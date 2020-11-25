Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introducing static code analysis into our project has made code reviews more efficient Noël NOV 27, 2020
Introduction <?php class Noel extends BackEnd implements Engineer { use Laravel, AWS CloudFormation public function perfor...
Dynamic Analysis Static Analysis
Dynamic Analysis Static Analysis Works well so far Never introduced
Dynamic Analysis PHPUnit on CircleCI Deploy to ECS Trigger Build Push doc to Repo Pull Request Pull Request
On the other hand...
Whenever I was working on the code review on Github there would be a bunch of conflicts due to subtle differences, which i...
How much time can we spare fixing these nonsense differences ? More than 10 file conflicts..!? Come on !!!!!
We want to focus on thinking about whether the architecture, the algorithm, and the naming are optimized or not. More than...
The silver lining has come to us!
Got inspired when assigned for Vue.js projects LinterFormatter
Awesome Developer Experience Spare yourself the extra time it takes to indent the code differences.
Let’s move it onto Laravel ・Larastan ・PHPStan (2016) ・PHP CS 　・PHP MD (2010) Linter Candidates
・PHP-CS-Fixer ・Prettier PHP Plugin Formatter Candidates Let’s move it onto Laravel
Linter / Larastan Formatter / PHP-CS-Fixer
Why?
Reasons why we had chosen these two packages Larastan The parts used Facade and Magick Methods automatically cause errors ...
Reasons why we had chosen these two packages Let us care dependency managers simply by using only composer and not using n...
Settings { // ellipsis "require-dev": { // ellipsis "friendsofphp/php-cs-fixer": "^2.16", "nunomaduro/larastan": "^0.6.9",...
Notions Fatal error: Allowed memory size of 1610612736 bytes exhausted Standard Error Larastan services: php-fpm: build: /...
Explaination Larastan ・the discrepancy of type ・the discrepancy of PHPDoc ・the undefined methods / variables etc...
Benefits Larastan ・Putting more emphasis on writing phpdoc than before ・Becoming conscious of the type of arguments, retur...
Results root@dbdd4a531fc8:/var/www/html# ./vendor/bin/phpstan analyse Note: Using configuration file /var/www/html/phpstan...
Rules PHP-CS-Fixer https://mlocati.github.io/php-cs-fixer-configurator/#version:2.16
Default rule set (v2.16) PhpCsFixerConfig::create() ->setRiskyAllowed(true) ->setRules([ '@PHP56Migration' => true, '@PHPU...
Results root@dbdd4a531fc8:/var/www/html# ./vendor/bin/php-cs-fixer fix --dry-run ./app Loaded config default. Using cache ...
Default rule set (v2.16) PHP-CS-Fixer // '@PHP56Migration' => true, '@PHPUnit60Migration:risky' => true, '@PhpCsFixer' => ...
PHP-CS-FixerCustomize rule set example return PhpCsFixerConfig::create() ->setRiskyAllowed(false) /* indent_size */ ->setI...
A peaceful time of code review has come at last
Whenever I was working on the code review on Github Just important conflicts come up ! We can concentrate on reviewing mor...
All images credited by: https://publicdomainq.net/tag/%E8%83%8C%E6%99%AF%EF%BC%88%E3%82%A4%E3%83%A9 %E3%82%B9%E3%83%88%EF%...
Thanks a bunch for listening up to this Lightning Talk. @ingenieur_noel
