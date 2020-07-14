PANTOhealth simulation seminar

-
We have organized this webinar on 14th of July 2020. Please reach out to us info@pantohealth.com if you have question or if you need a demo about out web simulation platform.
1 The role of simulation in PdM 4.0
1.1 The concept and maturity matrix of PdM 4.0
1.2 The use cases of synthetic data in Machine learning
2 Pantograph catenary simulation benchmark
2.1 FEM/FDM - Analytical method
2.2 Static configuration benchmark
2.3 Dropper nonlinearity → wave reflection
2.4 Dropper nonlinearity → Multi Pantograph uplift
2.5 Introduction to EN 50318
3 Introducing the PANTOsim online simulator.
3.1 Introducing the web panel
3.2 Some unique feature of PANTOsim
4 Some use cases of pantograph catenary simulation
4.1 Multi pantograph usage criteria (DB Netz)
4.2 Dropper re-arrangement (DB Netz)
4.3 Construction barriers in electrification (NR)
4.4 Increasing Operation speed (Norwegian National Rail Administration)
