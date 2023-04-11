Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apr. 11, 2023
Market-Efficiency-and-Market-Failure-pptx.pptx

  1. 1. Economics Market Efficiency and Market Failure Acknowledgement: Tucker, Schiller and Hubbard and O’Brien PowerPoints
  2. 2. What will you learn in this chapter? –You will study situations in which the market is efficient and situations where the market mechanism fails.
  3. 3. Economic Surplus –Economists use the idea of “surplus” to refer to the benefit that people derive from engaging in market transactions.
  4. 4. Consumer Surplus –Consumer surplus is the difference between the highest price a consumer is willing to pay for a good or service and the actual price the consumer receives.
  5. 5. Consumer Surplus – How much benefit do the potential consumers derive from the market? – That depends on the price and their marginal benefit, the additional benefit to a consumer from consuming one more unit of a good or service. – If the price is low, many of the consumers benefit. – If the price is high, few (if any) of the consumers benefit.
  6. 6. Producer Surplus –Producer surplus is the difference between the lowest price a firm would be willing to accept for a good or service and the price it actually receives.
  7. 7. Producer Surplus – Producer surplus can be thought of in much the same way as consumer surplus. – The lowest price a firm would accept for a good or service is the marginal cost of producing that good or service. – Marginal cost: the additional cost to a firm of producing one more unit of a good or service.
  8. 8. Market Efficiency – Efficiency in a market can be achieved in two ways: – A market is efficient if all trades take place where the marginal benefit exceeds the marginal cost, and no other trades take place. – A market is efficient if it maximizes the sum of consumer and producer surplus (i.e. the total net benefit to consumers and firms), known as the economic surplus.
  9. 9. Economic Efficiency – The demand curve describes the marginal benefit of each additional unit, while the supply curve describes the marginal cost of each additional unit of the product. – If the quantity is too low, the value to consumers of the next unit exceeds the cost to producers. – If the quantity is too high, the cost to producers of the last unit is greater than the value consumers derive from it. – Only at the competitive equilibrium is the last unit valued by consumers and producers equally—economic efficiency.
  10. 10. Market Efficiency
  11. 11. Deadweight Loss
  12. 12. Disequilibrium –In some markets, the objective of politicians is to prevent prices from reaching the equilibrium price.
  13. 13. Disequilibrium – One option a government has for affecting a market is the imposition of a price ceiling or a price floor. – Price ceiling: A legally determined maximum price that sellers can charge. – Price floor: A legally determined minimum price that sellers may receive.
  14. 14. Price Ceiling: Rent Control
  15. 15. Deadweight Loss
  16. 16. Price Floor: Minimum Wage
  17. 17. Deadweight Loss
  18. 18. Counterproductive Price Controls – It is clear that when a government imposes price controls, – Some people are made better off, – Some people are made worse off, and – The economy generally suffers, as deadweight loss will generally occur.
  19. 19. In Support of Price Controls – Economists seldom recommend price controls, with the possible exception of minimum wage laws. Why minimum wage laws? – Price controls might be justified if there are strong equity effects to override the efficiency loss. – The people benefitting from minimum wage laws are generally poor.
  20. 20. Externalities – Negative externalities might result from consumption. – Example: cigarette smoke – Pollution is an example of a negative externality in production. – Externalities might also be positive. – Example: college education
  21. 21. Positive Externality – College educations have positive externalities. – The marginal social benefit from a college education is greater than the marginal private benefit to college students. – When there is a positive externality in consuming a good or service, too little of the good or service will be produced at market equilibrium.
  22. 22. Negative Externality – Pollution is a negative externality. – The marginal social cost from pollution is greater than the marginal private cost to firms producing pollution. – When there is a negative externality in producing a good or service, too much of the good or service will be produced at market equilibrium.
  23. 23. Market Failure –A situation in which the price system results in too few or too many resources used in the production of a good or service. This inefficiency may justify government intervention.
  24. 24. Market Failure – If there are negative or positive externalities, the market equilibrium will not result in the efficient quantity being produced. – There will be deadweight loss. – The larger the externality, the greater is likely to be the size of the deadweight loss—the extent of the market failure.

