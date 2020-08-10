Successfully reported this slideshow.
Turismo

Turismo

  1. 1. Agencia de actividades turísticas
  2. 2. Descripción Tierra Rural es una agencia de actividades turísticas de naturaleza, ubicada en la ciudad de ensenada B.C. La empresa ofrece los servicios de distintas actividades desarrolladas dentro de zonas rurales con los mejores paisajes de la ciudad.
  3. 3. Misión Ofrecer experiencias de naturalezas extraordinarias, con servicio de alta calidad y personalizadas que superen las expectativas de nuestros clientes y así mismo disfruten de las mejores zonas rurales y turísticas de la ciudad, promoviendo siempre el cuidado al medio ambiente. Visión Llegar a ser una empresa reconocida de turismo de naturaleza en el estado, por la calidad, confianza y seguridad que les ofrecemos a nuestros clientes, así como también estar en constante innovación y expandirnos en diferentes zonas geográficas. Valores Pasión y compromiso; con nuestros clientes, empleados y entorno natural. Responsabilidad; con cada uno de los entornos que rodean a la empresa. Transparencia; con clientes y empleados, sobre temas de relevancia e importancia para cada uno de ellos. Calidad y excelencia en el servicio: Atención hacia nuestros clientes. Innovación: Constante innovación en servicio y actividades para nuestros clientes.
  4. 4. En la elaboración del logo corporativo, utilizamos colores marrones y cafés que trasmiten naturalidad, aspectos rurales y de tierra. Color negro que trasmite valor y prestigio, y blanco que trasmite simplicidad y confianza.
  5. 5. Mercado Meta PERSONAS ADULTAS EN BUSCA DE VIVIR UNA EXPERIENCIA DE TURISMO DE NATURALEZA. • Personas de 30 a 45 años de edad • Nivel adquisitivo medio- alto • Gusto por lugares limpios, tranquilos y relajantes. • Estudios superiores • Conocer nuevas culturas • Posee condición física y anímica • Responsable con el medio ambiente • Arriesgado • Convencional • Aficionado Perfil del Cliente
  6. 6. Actividades PUENTISMO ESCALADA RECORRIDO EN 4 RUEDAS
  7. 7. PUENTISMO Actividad en la cual una persona se lanza desde una altura elevada, con uno de los puntos de la cuerda elástica atada al torso o al  tobillo, y el otro extremo sujetado al punto de partida del salto. La actividad se realiza en maneadero B.C. una las mejores zonas de Ensenada para admirar y disfrutar de las vistas al mar. Costo de la actividad $900 p/p
  8. 8. ESCALADA Aactividad que consiste en realizar ascensos sobre paredes y montañas, valiéndose de la fuerza física y mental propia. La actividad se realiza en Maneadero y valle de Guadalupe B.C, zonas donde se cuentan con grandes montañas y vistas maravillosas. Costo de la actividad $1,000 p/p
  9. 9. R&Z Winery 2020 RECORRIDO EN 4 RUEDAS Actividad que consiste en realizar recorridos aborde de cuatrimotos o buggys en la ruta del vino Valle de Guadalupe, donde se realiza agro turismo al incluir recorridos por los viñedos de la región. El recorrido incluye ademas la zona rural de los pueblos indígenas de san José de la zorra cerca del poblado de Valle de Guadalupe B.C., donde se realizara etnoturismo. Costo de la actividad $2,500 p/p
  10. 10. Tierra rural al ser un empresa eco responsable, cuenta con programas internos destinados a la prevención y protección del ecosistema y la biodiversidad de la ciudad. Las cuales consisten en la aportación del 10% de los ingresos obtenidos de las actividades de puentismo y escalada para campañas del cuidado del medio ambiente de la ciudad, asi como la campaña de reciclaje y separación de basura en cada una de las zonas visitadas en el recorrido de 4 ruedas. PROGRAMA AMBIENTAL
  11. 11. Tierra Rural selecciono a la asociación Beta diversidad., la cual nos puede apoyar asesorándonos en la propuesta de responsabilidad social ya mencionada anteriormente, así mismo proporcionarnos información sobre la cultura ambiental para compartirla con nuestros colaboradores y clientes, y nos integren a sus proyectos ambientales para participar y juntos conservar la diversidad. ASOCIACION
  12. 12. BENEFICIOS PARA LA CIUDAD Incremento de economia para las zona rurales de la region al incrementar la afluencia de visitantes . Generador de empleos para la ciudad. Fomento y apoyo a campañas del cuidado al medio ambiente. Aumento de fuentes de trabajo en zonas indigenas. Conservacion y dispersion de la cultura indigena de la region.
  13. 13. LEY DE PROTECCIÓN AMBIENTAL Y EQUILIBRIO ECOLÓGICO. Establece un marco general sobre información y participación en asuntos ambientales, la responsabilidad por daño ambiental. LEY FEDERAL DEL TURISMO Establecer las reglas y procedimientos para la creación de las Zonas de Desarrollo Turístico Sustentable, su operación y las facultades concurrentes LEGISLACION DE LA EMPRESA
  14. 14. Pagina Web NUESTRA EMPRESA UTILIZARA COMO MEDIO DIGITAL LA PLATAFORMA DE INSTAGRAM. Tierrarural_Ens USUARIO: Instagram nos permitirá tener una relación mas cercana con los posibles clientes, interactuar con ellos, compartir en tiempo real las experiencias vividas y generar curiosidad. Sistema de reservacion Publicidad

