Enhance Your Kubernetes CI/CD Pipelines With GitLab & Open Source

Working within a heavily regulated environment brings a special set of challenges, including increased difficulty in application scaling. In this session you will learn how you can enhance your Kubernetes CI/CD pipelines with GitLab and other open source projects. We will demonstrate practices for deployments using newer GitLab features like the Web Application Firewall for Kubernetes Ingress, and managing serverless functions with Knative. The techniques covered in this session will give you new options to streamline your Kubernetes pipelines reliably and consistently.