NITAAC CIO-SP3 Contract Healthcare Infrastructure Modernization Consulting Firm in USA nolijconsulting.com
• QA Testing in Healthcare IT • Enterprise Architecture • Electronic Health Record Modernization • Infrastructure Operatio...
We bring innovative solutions and deep expertise in healthcare IT, digital healthcare transformation, testing and evaluati...
QAandTesting Enterprisesoftwaretestingisthe cornerstoneofNolij.Wedevelop testcases,testreports,andtest documentation.
EnterpriseArchitecture NolijprovidesEAlifecyclesupport, includingartifactdevelopment, alignment,planning,integration, fede...
Electronic Health Record (EHR) Modernization NolijhassupportedtheMHSGENESIS electronichealthrecord(EHR) modernizationsince...
InfrastructureOperations and Maintenance Nolijprovidesinfrastructurebuild-out, imageandsecuritybaselines,and internalsyste...
DataAnalytics and Visualization IneveryaspectofNolijservicedelivery, ourteamscomepreparedwith baselinemetricsthatsupportcr...
AgileTransformation Nolijhelpsorganizationstransitionto Agilethroughcross-functionalteams spanningrequirements,configurati...
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Weuseemergingtechnologiestobuild scalableAIproductsthatoptimize resourcesbyid...
Nolij Consulting | QA Testing in Healthcare IT Services
Healthcare
Jan. 02, 2022
Nolij Consulting | QA Testing in Healthcare IT Services

Healthcare
Jan. 02, 2022
Nolij has the power to drive major, mission-critical initiatives. From tactical teams built to deliver dynamic systems on tight schedules to enterprise initiatives over $100-million in size, Nolij delivers exceptional results.
Nolij Consulting is a woman-owned, solutions-focused DoD Business Enterprise Architecture and Healthcare IT services company that specializes in digital healthcare modernization for the military, public, and commercial sectors.
To learn more, visit www.nolijconsulting.com.

Nolij Consulting | QA Testing in Healthcare IT Services

  1. 1. NITAAC CIO-SP3 Contract Healthcare Infrastructure Modernization Consulting Firm in USA nolijconsulting.com
  2. 2. • QA Testing in Healthcare IT • Enterprise Architecture • Electronic Health Record Modernization • Infrastructure Operations and Maintenance • Data Analytics and Visualization • Agile Transformation • AI and Machine Learning
  3. 3. We bring innovative solutions and deep expertise in healthcare IT, digital healthcare transformation, testing and evaluation, and emerging technologies to solve complex business problems in the federal and commercial sectors. Nolij has the power to drive major, mission-critical initiatives. From tactical teams built to deliver dynamic systems on tight schedules to enterprise initiatives over $100-million in size, Nolij delivers exceptional results. About Healthcare ITCompany,QA, AI+ML, Infrastructure,Cybersecurity
  4. 4. QAandTesting Enterprisesoftwaretestingisthe cornerstoneofNolij.Wedevelop testcases,testreports,andtest documentation.
  5. 5. EnterpriseArchitecture NolijprovidesEAlifecyclesupport, includingartifactdevelopment, alignment,planning,integration, federation,review.
  6. 6. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Modernization NolijhassupportedtheMHSGENESIS electronichealthrecord(EHR) modernizationsinceitsinception.
  7. 7. InfrastructureOperations and Maintenance Nolijprovidesinfrastructurebuild-out, imageandsecuritybaselines,and internalsystemstoolsandutilitiesfor large-scale.
  8. 8. DataAnalytics and Visualization IneveryaspectofNolijservicedelivery, ourteamscomepreparedwith baselinemetricsthatsupportcritical performance.
  9. 9. AgileTransformation Nolijhelpsorganizationstransitionto Agilethroughcross-functionalteams spanningrequirements,configuration management.
  10. 10. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Weuseemergingtechnologiestobuild scalableAIproductsthatoptimize resourcesbyidentifyinginefficiencies.
Nolij has the power to drive major, mission-critical initiatives. From tactical teams built to deliver dynamic systems on tight schedules to enterprise initiatives over $100-million in size, Nolij delivers exceptional results. Nolij Consulting is a woman-owned, solutions-focused DoD Business Enterprise Architecture and Healthcare IT services company that specializes in digital healthcare modernization for the military, public, and commercial sectors. To learn more, visit www.nolijconsulting.com.

