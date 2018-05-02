Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unwrapping the Common Core: A Practical Process to Manage Rigorous Standards [PDF]
Book details Author : Dr Larry Ainsworth Pages : 272 pages Publisher : Lead &amp; Learn Press 2015-06-07 Language : Englis...
Description this book "Unwrapping" the Common Core is a stand-alone, how-to guide for busy educators who need a proven way
This books ( Unwrapping the Common Core: A Practical Process to Manage Rigorous Standards [PDF] ) Made by Dr Larry Ainsworth
About Books
"Unwrapping" the Common Core is a stand-alone, how-to guide for busy educators who need a proven way to work with the new standards. The process of "unwrapping" is a powerful tool for effectively deconstructing state standards. This easy-to-read format includes grade-specific examples of "unwrapped" standards, enabling educators to confidently apply this simple, proven technique for making rigorous new standards manageable. Part One describes the complete "unwrapping" process with examples in both English language arts and literacy and mathematics. Part Two contains 60 "unwrapped" Common Core English language arts and math examples, each specific to one of the four grade spans: K 2, 3 5, 6 8, and 9 12. Part Three illustrates where "unwrapping" fits in the big picture of an integrated standards-assessment-curriculum-instruction system."
