Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Machine Learning Tendencias y Casos de Exito
Speaker: Nicolás Nakasone @nicolasnakasone https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolas- nakasone/
¿ Que es Machine Learning? Es una disciplina científica del ámbito de la Inteligencia Artificial que crea sistemas que apr...
Algoritmos de Machine Learning Classification algorithms • Decision Trees • Neural Network • Naive Bayes Regression algori...
Aprendizaje Supervisado y No Supervisado Supervisado:  Se entrena al algoritmo otorgándole las preguntas, denominadas car...
Lenguajes de Machine Learning 1. Python 2. R 3. Java 4. Javascript 5. C 6. C++ 7. Julia 8. Scala 9. Lua
Azure Machine Learning Studio  Microsoft Azure Machine Learning Studio es una herramienta que permite crear, probar e imp...
Desarrollando Experimentos en Azure Machine Learning Studio Un experimento consta de conjuntos de datos que proporcionan d...
Desplegando Experimentos en Azure Machine Learning Studio  Cuando el modelo de análisis predictivo esté listo, puede desp...
Categorizando datos predictivos  Comprender la estructura de datos es fundamental para generar modelos efectivos de Machi...
Ingesta de datos en Azure Machine Learning  Machine Learning para su uso en producción, siempre debe revisar las fuentes ...
Explorando y transformando datos en Azure Machine Learning  La exploración inicial de sus datos es un paso importante dur...
Azure Machine Automated ML Service  Azure Machine Automated ML Service es un servicio de Machine Learning disponible en A...
Pasos para crear un Azure ML Service 1. Cree un Workspace 2. Cree y entrene un modelo 3. Escoja el mejor modelo 4. Regístr...
Integración Machine Learning + PowerBI Para integrar PowerBI con Machine Learning usaremos R Script.  Requisitos: Instala...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Azure Machine Learning

157 views

Published on

En esta presentacion mostramos que es Machine Learning y su uso con Azure Machine Learning

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Azure Machine Learning

  1. 1. Machine Learning Tendencias y Casos de Exito
  2. 2. Speaker: Nicolás Nakasone @nicolasnakasone https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolas- nakasone/
  3. 3. ¿ Que es Machine Learning? Es una disciplina científica del ámbito de la Inteligencia Artificial que crea sistemas que aprenden automáticamente.
  4. 4. Algoritmos de Machine Learning Classification algorithms • Decision Trees • Neural Network • Naive Bayes Regression algorithms • Time Series • Linear Regression • Logistic Regression Segmentation or clustering algorithms • Clustering Association algorithms • Association
  5. 5. Aprendizaje Supervisado y No Supervisado Supervisado:  Se entrena al algoritmo otorgándole las preguntas, denominadas características, y las respuestas, denominadas etiquetas. No Supervisado:  Solo se le otorgan las características, sin proporcionarle al algoritmo ninguna etiqueta
  6. 6. Lenguajes de Machine Learning 1. Python 2. R 3. Java 4. Javascript 5. C 6. C++ 7. Julia 8. Scala 9. Lua
  7. 7. Azure Machine Learning Studio  Microsoft Azure Machine Learning Studio es una herramienta que permite crear, probar e implementar soluciones de análisis predictivos en sus datos.
  8. 8. Desarrollando Experimentos en Azure Machine Learning Studio Un experimento consta de conjuntos de datos que proporcionan datos a módulos analíticos, que se conectan en conjunto para construir un modelo de análisis predictivo.
  9. 9. Desplegando Experimentos en Azure Machine Learning Studio  Cuando el modelo de análisis predictivo esté listo, puede desplegarlo como servicio web directamente desde Machine Learning Studio. Mediante el servicio web, los usuarios pueden enviar datos a su modelo y este lo devolverá las predicciones.
  10. 10. Categorizando datos predictivos  Comprender la estructura de datos es fundamental para generar modelos efectivos de Machine Learning en producción.
  11. 11. Ingesta de datos en Azure Machine Learning  Machine Learning para su uso en producción, siempre debe revisar las fuentes de datos dentro de su organización para mapear sus repositorios de datos organizacionales y planificar su ingestión.
  12. 12. Explorando y transformando datos en Azure Machine Learning  La exploración inicial de sus datos es un paso importante durante el proceso de desarrollo; la familiaridad con sus datos es uno de los puntos de partida clave del proceso científico de datos.
  13. 13. Azure Machine Automated ML Service  Azure Machine Automated ML Service es un servicio de Machine Learning disponible en Azure.  Ayuda a los data scientists a automatizar el ciclo de vida del machine learning  Entrenamiento y despliegue en cloud  Autoescala los recursos necesarios para entrenamiento y despliegue
  14. 14. Pasos para crear un Azure ML Service 1. Cree un Workspace 2. Cree y entrene un modelo 3. Escoja el mejor modelo 4. Regístrelo en el Workspace 5. Despliegue del modelo en Azure Container, AKS
  15. 15. Integración Machine Learning + PowerBI Para integrar PowerBI con Machine Learning usaremos R Script.  Requisitos: Instalar R y la librería AzureML  Pametros R Script con ML: wsid – auth – servicename

×