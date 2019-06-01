Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[DOWNLOAD] PDF Who Pushed Humpty Dumpty?: And Other Notorious Nursery Tale Mysteries DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Author : Davi...
DETAIL Author : David Levinthalq Pages : 40 pagesq Publisher : Schwartz &Wadeq Language :q ISBN-10 : 0375841954q ISBN-13 :...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! [DOWNLOAD] PDF Who Pushed Humpty Dumpty?: And Other Notorious Nursery Tale Mysteries
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[DOWNLOAD] PDF Who Pushed Humpty Dumpty?: And Other Notorious Nursery Tale Mysteries

5 views

Published on

Author : David Levinthal
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : David Levinthal ( 3? )
Link Download : https://kukupologertr.blogspot.com/?book=0375841954

Synnopsis :
Break-in at the Three Bears family home? It could only be one dame. Wicked witch gone missing from her candied cottage? Hansel and Gretel claim it was self-defense. Did Humpty Dumpty really just fall off that wall, or was he pushed? Here are five fairy-tale stories with a twist, all told from the point of view of a streetwise police officer called Binky, who just happens to be a toad in a suit and a fedora. When Snow White doesn't make it to the beauty pageant, Officer Binky is the first to find the apple core lying by her bed. When an awful giant mysteriously crashes to the ground, upsetting the whole town, Binky discovers exactly who is responsible. Author David Levinthal and illustrator John Nickle retell these classic stories in the style of a 1940s noir detective novel—for kids!

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[DOWNLOAD] PDF Who Pushed Humpty Dumpty?: And Other Notorious Nursery Tale Mysteries

  1. 1. [DOWNLOAD] PDF Who Pushed Humpty Dumpty?: And Other Notorious Nursery Tale Mysteries DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Author : David Levinthal Language : English Grade Level : 1-4 Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches Shipping Weight : 14 ounces Format : E-Books Seller information : David Levinthal ( 3? ) Link Download : https://kukupologertr.blogspot.com/?book=0375841954 Synnopsis : Break-in at the Three Bears family home? It could only be one dame. Wicked witch gone missing from her candied cottage? Hansel and Gretel claim it was self-defense. Did Humpty Dumpty really just fall off that wall, or was he pushed? Here are five fairy-tale stories with a twist, all told from the point of view of a streetwise police officer called Binky, who just happens to be a toad in a suit and a fedora. When Snow White doesn't make it to the beauty pageant, Officer Binky is the first to find the apple core lying by her bed. When an awful giant mysteriously crashes to the ground, upsetting the whole town, Binky discovers exactly who is responsible. Author David Levinthal and illustrator John Nickle retell these classic stories in the style of a 1940s noir detective novel—for kids!
  2. 2. DETAIL Author : David Levinthalq Pages : 40 pagesq Publisher : Schwartz &Wadeq Language :q ISBN-10 : 0375841954q ISBN-13 : 9780375841958q Description Break-in at the Three Bears family home? It could only be one dame. Wicked witch gone missing from her candied cottage? Hansel and Gretel claim it was self-defense. Did Humpty Dumpty really just fall off that wall, or was he pushed? Here are five fairy-tale stories with a twist, all told from the point of view of a streetwise police officer called Binky, who just happens to be a toad in a suit and a fedora. When Snow White doesn't make it to the beauty pageant, Officer Binky is the first to find the apple core lying by her bed. When an awful giant mysteriously crashes to the ground, upsetting the whole town, Binky discovers exactly who is responsible. Author David Levinthal and illustrator John Nickle retell these classic stories in the style of a 1940s noir detective novel—for kids! [DOWNLOAD] PDF Who Pushed Humpty Dumpty?: And Other Notorious Nursery Tale Mysteries
  3. 3. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! [DOWNLOAD] PDF Who Pushed Humpty Dumpty?: And Other Notorious Nursery Tale Mysteries
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!

×