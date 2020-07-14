PANTOhealth simulation seminar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Who Dr. Ing Farzad Vesali, Morteza Nokhodian, Mina kolagar, Amir Bashari What PantographCatenary system, Monitoring, simul...
Dr. Farzad Vesali PANTOhealth Chief Executive Officer The webinar speakers are Mr. Thomas Nickel DB Netz Head of Overhead ...
2 Pantograph catenary simulation benchmark ✓ FEM/FDM - Analytical method ✓ Static configuration benchmark ✓ Dropper nonlin...
Part 1: The role of simulation in PdM 4.0 The advantages of pantograph catenary's dynamic simulation
blabla 4.0 Industry 4.0 Finance 4.0 Administration 4.0 Quality 4.0 Logistic 4.0 Management 4.0 Bio 4.0 Predictive maintena...
Simulation in engineering Predicting system behavior based on calculation
Simulation in engineering F = n π2 E I / L2
The advantage of simulation Loading conditon 1 Loading conditon 2 Loading conditon 3 Loading conditon 4 Result 1 Result 2 ...
The advantage of simulation
Synthetic data advantages Synthetic data ≈ Real Data https://news.mit.edu/2017/artificial-data-give-same-results-as-real-d...
Synthetic data advantages Data Annotation
Synthetic data advantages Big Giant Humongous Data
Synthetic data advantages 8,000,000 Miles of real data 5,000,000,000 Miles of Synthetic data
Synthetic data and Machine Learning Is synthetic data the holy grail of AI? Is synthetic data democratizing the AI?
Part 2: Pantograph catenary simulation benchmark The advantages of pantograph catenary's dynamic simulation
The results of the pantograph–catenary interaction benchmark Catenary Pantograph Institution (Country) Simulatorname FEM/F...
Pantograph-catenary interaction model comparison How can it be modeled? Pantograph Catenary PrOSA PantoCat OSCAR PCRUN PrO...
FEM/FD <> Modal analysis (Analytical) EN50318Accuracy 100% Required process FEM/FD Modal analysis (Analytical)
Static form-finding of normal and defective catenaries How can we evaluate accuracy? Dynamic results → EN 50318 Static res...
Which one is better? Depends on your application ➢ Design optimization ➢ Performance validation ➢ operation improvement ➢ ...
What is nonlinearity? = = buy for Sell for Nothing ✓ Unpredictable ✓ The initial condition is important
Who is nonlinear? 𝑃 1000 𝑚 𝐹 𝛿 Force deflection Oscillation domain
24 Who is nonlinear? PANTOsim Droppers are rigid in tension, but nothing in compression!
Nonlinearity of catenary <> Multi Pantographs deflection Force 𝑘 2𝑘 1st dropper slackening 2nd dropper slackening 𝐹 𝐹 𝑥 𝑘
Nonlinearity of catenary <> Multi Pantographs deflection Force 𝑘 2𝑘 5cm uplift >5cm uplift
Nonlinearity of dropper in wave propagation 1 2 3 ✓ Helps to trap the wave at the end of section
How to validate the simulator?
Part 3 : Some use cases of pantograph catenary simulation The advantages of pantograph catenary's dynamic simulation
The simulation saved this beautiful bridge https://www.heraldseries.co.uk/news/18404498.village-wins-fight-save-brunel-bri...
Achieve110 mph at 1:174cc gradient
Mr. Thomas Nickel DB Netz Head of Overhead Line and Maintenance
Part 4: introducing the PANTOsim online simulator The advantages of pantograph catenary's dynamic simulation
Fact and figures
Please reach out to the following email if you want a demo of our simulation web platform. info@pantohealth.com www.pantohealth.com https://www.linkedin.com/company/pantohealth
PANTOhealth simulation seminar
PANTOhealth simulation seminar

10 views

Published on

We have organized this webinar on 14th of July 2020. Please reach out to us info@pantohealth.com if you have question or if you need a demo about out web simulation platform.
1 The role of simulation in PdM 4.0

1.1 The concept and maturity matrix of PdM 4.0

1.2 The use cases of synthetic data in Machine learning

2 Pantograph catenary simulation benchmark

2.1 FEM/FDM - Analytical method

2.2 Static configuration benchmark

2.3 Dropper nonlinearity → wave reflection

2.4 Dropper nonlinearity → Multi Pantograph uplift

2.5 Introduction to EN 50318

3 Introducing the PANTOsim online simulator.

3.1 Introducing the web panel

3.2 Some unique feature of PANTOsim

4 Some use cases of pantograph catenary simulation

4.1 Multi pantograph usage criteria (DB Netz)

4.2 Dropper re-arrangement (DB Netz)

4.3 Construction barriers in electrification (NR)

4.4 Increasing Operation speed (Norwegian National Rail Administration)

Published in: Technology
PANTOhealth simulation seminar

  2. 2. Who Dr. Ing Farzad Vesali, Morteza Nokhodian, Mina kolagar, Amir Bashari What PantographCatenary system, Monitoring, simulation, maintenance, consultancy How Hardware (Sensors, Camera, Sender/Receiver) Software (Static and Dynamic simulation, Simulation Dashboard, Monitoring and PdM dashboard) Where Hardenbergstr. 38,10623 Berlin, Germany
  3. 3. Dr. Farzad Vesali PANTOhealth Chief Executive Officer The webinar speakers are Mr. Thomas Nickel DB Netz Head of Overhead Line and Maintenance Mr. Morteza Nokhodian PANTOhealth Chief Technology Officer
  4. 4. 2 Pantograph catenary simulation benchmark ✓ FEM/FDM - Analytical method ✓ Static configuration benchmark ✓ Dropper nonlinearity → wave reflection ✓ Dropper nonlinearity → Multi Pantograph uplift ✓ Introduction to EN 50318 1 The role of simulation in PdM 4.0 ✓ The concept and maturity matrix of PdM 4.0 ✓ The use cases of synthetic data in Machine learning 4 Introducing the PANTOsim online simulator ✓ Introducing the web panel ✓ Some unique feature of PANTOsim 3 Some use cases of pantograph catenary simulation ✓ Multi pantograph usage criteria (DB Netz) ✓ Dropper re-arrangement (DB Netz) ✓ Construction barriers in electrification (NR) ✓ Increasing Operation speed (Norwegian National Rail Administration)
  5. 5. Part 1: The role of simulation in PdM 4.0 The advantages of pantograph catenary's dynamic simulation
  6. 6. blabla 4.0 Industry 4.0 Finance 4.0 Administration 4.0 Quality 4.0 Logistic 4.0 Management 4.0 Bio 4.0 Predictive maintenance 4.0 Predictive maintenance 4.0, Beyond the hype: PdM 4.0 delivers results, by pwc
  7. 7. Simulation in engineering Predicting system behavior based on calculation
  8. 8. Simulation in engineering F = n π2 E I / L2
  9. 9. The advantage of simulation Loading conditon 1 Loading conditon 2 Loading conditon 3 Loading conditon 4 Result 1 Result 2 Result 3 Result 4 Model of the system ✓ Design optimization ✓ performance validation ✓ operation improvement Loading conditon Deffect 1 Deffect 2 Deffect 3 Deffect 4 Model of the system Result 1 Result 2 Result 3 Result 4
  10. 10. The advantage of simulation
  11. 11. Synthetic data advantages Synthetic data ≈ Real Data https://news.mit.edu/2017/artificial-data-give-same-results-as-real-data-0303
  12. 12. Synthetic data advantages Data Annotation
  13. 13. Synthetic data advantages Big Giant Humongous Data
  14. 14. Synthetic data advantages 8,000,000 Miles of real data 5,000,000,000 Miles of Synthetic data
  15. 15. Synthetic data and Machine Learning Is synthetic data the holy grail of AI? Is synthetic data democratizing the AI?
  16. 16. Part 2: Pantograph catenary simulation benchmark The advantages of pantograph catenary's dynamic simulation
  17. 17. The results of the pantograph–catenary interaction benchmark Catenary Pantograph Institution (Country) Simulatorname FEM/FD/Analytical Dropper Registration arm Multi body/ lump mass Flexible contact strips Multiple pantos DB (DEU) PrOSA FD Slacking Mass-spring Both yes yes IST (PRT) PantoCat FEM Slacking Beam elements Both yes yes KRRI (KOR) SPOPS FEM Slacking Mass-spring Lamp mass No yes KTH (CHE) CaPaSIM FEM Slacking Bar element Lamp mass yes yes POLIMI (ITA) PCaDA FEM Slacking Mass-spring Lamp mass yes yes RTRI (JAP) Gasen-do FEM FEM Slacking Bar element Lamp mass yes yes SNCF (FRA) OSCAR FEM Slacking beam element Both yes yes SWJTU (CHN) PCRUN FEM No Slacking Mass-spring Both yes yes UPCO (ESP) CANDY FEM Slacking Mass-spring Lamp mass yes yes UPV (ESP) PACDIN FEM Slacking NonlinearBar element Lamp mass yes yes ALSTOM (FRA) INPAC FEM Slacking Bar element Lamp mass yes yes PANTOhealth (DEU) PANTOsim Analytical Slacking Custom Mass-spring Both yes yes What can do what?
  18. 18. Pantograph-catenary interaction model comparison How can it be modeled? Pantograph Catenary PrOSA PantoCat OSCAR PCRUN PrOSA PantoCat SPOPS CaPaSIM PCaDA Gasen-do FEM OSCAR PCRUN CANDY PACDIN INPAC PANTOsim PANTOsim
  19. 19. FEM/FD <> Modal analysis (Analytical) EN50318Accuracy 100% Required process FEM/FD Modal analysis (Analytical)
  20. 20. Static form-finding of normal and defective catenaries How can we evaluate accuracy? Dynamic results → EN 50318 Static results → comparing dropper forces with the weight of contact wire
  21. 21. Which one is better? Depends on your application ➢ Design optimization ➢ Performance validation ➢ operation improvement ➢ Predictive maintenance ✓ Should run fast ✓ EN 50318 ✓ Could be customized ✓ Model defects* FEM/FD Modal analysis (Analytical) * Missing droppers, tension reduction in cables
  22. 22. What is nonlinearity? = = buy for Sell for Nothing ✓ Unpredictable ✓ The initial condition is important
  23. 23. Who is nonlinear? 𝑃 1000 𝑚 𝐹 𝛿 Force deflection Oscillation domain
  24. 24. 24 Who is nonlinear? PANTOsim Droppers are rigid in tension, but nothing in compression!
  25. 25. Nonlinearity of catenary <> Multi Pantographs deflection Force 𝑘 2𝑘 1st dropper slackening 2nd dropper slackening 𝐹 𝐹 𝑥 𝑘
  26. 26. Nonlinearity of catenary <> Multi Pantographs deflection Force 𝑘 2𝑘 5cm uplift >5cm uplift
  27. 27. Nonlinearity of dropper in wave propagation 1 2 3 ✓ Helps to trap the wave at the end of section
  28. 28. How to validate the simulator?
  29. 29. Part 3 : Some use cases of pantograph catenary simulation The advantages of pantograph catenary's dynamic simulation
  30. 30. The simulation saved this beautiful bridge https://www.heraldseries.co.uk/news/18404498.village-wins-fight-save-brunel-bridge-network-rail/
  31. 31. Achieve110 mph at 1:174cc gradient
  32. 32. Mr. Thomas Nickel DB Netz Head of Overhead Line and Maintenance
  33. 33. Part 4: introducing the PANTOsim online simulator The advantages of pantograph catenary's dynamic simulation
  34. 34. Fact and figures
  35. 35. 36
  Please reach out to the following email if you want a demo of our simulation web platform. info@pantohealth.com www.pantohealth.com https://www.linkedin.com/company/pantohealth

