UNIVERSIDAD HISPANOMERICA DE PANAMA LICENCIATURA EN ENFERMERIA EDUCACION A DISTANCIA Asignatura: informática Profesor: Car...
Que es la enfermería Enfermería es el conjunto de estudios para la atención autónoma de cuidados de enfermos, heridos y di...
Funciones de la enfermeras La enfermería tiene cuatro funciones básicas o especializaciones:  Asistencial: se enfoca en l...
Enfermería transcultural La enfermería transcultural es una disciplina donde los profesionales de la enfermería identific...
enfermería intercultural La enfermería intercultural es practicado por enfermeros que tienen conocimientos sobre diferente...
Enfermería también es la profesión de la persona que se encarga del cuidado y la atención de los heridos y los enfermos b...
Historia de la enfermería Contrariamente a la percepción de algunos, los enfermeros profesionales son un campo exclusivam...
Enfermería en la edad media  El cristianismo y su organización tuvo vínculos históricos importantes con las prácticas de ...
Enfermería en la edad media  Hasta el año 1500, la escasa atención en cuanto a la reglamentación de los cuidados de enfer...
Enfermería en la edad contemporánea  Según Eileen Donahue Robinson, el libro Notas sobre la enfermería (Notes on Nursing)...
Parte de la enfermería es cuidar la salud de la población con tratamiento de rápida recuperación La confianza: simboliza...
Cuidado de enfermería Cuidado integral: conocimiento, humildad, competente, respeto El objetivo: técnicas y procedimient...
Pasos de enfermería Disciplina La promoción de la salud Prevención de la enfermedad Cuidado Autocuidado Conservación...
Áreas de investigación en enfermería Investigación clínica Investigación en gestión de calidad Docencia en investigación R...
Cuando se celebra el dia de las enfermería El Día internacional de la enfermera se celebra el 12 de mayo en todo el mundo...
Uso correcto del uniforme Uniforme blanco. Símbolo de autocuidado, de limpieza, pureza y apoyo frente al otro La Cofia. ...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD HISPANOMERICA DE PANAMA LICENCIATURA EN ENFERMERIA EDUCACION A DISTANCIA Asignatura: informática Profesor: Carlos camaño Estudiante: Nohelys Itzel Gonzalez Batista 8-981-1829 Segundo cuatrimestre La enfermería
  2. 2. Que es la enfermería Enfermería es el conjunto de estudios para la atención autónoma de cuidados de enfermos, heridos y discapacitados siguiendo pautas clínicas. La enfermería es la profesión del cuidado que enfatiza las relaciones humanas, la ayuda y el autocuidado mediante la promoción de la salud, la prevención de las enfermedades y el cuidado a aquellos que lo necesitan. La enfermería son estudios y una profesión fundamentales para una salud pública de calidad por ofrecer al mismo tiempo un servicio autónomo y colaborativo.
  3. 3. Funciones de la enfermeras La enfermería tiene cuatro funciones básicas o especializaciones:  Asistencial: se enfoca en la función social y consiste en el cuidado de los pacientes.  Investigadora: recopila conocimientos médicos basados en evidencias para el mejor tratamiento.  Docente: forma enfermeros y educa ciudadanos.  Administradora: consiste en la gestión del cuidado, o sea, la planificación, organización y evaluación de los profesionales con respecto a los cuidados médicos necesarios.
  4. 4. Enfermería transcultural La enfermería transcultural es una disciplina donde los profesionales de la enfermería identifican valores culturales, creencias y prácticas para ofrecer un cuidado culturalmente congruente.
  5. 5. enfermería intercultural La enfermería intercultural es practicado por enfermeros que tienen conocimientos sobre diferentes culturas y las aplican intuitivamente en su trabajo. El conocimiento no es formal sino pragmático. El intercambio de la enfermería transcultural como estudio formal y la enfermería intercultural como aprendizaje adquirido ayudará a mejorar la atención y cuidado de los enfermos de una forma más humana en el mundo globalizado en que vivimos.
  6. 6. Enfermería también es la profesión de la persona que se encarga del cuidado y la atención de los heridos y los enfermos bajo criterios clínico Una profesión aquella que parece ser tiene su origen ya en época griega. De tal manera que se pueden encontrar los primeros ejemplos de ello durante los tiempos en los que vivieron filósofos y escritores de la talla de Sócrates. De la misma forma nos encontramos con una locución adverbial que también hace uso del término que ahora estamos analizando. Nos referimos a la locución “estar algo en la enfermería” con la que lo que se intenta es reflejar que un elemento se encuentra arreglándose en el taller correspondiente.
  7. 7. Historia de la enfermería Contrariamente a la percepción de algunos, los enfermeros profesionales son un campo exclusivamente dominado por hombres durante gran parte de la historia de la humanidad. Cuando la primera escuela de enfermería del mundo fue abierta en India en el 250 a. C., debido a creencias religiosas, solo los hombres fueron considerados lo suficientemente "puros" para ser enfermeros. La enfermería fue principalmente ejercida por hombres durante el Imperio bizantino. En la antigua Roma el término "nosocomial" significaba "hospital en sí", procedente de nosocomi, el hombre que proporcionaba cuidados enfermeros en la antigua Roma y diagnosticaba enfermedades a sus pacientes.
  8. 8. Enfermería en la edad media  El cristianismo y su organización tuvo vínculos históricos importantes con las prácticas de cuidados de enfermería desde los monasterios a través de las órdenes religiosas, así como desde la conquista de Tierra Santa, con las cruzadas. Como consecuencia del pensamiento medieval relacionado con la Reconquista de Santos Lugares, surgió un movimiento organizado, que cristalizó con el fenómeno histórico de las cruzadas, las cuales dieron lugar a la aparición de tres tipos de figuras: el guerrero, el religioso y el enfermero. La demanda de hospitales y sanitarios en las rutas seguidas por los cruzados propició la aparición de las Órdenes Militares dedicadas a la enfermería: los caballeros de la Orden de San Juan de Jerusalén, los caballeros Teutónicos y los caballeros de la Orden de San Lázaro de Jerusalén. En España, la primera institución destinada a acoger enfermos fue el Hospital del Obispo Masona, en Mérida, en el siglo VI, según Domínguez Alcón y el Diccionario Eclesiástico de España.  Entre los hospitales medievales donde se desarrollaban actividades de enfermería, se encuentran El Hôtel-Dieu de París y Lyon, el Santo Spirito de Roma, el Hospital de la Seo de Tortosa, el Hospital de Mérida, y el Hospital d'en Clapers de Valencia, de los cuales, según datos recogidos por Domínguez Alcón, los dos primeros perduran en la actualidad.
  9. 9. Enfermería en la edad media  Hasta el año 1500, la escasa atención en cuanto a la reglamentación de los cuidados de enfermería, practicados en ámbitos domésticos, propició una variedad de grupos que ejercían estas actividades fuera de los ámbitos institucionales: nodrizas (didas), parteras o comadronas, grupos dedicados al cuidado a domicilio y grupos dedicados a otras prácticas sanadoras.  En el siglo XVI, la Reforma Protestante tuvo graves consecuencias para los cuidados de salud, debido a la supresión de las instituciones de caridad. La filosofía protestante indica que «no son necesarias las obras de caridad para obtener la salvación». Esto se traduce en un abandono de la consideración del cuidado de enfermería que continuaba existiendo en el ámbito católico.  Entre los años 1500 y 1860, la enfermería tuvo su peor momento, debido a que la idea predominante era que la enfermería constituía más una ocupación religiosa que intelectual, por lo que su progreso científico se consideraba innecesario. Además, tras la Reforma Protestante se produjo una desmotivación religiosa para dedicarse al cuidado de enfermos entre las personas laicas y una relegación a antiguas pacientes, presas y otras personas de los estratos más bajos de la sociedad de la actividad de aplicar cuidados. M. Patricia Donahue denominó a este período la «época oscura de la enfermería».
  10. 10. Enfermería en la edad contemporánea  Según Eileen Donahue Robinson, el libro Notas sobre la enfermería (Notes on Nursing), publicado por Florence Nightingale en 1859 —tras sus experiencias en la guerra de Crimea—, supuso «un texto de crucial influencia sobre la enfermería moderna». En 1860 se inauguró la Nightingale Training School for Nurses («Escuela Nightingale de Formación para Enfermeras»), la cual constituyó una institución educativa independiente financiada por la Fundación Nightingale. La originalidad del proyecto fue considerar que debían ser las propias enfermeras las que formasen a las estudiantes de enfermería mediante programas específicos de formación y haciendo hincapié tanto en las intervenciones de enfermería hospitalarias como extrahospitalarias, para el mantenimiento y promoción de la salud tanto del individuo como de las familias. Nigthingale, reformadora del concepto de enfermería, le dio una nueva directriz a la ciencia del cuidado del ser humano, además de diferenciar lo que era medicina de enfermería desde el punto de vista de que la enfermería situaba al paciente en las mejores condiciones para que la naturaleza actuase sobre él en un ambiente limpio libre de agentes patógenos.
  11. 11. Parte de la enfermería es cuidar la salud de la población con tratamiento de rápida recuperación La confianza: simboliza honor distribución y responsabilidad para el cuidad de las personas El uniforme: símbolo de autocuidado, limpieza, pureza y apoyo frente el otro Dedicarse a la enfermería es dedicarse al cuidado de cada uno de los pacientes
  12. 12. Cuidado de enfermería Cuidado integral: conocimiento, humildad, competente, respeto El objetivo: técnicas y procedimientos Subjetivo: sensibilidad creatividad
  13. 13. Pasos de enfermería Disciplina La promoción de la salud Prevención de la enfermedad Cuidado Autocuidado Conservación del estado de la salud Vocación de servicio
  14. 14. Áreas de investigación en enfermería Investigación clínica Investigación en gestión de calidad Docencia en investigación Registro con fines de investigación Coordinación de proyectos de investigación Epidemiologia/metodología investigación
  15. 15. Cuando se celebra el dia de las enfermería El Día internacional de la enfermera se celebra el 12 de mayo en todo el mundo con ocasión del aniversario del nacimiento de Florence Nightingale. El CIE conmemora cada año esta importante fecha con la producción y la distribución de los recursos y la evidencia del Día internacional de la enfermera (DIE).
  16. 16. Uso correcto del uniforme Uniforme blanco. Símbolo de autocuidado, de limpieza, pureza y apoyo frente al otro La Cofia. De color blanco, símbolo del honor, de la distinción y la responsabilidad, con la cual se identifica a la enfermera, entre los otros miembros del equipo de salud como el profesional dedicado al cuidado de las personas.

