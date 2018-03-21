Downlaod full download Field Guide to Lucid Dreaming, A: Mastering the Art of Oneironautics E-book full Pdf books

Download Here https://kolakis.ebookexprees.com/?book=0761177396

Paperback. Pub Date :2013-09-30 Pages: 288 Language: English Publisher: Workman Publishing Company Oneironautics:. From the Greek words oneira. meaning dream. and nautis. meaning sailor An oneironaut is someone who has learned to travel consciously in the dream world. If you have ever. whilst sleeping. been aware that you were dreaming and. even for a moment. used that awareness to control the course of your dream. then you have experienced lucid dreaming. Until now. books on lucid dreaming have had a distinctly woo-woo slant-emphasising spiritual or supernatural aspects. or concentrating on psychological self-discovery The writers of A Field Guide to Lucid Dreaming -. three award winning writers and filmmakers. who began lucid dreaming in their teens - have searched for the best techniques out there. made some improvements and then boiled them down to their simplest. most p...

