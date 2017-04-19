PERHIMPUNAN BULANAN PEJABAT PENDIDIKAN DAERAH KINTA UTARA SMK JELAPANG JAYA 22 DISEMBER 2016 En. Azmi Bin Dahali Ketua Sek...
LET’S WORK TOGETHER
T O G E T H E R
Getting Our Work Done Expressing Our Ideas Thinking Kind Thoughts Helping Others Enriching Our Minds G E T H E Obeying The...
• Life does not require that we be the best, only that we try our best. • If you are doing your best, you don’t have any t...
• Know and follow the rules. • There is no order without rules. Obeying The RulesO
• A great way to get work done is actually do work. • Make a list. • Set your timer and get your work done. Getting Our Wo...
• Expressing your ideas does not make you a radical. • If you do not express your own ideas, if you do not listen to your ...
• Kind thoughts are rarer than either kind words or deeds. They imply a great deal of thinking about others. This in itsel...
• A person has two hands. One for helping himself, the other for helping others. • We don’t need a reason to help others. ...
• Education is not learning the facts, but the training to the mind to think. • The ability to enrich our minds gives us t...
• Respect: Give it to Get it. • Learn to enjoy and respect each other’s differences. • Respect for ourselves guides our mo...
• So let’s start working together from now onwards. We will produce awesome results through trusting partnership and don’t...
THANK YOU
  • Cuba sebaik mungkin
    Hidup tak memerlukan kita jadi yg terbaik, cukup sekadar kita mencuba yg terbaik
    Jika kita sedang mencuba yg terbaik, kita tiada masa utk fikir tentang kegagalan.

  • Mematuhi peraturan
    Kenali dan ikuti peraturan.
    Tanpa peraturan akan tiada ketenteraman
  • Laksanakan kerja kita
    Cara berkesan utk melaksanakan kerja kita ialah dengan bekerja
    Buat senarai kerja
    Tetapkan masa dan laksanakan ikut ketetapan tersebut
  • Luahkan idea anda
    Meluahkan idea tidak bermaksud anda seorang radikal
    Jika kita tidak meluahkan idea kita sendiri bermakna kita telah mengkhianati diri sendiri
  • Fikir yang baik-baik
    Pemikiran yg baik adalah lebih jarang dilakukan jika dibandingkan dgn perbuatan yg baik atau pertuturan yg baik. Ia menunjukkan pemikiran baik tentang org lain. Ini amat jarang dilakukan. Apatah lagi berfikiran baik tentang org lain tanpa terlintas langsung utk mengkritik. Ia lebih jarang dilakukan!
  • Membantu orang lain
    Setiap orang ada dua tangan. Satu utk menolong diri sendiri dan satu lg utk menolong org lain.
    Kita tak perlu alasan utk membantu org lain
    Membantu org tidak semestinya akan mengubah dunia tetapi ia pasti mengubah dunia org yg kita tolong.

  • Kayakan mida kita
    Pendidikan bukanlah belajar tentang fakta, tetapi adalah latihan untuk minda berfikir
    Kemampuan memperkayakan minda kita akan memberikan kekuatan utk mempengaruhi hampir setiap aspek kehidupan kita.
  • Hormat Menghormati
    Hormat: Perlu beri utk dapatkannya
    Belajar utk menerima dan menghormati perbezaan sesama kita
    Hormati diri sendiri akan membentuk moral kita, hormati org lain akan membentuk adab peribadi kita.
  • Hormat Menghormati
    Hormat: Perlu beri utk dapatkannya
    Belajar utk menerima dan menghormati perbezaan sesama kita
    Hormati diri sendiri akan membentuk moral kita, hormati org lain akan membentuk adab peribadi kita.

    • Together7

