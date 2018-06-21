Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. EL DERECHO EN SU CONCEPTO GENERAL Hungar en las diversas corrientes iusfilosoficas que concluyen en diferentes ensayos para determinar su conceptuación, pues creemos que ninguna de las conceptuaciones del Derecho nos da una noción definitoria dado el valor relativo de tales ensayos. La conceptuación del Derecho por los demás, no puede fundarse en una abstracción porque es un producto social y, además un fenómeno cultural, en tanto constituye una manifestación de orden material como ideal e intelectual, pues conjuga la conducta humana con la normatividad que la regula y los valores que la orientan. Según León Barandiaran el Derecho (directum) escribió el maestro base refiere a la conducta humana en cuanto esta ha de ser dirigida, pero entendiéndose dirigida en cierto modo, con ciertas características. La vida de relación intersubjetiva impone como nunca necesidad ontológica, que aquella no este librada a la anarquía de una praxis que sería caótica, si es que no existiesen determinadas normas acerca del del comportamiento que los hombres deben tener en sus reciprocras vinculaciones Tomando la conceptuación del Derecho como conducta humana conjugada con la normatividad y los valores axiológicos. Desde que el Derecho Civil, como derecho común y supletorio, regula la conducta humana dentro de su ámbito de aplicación, con una orientación axiológica hacia los mismos valores, pero con una normativa propia y característica ,inherente al carácter de sus normas. LA NORMA JURIDICA En su acepción general, la norma jurídica es la que regula la conducta exterior en la vida de relación de los seres humanos y por tanto a la que debe ajustarse el comportamiento. AXIOLOGÍA o filosofía de los valores es la rama de la filosofía, que busca estudiar la naturaleza y el desarrollo de los valores, tanto positivos como negativos, contenidos en toda disciplina. AXIOLOGÍA JURÍDICA la rama de la filosofía del Derecho que se encarga de estudiar los principios y valores, entendidos como ideales que solo en el Derecho, encuentran su ámbito de existencia y desarrollo, entre estos valores los más importantes a lo largo de la historia han sido: la justicia, la libertad y la igualdad. Trata el problema de los valores jurídicos, es decir, dilucida sobre cuales sean los valores que harán correcto un modelo de Derecho o que primarán a la hora de elaborar o aplicar el Derecho, tiene tanta importancia que algunos autores designan a la axiología jurídica como Teoría de la Justicia. Sobre cuales sean los valores que harán correcto un modelo de Derecho o que primarán a la hora de elaborarlo o aplicarlo, algunos autores designan a la axiología jurídica como Teoría de la Justicia.
  2. 2. VALORES JURIDICOS Conceptuando el Derecho, en una noción general, como la conjugación de la conducta humana con la normatividad y los valores axiológicos consideramos los siguientes: LA LIBERTAD Es un supremo valor jurídico y también un derecho fundamental de la persona humana. Nos hemos referido a la libertad al conceptuar las notas tipificantes de la norma jurídica por cuatro el ser humano es libre para adherirse o no a la norma y para cumplir o no los deberes que la misma norma le impone, y en tal sentido, la entendemos la libertad como la facultad inherente al ser humano. El ordenamiento jurídico, entonces, al normar la conducta humana debe garantizar y preservar la libertad como valor jurídico. Pero la libertad, jurídicamente debe entenderse dentro de un orden pues, como valor jurídico, no puede tener un carácter absoluto, ilimitado ni irrestricto, porque entonces sería su propia negación como valor jurídico. Ese orden es el orden público establecido por el Estado para garantizar la coexistencia social pacifica con arreglo a la Constitución Política, pero que debe preservar la libertad pues nadie está obligado a hacer lo que la ley no manda , ni impedido de hacer lo que ella no prohíbe(Art. 24, inc. a) conforme al conocido apotegma constitucional. L a Constitución Política en vigencia , siguiendo la tónica impuesta por la de 1979, proclama la defensa de la persona humana y el respeto a sus dignidad (art.1) para luego enumerar sus derechos fundamentales(art.2) De esta enumeración , de la Carta Política antecedente, se irradian los derechos incorporados al Código Civil, como el derecho a la vida, a la igualdad ante la ley, al honor y a la buena reputación, a la libertad de creación intelectual, artística, técnica y científica, así como a la propiedad sobre dichas creaciones y su producto, a la inviolabilidad del domicilio, al secreto y a la inviolabilidad de las comunicaciones y documentos privados, a elegir el lugar de residencia y al libre tránsito, a contratar, a trabajar libremente, a la propiedad y a la herencia. LA JUSTICIA Es otro de los valores supremos del Derecho, con el cual, además guarda una relación consustancial. Ya desde Roma, la justicia –IUSTITIA- era una característica inherente al Derecho –IUS- y considerada como un valor. Esta idea del Derecho explica la llamada justicia legal, es el que las normas jurídicas estén impregnadas de un sentido de justicia, sea para dar a cada uno lo suyo según lo convenido- Justicia conmutativa – o para dar a cada uno lo suyo según le corresponde- justicia distributiva-. De esa conceptuación de la justicia deviene la equidad que es la aplicación de la justicia al caso concreto, esto es la aplicación de la solución general prevista en la ley a la situación particular que debe ser solucionada, y que es la que inspira el ejercicio de la función jurisdiccional. Desde el siglo XIX, en torno al concepto clásico de la justicia, se ha dado cabida al de la justicia social, constituyéndola en un valor jurídico tendiente a buscar la
  3. 3. igualdad y la nivelación socio-económica mediante la dignificación del trabajo como fuente principal de la riqueza y como medio de realización de la persona humana. LA SEGURIDAD JURIDICA Constituye uno de los fines del Derecho y debe ser el sustento de la coexistencia social pacífica y por ello es también un valor jerarquizado en la tabla de la axiología jurídica. La Seguridad Jurídica es una salvaguarda de las relaciones y situaciones jurídicas en cuya virtud no deben ser alteradas sino ir los procedimientos legitimados por la propia normatividad jurídica. Algunas situaciones pueden dar lugar a una confrontación de los valores jurídicos que se deba optar por la prevalencia de uno sobre otro, como cuando la seguridad deba ceder ante la justicia o la libertad ante la seguridad. En tales circunstancias lo que debe prevalecer es, entonces, el bien común, como cuando ante una conducta antisocial se impone una pena privativa de la libertad o se procede a una expropiación para facilitar la ejecución de una obra pública. De la existencia de la Seguridad Jurídica derivan tres características fundamentales que deben estar en la normativa de un ordenamiento Jurídico IRRETROACTIVIDAD DE LA LEY Ninguna Ley puede regir los hechos pasados bajo la vigencia de una Ley anterior salvo en materia penal cuando la nueva disposición es mas favorable al reo. COSA JUZGADA Es sobre aquel que halla recaído una sentencia definitivamente firme no pueda ser llevada nuevamente al conocimiento de los tribunales de justicia. LA IGNORANCIA DE LA LEY Ninguna persona puede alegar como justificación su conducta ilícita el hecho de no conocer la Ley. LA DIGNIDAD La Ley de la Declaración Universal de los Derechos Humanos adoptado por la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas en 1948 comienza con estas palabras: Considerando que la Libertad, la Justicia y la Paz en el mundo tienen como base el reconocimiento de la dignidad intrínseca y de los Derechos iguales e inalienables de todos los miembros de la familia humana. En el quinto considerando se proclama la Fe delos pueblos de las Naciones Unidas en los derechos fundamentales del hombre en la dignidad y el valor de la persona humana y en la igualdad de derechos humanos advierte que la dignidad humana es la base de derechos y de instituciones jurídicas y políticas. Debe entenderse como un valor básico que fundamenta a los derechos humanos. Según la doctrina:
  4. 4. SAMUEL PUFENDORF señalaba que la dignidad suponía la afirmación y autoconciencia del hombre como éticamente libre. EMMANUEL KANT -La Teoría Kantiana- la dignidad constituía la dimensión moral de la personalidad que tiene por fundamento la propia libertad y autonomía de la persona. Entre los derechos humanos que tiene fundamento en la dignidad podemos mencionar el derecho a la integridad moral, derecho a la intimidad, el derecho al honor, el derecho a la propia imagen, el derecho a la nacionalidad, etc. EL BIEN COMUN Del hecho de que los seres humanos tengamos una dimensión social y convivamos colectivamente surge la pertinencia para que cada sociedad cuente con modelos de convivencia política que busquen satisfacer las necesidades básicas de todos y la felicidad del ser humano, esos fines con los que aspiran toda comunidad recibe el nombre de bien común. Según la doctrina: ARISTOTELES: en su obra Política indicaba que la sociedad organizada en la polis debía proporcionar a cada uno de sus miembros lo necesario para su bienestar y su felicidad. TOMAS DE AQUINO: el bien común actúa orientando la finalidad de la ley para garantizar el bienestar de la colectividad y de sus componentes. En el siglo XIX la idea de bien común se sustituye por términos como interés público o interés general. EL MARXISMO: hizo critica al concepto bien común porque entendía que este ideologizaba el interés del grupo o clase dominante como bien colectivo. MARX Y ENGELS: solo podía hablarse de bien común en una sociedad sin clases, una sociedad emancipada y desalineada. EL DERECHO COMO CIENCIA La condición científica del Derecho, no tiene aún consenso unánime y el debate entre los pensadores del derecho permanece vigente y con Fuerza. Las dificultades en este tema se presentan desde el momento mismo en que se intenta explicitar el concepto y contenido de la “Ciencia del Derecho” pues la propia definición del objeto de la ciencia resulta controvertida. A lo largo de los siglos se han propuesto diferentes visiones acerca de la Ciencia del Derecho, su finalidad y contenido y todas ellas contribuyeron en su formación. Existen también tesis negatorias del carácter científico del Derecho. ¿QUÉ ES LA CIENCIA? Surge en la medida que el hombre se acerca a los fenómenos que le rodean, siendo creación exclusiva del hombre.
  5. 5. Es la estructura ordenada y sistemática de conocimientos. Es un método de acercamiento al mundo susceptible de ser sometido a experiencias por el hombre. Mario Agusto Bunge dice: ''La ciencia puede caracterizarse como un conocimiento racional, sistemático, exacto, verificable y por consiguiente falible''. En su metodología de la investigación divide a la ciencia en dos ramas: las primeras en las formales dentro de ellas se encuentran las matemáticas, álgebra, etc., y las ciencias Fácticas que son las ciencias empíricas como son la química, psicología, la sociología y dentro de la sociología podemos ubicar a las ciencias jurídicas. La ciencia del Derecho constituye un conjunto orgánico de disciplinas que estudian en forma ordenada y sistemática esa disciplina que se llama "Derecho" EL DERECHO COMO CIENCIA. Recurrir a la epistemología, como filosofía de la ciencia, en su enfoque hacia la problemática del saber jurídico, implica adoptar una actitud reflexiva y crítica respecto de la propia ciencia que tiene por objeto al Derecho El derecho se define como ciencia, porque constituye un conjunto de Conocimientos ordenados, sistematizados, de carácter racional de los hechos Y fenómenos sociales que tienen implicancias jurídicas o de las operaciones Generales por esos mismos hechos los cuales constituyen sus objetos o campos de estudio, además se rigen por principios. Entonces estamos en condiciones de afirmar, que el derecho es una ciencia de carácter fáctica, cultural, y constituye un conjunto de conocimientos ordenados y sistematizados. En la teoría del "derecho como ciencia", por que encontramos en ella un objeto definido la búsqueda y encuentro de la justicia, y un método que viene a ser el camino hacia su objetivo. LA DOGMÁTICA JURÍDICA La denominación Ciencia del Derecho se emplea en tres sentidos: para designar a todas las disciplinas jurídicas; para referirse solo a estudios científicos sobre el derecho, excluyendo aquellos que tiene carácter filosófico, o únicamente dogmática jurídica. El nombre de dogmática jurídica apareció en 1857 en la revista fundada por el alemán "Ihering Fur Dogmatik, asignados normas de valor infalible de los dogmas del cristianismo. En su primera acepción ciencia del derecho abarca todo el saber jurídico; en su segundo sentido, todas las ciencias jurídicas propiamente tales, en el tercero el estudio del derecho vigente. La ciencia del derecho propiamente dicha o Dogmática jurídica recibe varias denominaciones: Ciencia Dogmática, sistémica jurídica, jurisprudencia técnica, jurisprudencia dogmática o simplemente jurisprudencia. De acuerdo con García Maníes el derecho tiene una doble función el primero tiene por objeto la exposición ordenada y coherentes de los precedentes
  6. 6. jurídicos que se hallan en vigor en un época y en un lugar determinado, y el segundo el estudio de los problemas relativos a su interpretación y aplicación. Es clara la diferencia entre la ciencia del derecho concebida de ese modo y la filosofía del derecho. Mientras la primera tiene como campo el derecho positivo, la filosofía indaga los fundamentos y las primeras causas del orden jurídico. De ese doble propósito de la ciencia del derecho, se desprende su visión en dos ramas: Teórica y Práctica, denominadas "sistémica jurídica" y "técnica jurídica". L a Sistémica Jurídica tiene por objeto el estudio de las reglas de derecho para precisar su sentido y su alcance, ordenarlas e integrarlas dentro de conceptos más generales. La técnica Jurídica se ocupa de todos los problemas concernientes a la formulación y a la aplicación de las normas de derecho. En el primer caso se denomina técnica de elaboración y el segundo técnica de aplicación. La filosofía del derecho.- No solo es objeto de estudio para la ciencia, sino tema de meditación y ahondamiento para la filosofías, la labor de esta ciencia es buscar las respuestas, así problematizar sobre ellas mismas, como dije mientras que la ciencia del derecho busca la respuesta a las preguntas, la filosofía va más allá pregunta el ¿Por qué?. La sociología del derecho.- Las Sociología del derecho investiga las relaciones del derecho y la sociedad. El derecho se da en la vida social de hombre y para ser tal, para existir como derecho, exige la organización real de la sociedad. Los aportes en la evolución de la Ciencia del Derecho se ha ido construyendo y enriqueciendo en el devenir histórico con el aporte de muchos filósofos del derecho. Ciencia del Derecho comienza con Federico Carlos de Savigny y su pensamiento llega hasta nuestros días. Además de su importante contribución a la teoría de las fuentes y de la interpretación, cuando en las sentencias de los tribunales y en los escritos doctrinarios, se hace hoy referencia a los “institutos jurídicos”, se está de algún modo evocando el aporte de Savigny a la Ciencia del Derecho. Los “institutos jurídicos”, a los que Savigny conceptúa como aquellos modos de comportamiento o relaciones de vida concretos y a la vez típicos (como el matrimonio, la patria potestad, la compraventa) que son observados en general por los ciudadanos como jurídicamente vinculantes, en el pensamiento de Savigny, el punto de partida y fundamento de la evolución del Derecho En efecto, el “instituto jurídico” es un todo lleno de sentido, cambiante con el tiempo, de relaciones humanas típicamente entendidas, que como tal, no es posible comprobar completamente mediante la adición de las reglas jurídicas particulares que se refieren a él. Ello así, porque estos “institutos jurídicos” no resultan del conjunto de reglas jurídicas, sino que más bien las reglas jurídicas se infieren de la contemplación total de los institutos jurídicos por una abstracción. Por tanto, dado que las reglas contenidas en la ley, independientemente de toda configuración conceptual, tienen su Fundamento más hondo en la contemplación de los “institutos jurídicos”, no pueden, según
  7. 7. Savigny, ser entendidas únicamente a partir de ellas mismas, sino partiendo de la contemplación del instituto jurídico, pues entre tal instituto y la forma abstracta de la regla particular existe una “desproporción” cuya superación está permanentemente encomendada a la Ciencia del Derecho. Es imperioso aludir además, a la consideración por Savigny del método sistemático. Desde un principio es característico en él exigir una combinación del método “histórico” y el “sistemático” como nota caracterizante de la ciencia jurídica. El primero, considera la génesis de cada ley precisamente en una situación histórica determinada. El segundo, intenta comprender como un todo coherente la totalidad de las normas jurídicas y de los institutos jurídicos que le sirven de base que Jorge Federico von Puchta con clara firmeza, encaminó la Ciencia del Derecho de su tiempo por la vía del sistema lógico en el sentido de una “pirámide de concepto-tos” y de este modo, decidió su evolución hacia la “jurisprudencia de conceptos”. De hecho, enseñó el método del pensamiento formal-conceptual, radicando allí su importancia para la metodología jurídica y el desarrollo de la Ciencia del Derecho. Durante el transcurso del segundo tercio del siglo XIX la Ciencia del Derecho, como todas las ciencias del espíritu, tomó parte del viraje general hacia el positivismo. Como movimiento contrario tanto al Derecho natural racional deductivo, como al romanticismo y la Escuela Histórica, el positivismo se caracteriza especialmente por aspirar a desterrar de la ciencia, toda metafísica, toda ética material y toda doctrina de valores, y por restringir la ciencia estrictamente a los hechos y a su “legalidad” empíricamente observable. Según la concepción positivista, lo único que es accesible al conocimiento científico, prescindiendo de la lógica y la matemática, son los hechos. Kelsen afirma que la Ciencia del Derecho no tiene que ver, no primariamente, con la conducta efectiva de los hombres o con los fenómenos síquicos como tales, sino con normas jurídicasibles junto con la “legalidad”, corroborable experimentalmente, que en ellos se manifiesta. Para Kelsen, la Ciencia del Derecho no tiene que ver con la conducta fáctica de los hombres, sino solamente con lo jurídicamente preceptuado. Por ello, no es una ciencia de hechos, como la sociología, sino una ciencia de normas. LA TEORIA DE LA PROPOSICION JURIDICA DEBER SER Y SER DEL DERECHO Que pueda admitirse al Derecho como ideología en relación con la realidad natural y no obstante exigirse una teoría pura esto es ideológicamente libre del Derecho no es en absoluto algo tan contradictorio como pareciera. Pues prescindiendo de la multivocidad de la palabra ideología que unas veces designa al Espíritu como contrapuesto a la naturaleza, y otras veces significa una representación que encubre la realidad ensalzándola o deformándola ha de advertirse que a veces diferentes ideologías se superponen unas a las otras y que dentro del dominio ideológico hay que distinguir a menudo varias capas,
  8. 8. tornándose por esto relativa la oposición de ideología y realidad. Si se considera el Derecho Positivo en tanto orden normativo, en relación con la realidad del acontecer efectivo que, según la pretensión de Derecho positivo, debe concordar con el (aunque no siempre concuerde), puede entonces calificárselo de ideología. Si se lo considera en relación con un orden superior que tiene la pretensión de que el Derecho positivo haya de corresponderle como por ejemplo, en relación con el Derecho Natural, con un ideal de justicia, cualquiera que fuere, el Derecho positivo se presenta entonces como el Derecho real existente y el derecho natural o la Justicia como ideologías. La Teoría pura del Derecho conserva su tendencia anti ideológica al tratar de aislar la exposición del Derecho positivo de toda suerte de ideología iusnaturalista en torno a la justicia. Para ella queda fuera de discusión la posibilidad de validez de un orden superior al Derecho positivo. Limitase al Derecho positivo y de este modo impide que la Ciencia Jurídica lo tenga por un orden superior o busque extraer su justificación de un orden semejante o bien que abuse de la discrepancia entre cualquiera ideal de justicia supuesto y el Derecho positivo, como argumento jurídico contra la validez del ultimo La teoría pura del Derecho es la teoría del positivismo jurídico.

