Workshop Azure Machine Learning con PowerBI

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Azure Machine Learning con PowerBI MVP Nicolás Nakasone @nicolasnakasone https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolas-nakasone/
Agenda • Azure Machine Learning • Introducción al Machine Learning • Construyendo Modelos de Machine Learning con Azure Ma...
Nuevos desafíos en educación La educación está siendo llamada a ajustarse y responder a las exigencias de los tiempos actu...
¿ Que es Machine Learning? Es una disciplina científica del ámbito de la Inteligencia Artificial que crea sistemas que apr...
Algoritmos de Machine Learning Classification algorithms • Decision Trees • Neural Network • Naive Bayes Regression algori...
Aprendizaje Supervisado y No Supervisado Supervisado: • Se entrena al algoritmo otorgándole las preguntas, denominadas car...
Lenguajes de Machine Learning 1. Python 2. R 3. Java 4. Javascript 5. C 6. C++ 7. Julia 8. Scala 9. Lua
Azure Machine Learning Studio • Microsoft Azure Machine Learning Studio es una herramienta que permite crear, probar e imp...
Desarrollando Experimentos en Azure Machine Learning Studio Un experimento consta de conjuntos de datos que proporcionan d...
Desplegando Experimentos en Azure Machine Learning Studio • Cuando el modelo de análisis predictivo esté listo, puede desp...
Categorizando datos predictivos • Comprender la estructura de datos es fundamental para generar modelos efectivos de Machi...
Ingesta de datos en Azure Machine Learning • Machine Learning para su uso en producción, siempre debe revisar las fuentes ...
Explorando y transformando datos en Azure Machine Learning • La exploración inicial de sus datos es un paso importante dur...
Azure Machine Automated ML Service • Azure Machine Automated ML Service es un servicio de Machine Learning disponible en A...
Pasos para crear un Azure ML Service 1. Cree un Workspace 2. Cree y entrene un modelo 3. Escoja el mejor modelo 4. Regístr...
Workshop Official Power BI
Lección 1: Introducción al Business Intelligence • Escenarios Business Intelligence • Roles del Business Intelligence • Mo...
Escenarios Business Intelligence • Big data es el resultado de generar data por Internet, social media, e-commerce: • Data...
Roles en el Proyecto de Business Intelligence • Cada rol es importante en el Proyecto de BI: • Program manager • Data arch...
Enterprise BI Data Models • Crea vista de datos consistente y su relación con la organización • Usa estándares y convenció...
Lección 2: Introducción al Data Analysis • Data Sources • Consultas • Transformaciones • Visualización • Demostraciones
Data Sources • Es la localización de los datos de la solución BI tradicionalmente usado por procesos ETL: • On-premises • ...
Consultas • Comandos usados para extraer datos de fuentes: • Retorna data de tablas a través de consultas • Usa stored pro...
Data Transformatio ns • La Data debe ser transformada a través de: • Limpieza • Formateo • Búsquedas • Agregada
Visualización • El ojo humano detecta patrones • Facilidad para ver anomalias en gráficos y mapas en vez de tablas • Ayuda...
Power BI Desktop • Comparte muchas características de Excel • Data sources: incluye archivos, on-premises databases, fuent...
Demostració n: Importando Datos con Power BI Desktop En esta demostración, podrá: • Importar data del data warehouse desde...
Demostració n: Visualizando datos en Power BI Desktop En esta demostración, será capaz de: • Añadir visualización en un re...
Demostració n: Publicando Reportes en Power BI En esta demostración usted: • Publicará un reporte en Power BI • Creará un ...
Integración Machine Learning + PowerBI Para integrar PowerBI con Machine Learning usaremos R Script. • Requisitos: Instala...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Workshop Azure Machine Learning con PowerBI

131 views

Published on

Workshop de Azure Machine Learning con PowerBI

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Workshop Azure Machine Learning con PowerBI

  1. 1. Azure Machine Learning con PowerBI MVP Nicolás Nakasone @nicolasnakasone https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolas-nakasone/
  2. 2. Agenda • Azure Machine Learning • Introducción al Machine Learning • Construyendo Modelos de Machine Learning con Azure Machine Learning Designer • Construyendo Modelos de Machine Learning con Azure Machine Learning Automated ML service. • PowerBI • Introducción al Power BI • Modelos de Datos en Power BI • ETL en PowerBI • Construyendo Visualización • Power BI Service WS Machine Learning + PowerBI
  3. 3. Nuevos desafíos en educación La educación está siendo llamada a ajustarse y responder a las exigencias de los tiempos actuales Concebir una educación mejor con ofertas de servicios de apoyo a los estudiantes en los diferentes ámbitos de su vida estudiantil. Las nuevas oportunidades van acompañadas de nuevos desafíos A esto hay que añadir la necesidad del estudiante de autoconocerse y la orientación del aprendizaje Desarrollo de modelos tecnológicos que sustituirán definitivamente a los modelos tradicionales
  4. 4. ¿ Que es Machine Learning? Es una disciplina científica del ámbito de la Inteligencia Artificial que crea sistemas que aprenden automáticamente.
  5. 5. Algoritmos de Machine Learning Classification algorithms • Decision Trees • Neural Network • Naive Bayes Regression algorithms • Time Series • Linear Regression • Logistic Regression Segmentation or clustering algorithms • Clustering Association algorithms • Association
  6. 6. Aprendizaje Supervisado y No Supervisado Supervisado: • Se entrena al algoritmo otorgándole las preguntas, denominadas características, y las respuestas, denominadas etiquetas. No Supervisado: • Solo se le otorgan las características, sin proporcionarle al algoritmo ninguna etiqueta
  7. 7. Lenguajes de Machine Learning 1. Python 2. R 3. Java 4. Javascript 5. C 6. C++ 7. Julia 8. Scala 9. Lua
  8. 8. Azure Machine Learning Studio • Microsoft Azure Machine Learning Studio es una herramienta que permite crear, probar e implementar soluciones de análisis predictivos en sus datos.
  9. 9. Desarrollando Experimentos en Azure Machine Learning Studio Un experimento consta de conjuntos de datos que proporcionan datos a módulos analíticos, que se conectan en conjunto para construir un modelo de análisis predictivo.
  10. 10. Desplegando Experimentos en Azure Machine Learning Studio • Cuando el modelo de análisis predictivo esté listo, puede desplegarlo como servicio web directamente desde Machine Learning Studio. Mediante el servicio web, los usuarios pueden enviar datos a su modelo y este lo devolverá las predicciones.
  11. 11. Categorizando datos predictivos • Comprender la estructura de datos es fundamental para generar modelos efectivos de Machine Learning en producción.
  12. 12. Ingesta de datos en Azure Machine Learning • Machine Learning para su uso en producción, siempre debe revisar las fuentes de datos dentro de su organización para mapear sus repositorios de datos organizacionales y planificar su ingestión.
  13. 13. Explorando y transformando datos en Azure Machine Learning • La exploración inicial de sus datos es un paso importante durante el proceso de desarrollo; la familiaridad con sus datos es uno de los puntos de partida clave del proceso científico de datos.
  14. 14. Azure Machine Automated ML Service • Azure Machine Automated ML Service es un servicio de Machine Learning disponible en Azure. • Ayuda a los data scientists a automatizar el ciclo de vida del machine learning • Entrenamiento y despliegue en cloud • Autoescala los recursos necesarios para entrenamiento y despliegue
  15. 15. Pasos para crear un Azure ML Service 1. Cree un Workspace 2. Cree y entrene un modelo 3. Escoja el mejor modelo 4. Regístrelo en el Workspace 5. Despliegue del modelo en Azure Container, AKS
  16. 16. Workshop Official Power BI
  17. 17. Lección 1: Introducción al Business Intelligence • Escenarios Business Intelligence • Roles del Business Intelligence • Modelos de Datos Empresariales BI
  18. 18. Escenarios Business Intelligence • Big data es el resultado de generar data por Internet, social media, e-commerce: • Data es constantemente obtenida para uso comercial • Data esta en constante crecimiento en tamaño • Reporting: • Extraer data y presentarla para habilitar la toma de decisiones • Mostrar métricas para visualizar la performance de la organización • Análisis: • Evaluar la data para descubrir los insights • Data debe responder preguntas pero rápidamente, a tiempo • Colaboración: • Business analysts necesitan compartir información para tomar decisiones
  19. 19. Roles en el Proyecto de Business Intelligence • Cada rol es importante en el Proyecto de BI: • Program manager • Data architect • Technical architect • BI developer
  20. 20. Enterprise BI Data Models • Crea vista de datos consistente y su relación con la organización • Usa estándares y convención de nombres • Posee un modelo físico y lógico • Usa modelos semánticos para dar significado a los datos
  21. 21. Lección 2: Introducción al Data Analysis • Data Sources • Consultas • Transformaciones • Visualización • Demostraciones
  22. 22. Data Sources • Es la localización de los datos de la solución BI tradicionalmente usado por procesos ETL: • On-premises • En la nube • Archivos
  23. 23. Consultas • Comandos usados para extraer datos de fuentes: • Retorna data de tablas a través de consultas • Usa stored procedure en vez de querys para optimización • Sólo retornar datos que necesitas • Realiza transformaciones: • En la consulta • Usar lenguajes como DAX • DAX: • Derivado de MDX y formulas excel • Usado en Power Pivot, modelos tabulares SSAS y Power BI Desktop • Util y muy poderoso
  24. 24. Data Transformatio ns • La Data debe ser transformada a través de: • Limpieza • Formateo • Búsquedas • Agregada
  25. 25. Visualización • El ojo humano detecta patrones • Facilidad para ver anomalias en gráficos y mapas en vez de tablas • Ayuda a hacer una rápida toma de decisiones sobre los datos • Elimina la necesidad del cerebro de procesar
  26. 26. Power BI Desktop • Comparte muchas características de Excel • Data sources: incluye archivos, on-premises databases, fuentes de datos en cloud y proveedores SaaS • Transformation: aplica transformaciones y formateos en el Query Editor como Excel • Reportes: crea reportes para publicación • Dashboards: crea dashboards usando diferentes reportes y comparte con sus colegas • Power BI Mobile: app para iOS, Android, y Windows • Q&A: hace preguntas de su data usando el lenguaje natural, luego lo añade a un nuevo o existente dashboard
  27. 27. Demostració n: Importando Datos con Power BI Desktop En esta demostración, podrá: • Importar data del data warehouse desde Power BI Desktop • Remover columnas • Formatear columnas • Crear columnas usando expresiones DAX
  28. 28. Demostració n: Visualizando datos en Power BI Desktop En esta demostración, será capaz de: • Añadir visualización en un reporte Power BI • Aplicar formateo básico de visualización
  29. 29. Demostració n: Publicando Reportes en Power BI En esta demostración usted: • Publicará un reporte en Power BI • Creará un dashboard
  30. 30. Integración Machine Learning + PowerBI Para integrar PowerBI con Machine Learning usaremos R Script. • Requisitos: Instalar R y la librería AzureML • Pametros R Script con ML: wsid – auth – servicename

×