MVP NIGHT
Introducción a la Ciencia de Datos - ML MVP Nicolás Nakasone
Datos vs Información
CEVICHE • Pescado • Ají • Camote • Limón • Lechuga • Cebolla • Choclo • Chifle
Al igual que al hacer un buen ceviche, cuanto mejor sean los ingredientes con los que empiece, mejor será el producto fina...
¿Están sus datos preparados para la ciencia de datos?
• Relevantes • Conectado • Precisos • Suficientes para trabajar con ellos Criterios de los datos para la ciencia de datos
Relevantes
Conectados
Precisos
Suficiente
Suficiente
Suficiente
¿Qué es la ciencia de datos? Es el proceso de usar nombres (llamados también categorías o etiquetas) y números para predec...
Imagine que encuentra una lámpara mágica con un genio que responde de forma veraz a cualquier pregunta que formule "¿Qué v...
Pero si tuviera que formular una pregunta directa, como "¿Cuál será el precio de venta de mis acciones la próxima semana?"...
Tenemos para asegurarnos de que nuestros datos incluyan el historial de precios de cotización Tenemos que asegurarnos de q...
Preguntas acerca de características: "¿Es este punto de datos A o B?" predice la categoría (o nombre o etiqueta) de algo a...
Supongamos que deseo comprar un diamante. Tengo un anillo que pertenecía a mi abuela con un engarce para un diamante de 1,...
Ahora platearemos nuestra pregunta de forma directa: "¿cuánto costará comprar un diamante 1,35 quilates?" Nuestra lista no...
Demo Azure Machine Learning
Ciencia de Datos https://mva.microsoft.com/en-US/training-courses/data-science-and- machine-learning-essentials-14100?l=Uy...
Tú no puedes cambiar aquello que no puedes ver...!!!!
@nicolasnakasone nicolas.nakasone@outlook.com http://www.linkedin/in/nicolas-nakasone GRACIAS….!!!
Introduccion a la Ciencia de datos
Introduccion a la Ciencia de datos
Introduccion a la Ciencia de datos
Introduccion a la Ciencia de datos
Introduccion a la Ciencia de datos
Introduccion a la Ciencia de datos
Introduccion a la Ciencia de datos
Introduccion a la Ciencia de datos
Introduccion a la Ciencia de datos
Introduccion a la Ciencia de datos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Introduccion a la Ciencia de datos

13 views

Published on

Presentación del MVP Night Azure Business Intelligence - Lima Peru - Microsoft

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Introduccion a la Ciencia de datos

  1. 1. MVP NIGHT
  2. 2. Introducción a la Ciencia de Datos - ML MVP Nicolás Nakasone
  3. 3. Datos vs Información
  4. 4. CEVICHE • Pescado • Ají • Camote • Limón • Lechuga • Cebolla • Choclo • Chifle
  5. 5. Al igual que al hacer un buen ceviche, cuanto mejor sean los ingredientes con los que empiece, mejor será el producto final. Para hacer un buena ciencia de datos, tendremos que darle materia prima de gran calidad con la que trabajar.
  6. 6. ¿Están sus datos preparados para la ciencia de datos?
  7. 7. • Relevantes • Conectado • Precisos • Suficientes para trabajar con ellos Criterios de los datos para la ciencia de datos
  8. 8. Relevantes
  9. 9. Conectados
  10. 10. Precisos
  11. 11. Suficiente
  12. 12. Suficiente
  13. 13. Suficiente
  14. 14. ¿Qué es la ciencia de datos? Es el proceso de usar nombres (llamados también categorías o etiquetas) y números para predecir una respuesta a una pregunta Pero no sirve cualquier pregunta; debe ser una pregunta directa.
  15. 15. Imagine que encuentra una lámpara mágica con un genio que responde de forma veraz a cualquier pregunta que formule "¿Qué va a pasar con mis acciones?", el genio podría responder: "El precio cambiará". Es una respuesta veraz, pero no sirve de mucha ayuda..
  16. 16. Pero si tuviera que formular una pregunta directa, como "¿Cuál será el precio de venta de mis acciones la próxima semana?", el genio no podrá evitar darle una respuesta específica y predecir un precio de venta. "¿Qué automóvil de mi flota va a caer primero?",
  17. 17. Tenemos para asegurarnos de que nuestros datos incluyan el historial de precios de cotización Tenemos que asegurarnos de que nuestros datos incluyan información de los errores anteriores
  18. 18. Preguntas acerca de características: "¿Es este punto de datos A o B?" predice la categoría (o nombre o etiqueta) de algo algoritmo de clasificación. La pregunta "¿Cuánto?" o "¿Cuántos?" predice una cantidad. Para responderla, usamos un algoritmo de regresión.
  19. 19. Supongamos que deseo comprar un diamante. Tengo un anillo que pertenecía a mi abuela con un engarce para un diamante de 1,35 quilates, y quiero tener una idea de cuánto costará. Tomo un lápiz y un cuaderno en la joyería y escribo el precio de todos los diamantes de la vitrina y cuántos quilates tienen. Empiezo por el primer diamante: tiene 1,01 quilates y cuesta 7366 USD. Caso Práctico
  20. 20. Ahora platearemos nuestra pregunta de forma directa: "¿cuánto costará comprar un diamante 1,35 quilates?" Nuestra lista no contiene ningún diamante de 1,35 quilates, por lo que debemos utilizar el resto de nuestros datos para obtener una respuesta a la pregunta.
  21. 21. Demo Azure Machine Learning
  22. 22. Ciencia de Datos https://mva.microsoft.com/en-US/training-courses/data-science-and- machine-learning-essentials-14100?l=UyhoTxWdB_3505050723 Quiero aprender más…!!!
  23. 23. Tú no puedes cambiar aquello que no puedes ver...!!!!
  24. 24. @nicolasnakasone nicolas.nakasone@outlook.com http://www.linkedin/in/nicolas-nakasone GRACIAS….!!!

×