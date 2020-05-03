Las activiades capaces de degradar al ambiente en venezuela lamina

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICE-RECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURIDICAS Y POLITICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO AUTOR: NOHEMY FIGUEROA CI: 27.267.211 SECCION: SAIA-B FACILITADOR: KEYDIS PEREZ BARQUISIMETO,30 DE JUNIO DEL 2020 LAS ACTIVIDADES CAPACES DE DEGRADAR AL AMBIENTE EN VENEZUELA
  2. 2. LAS ACTIVIDADES CAPACES DE DEGRADAR AL AMBIENTE EN VENEZUELA  Genera un impacto ambiental, bien sea positivo o negativo, el sembrar un árbol y preservarlo es una actividad positiva para el ambiente, asimismo constituye al ecosistema circundante, pero también existen otras actividades que pueden generar una degradación del ambiente, y que en el tiempo pueda afectar gravemente los ecosistemas donde se realice la actividad.  En nuestra constitución de la republica bolivariana de Venezuela, en el articulo 129 de dicha ley, hace énfasis en las actividades que pueden causar un daño al ambiente.  cual es la metodología que debe ser evaluada ambientalmente en caso especifico: los objetivos, alcances y la justificación de las actividades que se desarrollan; descripción físico ambiental y socio cultural donde se realizaran las actividades; descripción detallada de las acciones; señalar las actividades con potencial generación de impactos en cada una de las etapas del proyecto; presentar el cronograma y la inversión proyectada  Cuando nos referimos al estudio de impacto ambiental; es aquel estudio que es orientado a predecir y evaluar los efectos del desarrollo de una actividad sobre los componentes del ambiente natural y social, además entender las correspondientes medidas preventivas, mitigantes y correctivas, cuyo fines es verificar el cumplimiento de las disposiciones ambientales contenidas en las normativas legales vigente en el país y de igual forma determinar los parámetros ambientales que forme y establezca cada programa o proyecto; tal como se encuentra tipificado en el articulo 03 de las normas sobre la evaluación ambiental de las actividades de degradar el ambiente .
  3. 3. Algunas actividades requieren de un estudio de impacto ambiental, pero sin embargo hay unas en las cuales se debe prestar máxima atención, ya que, son las mas impactan, tales como :  Las actividades que generen emisiones a la atmosfera, que son consideradas como fuentes fijas , de contaminación.  Las actividades que generen afluentes líquidos residuales  Las actividades que generen desechos peligrosos a las que manejen estas sustancias.  Las empresas de distribución y venta de sustancias agotadoras de la capa de ozono  las que realizan servicios a los sistemas y equipos de refrigeración. Es decir, las empresas que laboran en estas áreas, están obligadas por las ley venezolana a inscribirse en un registro particular que es llevado en el ministerio de eco- socialismo y aguas, para poder recibir la autorización como manejador de sustancias y materiales peligrosos. es un instrumento que usa el ministerio para así llevar a cabo un control de las actividades, antes de que las actividades puedan generar efectos negativos en el ambiente, por lo que se les exigirá un estudio de impacto ambiental y socio cultural riguroso. Asimismo exigirá y evaluara en supervisiones, que cumplan las normativas estipuladas para su área de desempeño, como los análisis de riesgo de las actividades involucradas, plenas de emergencias y contingencias , identificación y caracterización física química, el nivel de riesgo de dichos materiales y los desechos peligrosos involucrados en su procesos.
  4. 4. Para evitar la degradación del ambiente y control y supervisión de las actividades, para que estén dentro de la seguridad permitida, evitando asi mismo una emergencias, como un evento súbito en las actividades que se realizan, o se planifiquen. Lo cual, requiere de unas respuestas inmediatas para que el riesgo, que ella implican a la vida de las personas o del ambiente Las contaminaciones que amenazan la vida de las personas y afectan el ambiente, debe ser motivos de control con procedimientos específicos o técnicas que puedan utilizarse en la mitigación de un incidente peligroso. Es decir, las acciones que se deben tomar en cuanta para prevenir o reducir un daño o impacto negativo, al ambiente como a las personas y a las propiedades. Desde un punto de vista ambiental el manejo de residuos de procesos industriales, que son lo mas contaminantes para el ambiente, que corresponden el tratamiento de derrames químicos y petroleros en VENEZUELA son unas prioridad para las autoridades competentes. De igual forma la minería en general, es donde s mantiene procedimientos diseñados para repercudir los efectos de estos residuos.  Los residíos al no tener utilizas se convierten en desechos. Por el cual, se deben aislar con los procesos adecuados. Incluso se debe diseñar contenedores especiales tal como el caso de los materiales radioactivos de las plantas nucleares, al establecer los procedimientos de confinación especiales, por lo que , su degradación y peligros ambientales estarán presentes durante miles de años. Como podemos observar desde un punto de vista ambiental, es peligroso cualquier condición capaz de generar un daño a la calidad del aire, aguas o suelo, en los diferentes ecosistemas. Debemos de estar prevenidos en varios tipos de emergencias con materiales p actividades peligrosas realizadas por el hombre, que afectan al ambiente, nos referimos a tales como:  Emergencias biológicas: son aquellas que corresponde a los organismos bien sea patógenos o no, patógenos que puedan poner en riesgo los ecosistemas.  Emergencias químicas: primordialmente en las actividad del hombre que usa materiales que pueden presentar riesgos por las características y propiedades químicas físicas.  Emergencias radioactivas: en Venezuela las usaban en los hospitales ya que no contamos con rectores, nucleares, que generan una radiación ionizantes, pero también las torres eléctricas y equipos de radio comunicaciones pueden ser actividades de degraden el ambiente.
  5. 5. Los casos de emergencias químicos, el uso de agroquímicos que aparentemente son beneficiosos para la producción y la soberanía alimentaria, generan degradación en el ambiente. Lo cual genera la acumulación de estos productos en los suelos y llas aguas, asimismo ocasionando emergencias en los ecosistemas, ya que sin saberlo atacan la base de la cadena alimentaria. La emergencia biológicas, es el uso de los organismos genéticamente modificados o transgénicos que contaminan genéticamente la diversidad biológica del mundo, ya que se comprometerse a un peligro ambiental inmenete. Es las implicaciones socio-culturales y económicas que ellos presentan.
  6. 6. Actividades susceptibles de degradar el ambiente  Contamine o deterioren atmosfera, agua, fondos marinos, suelo y subsuelo, o incidan desfavorablemente sobre las comunidades biológicas, vegetales y animales.  Aceleren procesos erosivos o incentiven movimientos morfa dinámicos.  Alteraciones nocivas al flujo natural de las aguas  Sedimentación de cursos y depósitos de agua  Alteren dinámicas físicas, químicas y biológicas de los cuerpos de agua  Manejo de materiales y desechos peligrosos, radiactivos y solidos  Ruidos, vibraciones u olores molestos o nocivos Los factores susceptibles que degradar el medio ambiente, es cuando exceden los limites permisibles a establecer en reglamentación expresa, los cuales son los siguientes:  Los que contaminan el aire, las aguas en todos sus estados, suelo y el subsuelo  Los que producen alteraciones nocivas de los condiciones hidrológicas, edafológicas, geomorfológicas y climáticas.  Los que alteran el patrimonio cultural, el paisaje y los bienes colectivos o individuales, protegidos por la ley  Las acciones directas o indirectas que producen o pueden producir el deterioro ambiental en forma temporal o permanente, incidiendo sobre la salud de la población. Es decir toda las personas deben desarrollar actividades susceptibles de degradar el medio ambiente, tomar las medidas de precausion preventivas correspondientes, informar a la autoridad competente y a los posibles afectados, cuyo fin es evitar daños a la salud de la población, el medio ambiente y los bienes.

