAAN 1. BOLEH BERFIKIR DAN MEMBAYANGKAN SECARA 3 DIMENSI. 2. BERKEMAHIRAN DALAM MEMBAYANGKAN BENTUK SESUATU OBJEK. Maksud CikguMai@SKOran
  4. 4. menaakul secara saintiifik kenalpasti hubungan - menguji teori . Selesaikan puzzle. Hebat dalam pengiraan nombor Bekerja dengan nombor, menganalisis situasi Hendak tahu bagaimana sesuatu itu berfungsi  Akauntan  Pengaturcara Komputer  Ahli Fizik  Jurutera  Kebolehan mengenali corak, membuat penaakulan dan berfikir secara logik.  guna simbol untuk mewakili idea  kenalpasti sebab dan akibat sesuatu keadaan/situasi CikguMai@SKOran
  5. 5. MAKSUD PEKA KEPADA BUNYI BUKAN VERBAL DALAM PERSEKITARAN, TERMASUK MELODI DAN IRAMA  SANGAT PEKA TERHADAP BUNYI- BUNYIAN  SUKA MENGGERAKKAN BADAN MENGIKUT BUNYI ATAU IRAMA  MEMPUNYAI KEBOLEHAN UNTUK MENCIPTA LAGU, MENYANYI DAN BERMAIN ALAT MUZIK  MUDAH BERFIKIR DENGAN BUNYIAN DAN IRAMA CikguMai@SKOran
  6. 6. PEKA KEPADA ALAM SEMULAJADI ~ SUKA MENGKAJI ALAM TUMBUHAN DAN HAIWAN  MEMELIHARA DAN MEMERHATI KITARAN HIDUP HAIWAN.  MEMERHATI PERTUMBUHAN TUMBUHAN  MENGHABISKAN MASA DI LUAR RUMAH  MENGKELASKAN HAIWAN DAN TUMBUHAN Ahli Ekologi Ahli Zoologi Doktor Haiwan Petani Ahli Meteorologi Pendaki Gunung CikguMai@SKOran
  7. 7.  Guna pergerakan badan untuk berkomunikasi dan menyelesaikan masalah  Mahir dengan objek dan aktiviti yang melibatkan kecekapan motor halus dan motor kasar  BERSUKAN DAN AKTIVITI FIZIKAL AKTIF  GUNA BAHASA BADAN  BUAT KRAF DAN PROJEK MEKANIKAL (MANIPULATIF)  MENARI, BERLAKON DAN MIMING  CEKAP MEMANIPULASI OBJEK FIZIKAL DAN DAPAT MENGIMBANGI ANTARA PERGERAKAN FIZIKAL DENGAN MENTAL CikguMai@SKOran
  8. 8. 1. KAUNSELOR 2. AHLI POLITIK 3. JURUJUAL 4. PEGAWAI DIPLOMATIK 5. PENCERAMAH  PEKA TERHADAP PERASAAN DAN MOOD ORANG LAIN  FAHAM DAN BERINTERAKSI SECARA BERKESAN DENGAN ORANG LAIN  SENSITIF KEPADA PERASAAN, KEPERCAYAAN, PENILAIAN DAN MATLAMAT ORANG LAIN  CEKAP MENILAI EMOSI, MOTIVASI DAN KEINGINAN ORANG DI SEKELILING.  BERKAWAN  MEMIMPIN DAN BERKONGSI  MENJADI ORANG PERANTARAAN  MENJADI AHLI KUMPULAN YANG BERKESAN CikguMai@SKOran
  9. 9. > TAHU KEKUATAN DAN KELEMAHAN KENDIRI > GUNA PENGETAHUAN KENDIRI SEBAGAI PANDUAN MEMBUAT KEPUTUSAN > DAPAT MENGAWAL EMOSI KENDIRI > BELAJAR MELALUI PEMERHATIAN DAN MENDENGAR  TULIS AUTOBIOGRAFI TENTANG DIRI SENDIRI  DUDUK BERSENDIRIAN UNTUK SESI MUHASABAH DIRI  CATATKAN PERASAAN, KENANGAN, VISI DAN BUAH FIKIRAN DALAM DIARI HARIAN 1. AHLI PSIKOLOGI 2. PENDAKWAH 3. PENYELIDIK 4. NOVELIS / PENULIS 5. USAHAWAN CikguMai@SKOran
  10. 10. • LIHAT SESUATU SECARA KESELURUHAN • MEMAHAMI NILAI-NILAI YANG BAIK • SEDAR DAN MENGAMALKAN NILAI, SERTA MEMAHAMI RUKUN AGAMA • MEMBERI PENDAPAT DAN IDEA YANG MEMBERANGSANGKAN BERLANDASKAN PENGHAYATAN NILAI AGAMA DAN KEMASYARAKATAN • MENGHARGAI PERSEKITARAN • MENGHORMATI DAN MENGHARGAI ORANG LAIN. 1. IMAM 2. PENDAKWAH 3. AHLI AGAMA 4. PEMIMPIN CikguMai@SKOran

