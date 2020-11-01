Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICE_RECTORODO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURIDICAS Y POLITICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO AUTOR: NOHE...
SON PERSONAS CAPACES LEGALMENTE PARA PODER PARTICIPAR EN UNA RELACION PROCESAL DE UN PROCESO, YA SEA COMO PARTE ESENCIAL O...
JURISDICCION Y COMPETENCIA JURISDICCCION Es la función publica exclusiva y soberana del Estado manifestada en poder, de ig...
BIBLIOGRAFIA  TEMA 3 SUJETOS PROCESALES.PDF  TEMA 3 LOS SUJETOS PROCESALES CONTINUACIÓN. PDF  TEMA 4 JURISDICION Y COMP...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sujetos procesales, jurisdiccion y competencia

18 views

Published on

nohemy figueroa Sujetos procesales, jurisdiccion y competencia

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sujetos procesales, jurisdiccion y competencia

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICE_RECTORODO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURIDICAS Y POLITICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO AUTOR: NOHEMY FIGUEROA CI: 27.267.211 SECCION: SAIA-C FACILITADOR: ABG. ELEANA SANTANDER BARQUISIMETO, 02 DE DICIEMBRE DEL 2020 SUJETOS PROCESALES JURISDICCION Y COMPETENCIA
  2. 2. SON PERSONAS CAPACES LEGALMENTE PARA PODER PARTICIPAR EN UNA RELACION PROCESAL DE UN PROCESO, YA SEA COMO PARTE ESENCIAL O ACCESOTIA. CARACTERÍSTICAS  Eventuales: pueden estar o no en el proceso; tal es el caso del demandante civil, del tercero civilmente responsable, y del publico en general.  Fundamentales: posee relación jurídica procesal, sin este proceso no puede existir, Estos son el órgano jurisdiccional y las partes.  Connaturales: se define como la intervenciones habituales, aunque no forme parte del proceso ; tales como secretarios, alguaciles, escribientes, policías, denunciantes, testigos y peritos. A esto se le llama sujetos connaturales porque su intervención es cónsona con la naturaleza del proceso penal. Son sujetos procesales dispensables las partes civiles y el tercero civilmente responsable, asimismo Indispensables el juez, el fiscal y el imputado SUJETOS PROCESALES ATRIBUCIONES  El Tribunal: es el órgano de control, de juicio y de ejecución de sentencia  El Juez De Juicio: en las atentos causas que le sean atribuidas, como juez unipersonal o integrante de un tribunal mixto o de jurado  Juez Unipersonal: son aquellas causas por el delito, que no tengan asignada la pena privativa de libertad  El Juez De Control: se define como la fase de preparatoria e intermedia, hará respectar las garantías procesales, decretara las medidas de coerción que fueren pertinentes  Como Juez Presidente: administrará la audiencia oral y redactar la sentencia respectiva.  Los jueces De Ejecución De sentencia: establece el cumplimiento de las penas y medidas de seguridad MINISTERIO PUBLICO El juez de control, durante la fase preparatoria e inter media, hará respectar las garantías procesales, decretara las medidas de coerción que fueren pertinentes, realizara las audiencia preliminar y aplicara el procedimiento por admisión de los hechos MINISTERIO PUBLICO Es el titular de la acción penal y parte en el juicio, la titularidad de la acción penal le corresponde al Estado través de este, quien esta obligado e ejercería, salvo las excepciones legales • Cuerpo de investigación científicas peales y criminalísticas • Los órganos • competentes de la guardia nacional
  3. 3. JURISDICCION Y COMPETENCIA JURISDICCCION Es la función publica exclusiva y soberana del Estado manifestada en poder, de igual manera el deber para así administrar justicia y resolver los conflictos desatados entre los particulares, a través del órgano jurisdiccional CARACTERISTICAS  Es un servicio publico  Es primaria  Es inderogable  Es indelegable  Poderes de juez  Es única e indivisible  Es una actividad de sustitución  Es exclusiva COMPETENCIA Es la atribución jurídica otorgada a ciertos y especiales órganos de Estado de una cantidad de jurisdicción respecto de determinadas pretensiones procesales con preferencias a los demás órganos  Es indelegable: los jueces no pueden, delegar sus funciones, aunque así puedan y piensan que la figura de la comisión y exhorto es una especie de delegación,  Es improrrogable: es cuando la ley expresamente lo determine en el articulo 47 del presente código de procedimiento civil. CARACTERISTICAS  Es aplicable de oficio: la incompetencia por el valor , cuyo fin es plantear de manera de oficio solo en primer instancia  Es de orden publico: las limitaciones jurisdiccionales , se constituye mediante los jueces, es decir, que hacen por razones de orden publico y están dirigidas a lograr esos fines de orden publico
  4. 4. BIBLIOGRAFIA  TEMA 3 SUJETOS PROCESALES.PDF  TEMA 3 LOS SUJETOS PROCESALES CONTINUACIÓN. PDF  TEMA 4 JURISDICION Y COMPETENCIA.PDF  TEMA 4 JURISDICCION Y COMPETENCIA.PDF

×