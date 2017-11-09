Proyecto de grado noguera 2017 (2)

1 Estudio sobre la contaminación auditiva en la institución educativa de trabajo san José Cristian Cadavid Noguera Alberto...
2 Introducción...............................................................................................................
3 Introducción El presente trabajo académico tiene como finalidad hacer un estudio sobre la contaminación auditiva en la i...
4 Problema En la institución educativa de trabajo san José, se tiene un fuerte fenómeno sobre el alto nivel del ruido. Uno...
5 Pregunta problematizadora ¿Cómo incide el factor de ruido para la construcción de aprendizaje significativa de los estud...
6 Objetivo general Identificar cómo incide el factor de ruido para la construcción de aprendizaje significativo de los est...
7 Objetivos específicos Sensibilizar a los estudiantes de grado once sobre los problemas de ruido Realizar un experimento ...
8 Justificación La propuesta de trabajo tiene dos factores fundamentales: en primer lugar vamos a identificar los niveles ...
9 Marco teórico Como estudiantes del grado once, tenemos una fuerte expectativa sobre el valor del ruido como agente distr...
10 Diseño Metodológico Para desarrollar la presente propuesta de trabajo académico, vamos a emplear el siguiente método: l...
11
12 Cronogramas de actividades N° ACTIVIDADES DEL PROYECTO MES/DÍA JULIO AGOSTO SEPTIEMBRE OCTUBRE 18 19 20 21 4 11 18 25 1...
13 Análisis de datos Una vez se emprende la encuesta en los grados 6, 10, y 11, se puede observar la gran problemática deb...
14 Los estudiantes de los grados 6,10, y 11, manifiestan que el 67% de los encuestados, consideran que el ruido es una alt...
15 Para el 80% de la población encuestada, la cual revela que el ruido genera distracción entre ellos tanto que lleva a al...
16 Los jóvenes de 6º, 10º, 11º, el porcentaje que se a recogido en estos grados el 43% afirma que la mayor parte del ruido...
17 Las altas demandas del ruido, los estudiantes presentan un alto nivel de desmotivación puesto que actividades como la l...
18 Evidencias http://cristiancadavidnoguera.blogspot.com.co/
19 Conclusiones Como estudiantes del grado 11º, hemos encontrado dos elementos básicos para la construcción de un aprendiz...
20 Bibliografías Cartuja,P. C. (27 de septiembre de 2012). Tiposde ruidos.Obtenidode http://www.inercoacustica.com/acustip...
Proyecto de grado noguera 2017 (2)

  1. 1. 1 Estudio sobre la contaminación auditiva en la institución educativa de trabajo san José Cristian Cadavid Noguera Alberto Ramírez Ramírez Grado: 11º Cesar Augusto Cano Peña Asesor metodológico Institución Educativa De Trabajo San José Bello Antioquia 2017 Tabla de Contenido
  2. 2. 2 Introducción.............................................................................................................................. 3 Problema ................................................................................................................................... 4 Pregunta problematizadora .................................................................................................... 5 Objetivo general ....................................................................................................................... 6 Objetivos específicos ................................................................................................................ 7 Justificación .............................................................................................................................. 8 Marco teórico............................................................................................................................ 9 Diseño Metodológico .............................................................................................................. 10 Cronogramas de actividades ................................................................................................. 12 Análisis de datos .................................................................................................................... 13 Evidencias ............................................................................................................................... 18 Conclusiones ........................................................................................................................... 19 Bibliografías............................................................................................................................ 20
  3. 3. 3 Introducción El presente trabajo académico tiene como finalidad hacer un estudio sobre la contaminación auditiva en la institución educativa de trabajo san José, sobre todo en los grados 6º, 10, y 11º, donde se quiere hacer una experimentación básica sobre el uso del ruido en el ambiente de las aulas, donde se impacte la interacción entre maestro y estudiante, donde existe la interacción para la construcción de un aprendizaje. Nuestra propuesta de trabajo consiste en aplicar la teoría básica del ruido junto con otros diseños tecnológicos para la comprensión del fenómeno de la acústica.
  4. 4. 4 Problema En la institución educativa de trabajo san José, se tiene un fuerte fenómeno sobre el alto nivel del ruido. Uno de los principales problemas que se tiene, consiste en que al interior de las aulas, los jóvenes no se concentran bien para iniciar las actividades académicas, es por ello, que a cada instante se desmotivan por el alto ruido que se tiene y el poco espacio para la dispersión del mismo. Es así como se altera la comunicación entre el maestro y los alumnos, dando como resultado el bajo rendimiento y fuertes problemas de indisciplina. Además, se observa que a nivel grupal se presenta una clasifican de grupos: en primer lugar esta aquellos que estudiante que acatan las pautas para el trabajo con las indicaciones que el docente propone, es tos los estudiantes que quieren hacer bien las cosas, es decir cumplir con los logros y poder ser promovidos de grado, en cambio aquellos que gozan con el ruido y su producción son las personas que se reden relegadas para afianzar en su proceso de formación integral. En ese orden de ideas como estudiante del grado once, considero que el ruido es un factor clave para distraer e interrumpir el buen desarrollo de las académicas, ya se pierde la interacción entre los estudiantes y el docente., es así como quiero profundizar desde las ciencias físicas, en especial desde la acústica para poder crear un espacio de formación ciudadana en la comunidad educativa.
  5. 5. 5 Pregunta problematizadora ¿Cómo incide el factor de ruido para la construcción de aprendizaje significativa de los estudiantes de los grados decimo y once de la Institución Educativa De Trabajo San José, durante los meses de Agosto y Noviembre del presente año en curso?
  6. 6. 6 Objetivo general Identificar cómo incide el factor de ruido para la construcción de aprendizaje significativo de los estudiantes de los grados decimo y once de la Institución Educativa De Trabajo San José, durante el segundo semestre del presente año en curso, para así poder dar a conocer el factor de riesgo que genera.
  7. 7. 7 Objetivos específicos Sensibilizar a los estudiantes de grado once sobre los problemas de ruido Realizar un experimento básico con la aplicación sonómetro de Play Store en las aulas de los grados decimo y once. Diseñar un blog con la herramienta Blogger para depositar los contenidos del proyecto.
  8. 8. 8 Justificación La propuesta de trabajo tiene dos factores fundamentales: en primer lugar vamos a identificar los niveles del ruido y la consecuencia que tiene para el aprendizaje; en segundo lugar queremos hacer un experimento que nos dé a identificar cuáles son los factores de riesgos que genera el ruido en las aulas 10 y 11 , además vamos a retomar algunos elementos de la clase de ciencias físicas como lo es la acústica, en este caso vamos a medir la incidencia que tiene este factor para el buen ambiente del aula. La propuesta en desarrollo tiene el siguiente impacto: para identificar los niveles de ruido se requiere de la aplicación sonómetro la play store la cual no ayudará a identificar el alto ruido que se genera en las aulas 10 y 11 en las cuales se interrumpe con la comunicación asertiva entre el docente y estudiante, otro factor relevante es la aplicación del método de la observación, donde se quiere establecer en una forma básica el fenómeno del ruido y luego hacer la respectiva sistematización.
  9. 9. 9 Marco teórico Como estudiantes del grado once, tenemos una fuerte expectativa sobre el valor del ruido como agente distractor para el aprendizaje de cada una de las áreas del saber. Es por ello, que vamos a tomar diversos autores para comprender su significado y así poder acceder a nuevos conocimientos. Conpropuesta de investigación, queremos comprender como se puede articular las ciencias físicas y la pedagogía para acceder a nuevas posibilidades sobre este estudio. Es este caso, que vamos a realizar un experimento por cada grupo, por medio de una aplicación _Androi, donde se quiere medir el nivel del ruido y hacer las respectivas graficas en el programa Microsoft Excel 2017 y con este determinar un posible nivel de ruido óptimo. “El problema con el ruido no es únicamente que sea no deseado, sino también que afecta negativamente la salud y el bienestar humanos. Algunos de los inconvenientes producidos por el ruido son la pérdida auditiva, el estrés, la alta presión sanguínea, la pérdida de sueño, la distracción y la pérdida de productividad, así como una reducción general de la calidad de vida y la tranquilidad”. (Clearinghouse, 2000). “En Colombia se ha establecido que el nivel máximo de emisión de ruido en zonas residenciales es de 65dB, en zonas industriales hasta 75dB y en zonas de tranquilidad como hospitales y bibliotecas el límite es de 55dB.” (tiempo, 2016) “Ruido continuo: se produce por maquinaria que opera del mismo modo sin interrupción, por ejemplo, ventiladores, bombas y equipos de proceso. Para determinar el nivel de ruido es suficiente medir durante unos pocos minutos con un equipo manual” (Cartuja, 2012)
  10. 10. 10 Diseño Metodológico Para desarrollar la presente propuesta de trabajo académico, vamos a emplear el siguiente método: la descripción, como bien sabemos nuestro trabajo académico requiere de la observación y el registro por medio de graficas estadísticas, sobre algunos fenómenos que se tiene en cuenta como es el ruido. En nuestro caso vamos aplicar un instrumento como la encuesta para determinar la influencia que tiene el ruido en el proceso de construcción del aprendizaje.
  11. 11. 11
  12. 12. 12 Cronogramas de actividades N° ACTIVIDADES DEL PROYECTO MES/DÍA JULIO AGOSTO SEPTIEMBRE OCTUBRE 18 19 20 21 4 11 18 25 1 8 15 22 2 3 4 5 6 1 Exploración de contenidos y definición del tema 2 Socialización de la propuesta con los estudiantes 3 Diseño metodológico 4 Consultas en internet – asesorías con los maestros 5 Diseño de materiales educativos 6 Consulta con expertos en el tema 7 Diseño de instrumentos- encuestas y entrevistas 8 Diseño de productos multimedia 9 Aplicación de Prueba piloto 10 Evaluación (impacto) del proyecto
  13. 13. 13 Análisis de datos Una vez se emprende la encuesta en los grados 6, 10, y 11, se puede observar la gran problemática debido al ruido que se genera en el aula y a la gran mayoría se le dificulta concentrarse con el ruido, siendo este un fuerte distractor para garantizar que los estudiantes realicen otras actividades a las que se le proponen a las guías de aprendizaje, es en ese sentido en el que el aprendizaje de los estudiantes se muestra poco significativo puesto que el ruido es un fuerte distractor para el aprendizaje. 73% 27% 1,¿Le molestan los ruidos fuertes? SI NO
  14. 14. 14 Los estudiantes de los grados 6,10, y 11, manifiestan que el 67% de los encuestados, consideran que el ruido es una alta fuente de contaminación, para el aprendizaje de las áreas del conocimiento básico, por lo tanto se interrumpe el nivel requerido por el maestro y poca comunicación entre el docente y el estudiante. 67% 33% 2. ¿Consideras que el ruido es un tipo de contaminación? SI NO
  15. 15. 15 Para el 80% de la población encuestada, la cual revela que el ruido genera distracción entre ellos tanto que lleva a al desorden y al mal aprovechamiento en el espacio académico, por eso se requiere entonces implementar una estrategia didáctica, que permita disipar el ruido como producto para la oferta de otras enseñanzas 80% 20% 3. ¿Considera que el ruido podría llegar a convertirse en un problema para su aula? SI NO
  16. 16. 16 Los jóvenes de 6º, 10º, 11º, el porcentaje que se a recogido en estos grados el 43% afirma que la mayor parte del ruido se genera en el descanso el mayor volumen de ruido, situación que no permite hacer actividades como lectura o juegos que requieren de concentración. 36% 43% 14% 7% 4. ¿En qué momento del día cree Ud. que hay más contaminación sonora? A B C D
  17. 17. 17 Las altas demandas del ruido, los estudiantes presentan un alto nivel de desmotivación puesto que actividades como la lectura y la escritura requieren de un nivel muy bajo de ruido esto con el fin de poder afrontar los retos y competencias que proponen estas actividades 87% 13% 5. ¿Ha llegado a ver comprometida su productividad en el desempeño académico? SI NO
  18. 18. 18 Evidencias http://cristiancadavidnoguera.blogspot.com.co/
  19. 19. 19 Conclusiones Como estudiantes del grado 11º, hemos encontrado dos elementos básicos para la construcción de un aprendizaje significativo: en primer lugar se tiene el proceso de la observación de los fenómenos como el ruido que afecta de forma notoria el proceso de aprendizaje de los estudiantes; como segundo aspecto se tiene el valor de la experimentación y la comprobación de las teorías básicas para sustentar la propuesta de trabajo. Dentro de esta labor de trabajo académico se tiene un primer contacto con la población de los grados 6º, 10 º ,11º, donde se hace una exploración sobre los posibles factores que distraen seriamente la atención del sujeto sobre la responsabilidades académicas que se tiene para el trabajo asertivo en la comunidad educativa , esto nos permite entonces poder emplear una metodología flexible apoyada en la descripción y en la observación lo cual permite entonces que se haga un ajuste entre la teoría y la práctica para así llegar a una conclusión asertiva sobre el tema expuesto a socializarse con los docentes y estudiantes de los grados 6º, 10º, 11º, frente a esta gran problemática que vivimos no tanto en las aulas si no en el entorno en el que nos habituamos diariamente situando así la gran problemática. En otros términos este trabajo nos permitió hacer un acercamiento al mundo de la investigación científica de una manera didáctica y por medio de la descripción y la exploración, situación que nos permitió integrar todas las teorías que hemos visto en las guias de aprendizaje especialmente las de estadística descriptiva, acústica en el área de física y en lengua castellana el trabajo con las normas A.P.A, y demás expresiones gramaticales para la construcción del escrito.
  20. 20. 20 Bibliografías Cartuja,P. C. (27 de septiembre de 2012). Tiposde ruidos.Obtenidode http://www.inercoacustica.com/acustipedia/item/239-tipos-de-ruidos Clearinghouse,N.P.(12 de Diciembre de 2000). El ruido es sonido no deseado. .Obtenidode https://www.fceia.unr.edu.ar/acustica/comite/index.htm tiempo,R.E. (05 de Octubre de 2016). Los nocivosefectosde estarexpuestoaaltosnivelesde ruido. Eltiempo , pág.1.

