This entire journal is dedicated to the theme of democracy. Exhibited are many teachers’ and students’ answers to “what is democracy”? I ask further questions: Why has democracy disappeared in our country? And can democracy exist in our schools? This nation is ours to shape, to create, to criticize, and to democratically raise our voices. As I stand in front of my class, the definition of democracy that was taught to me in my youth rings through my ears: a nation of, by, and for the people.



Source: https://ebookscheaper.com/2020/10/29/why-a-truly-liberating-education-is-imperative/