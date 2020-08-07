7.7 geografia 8 ano

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. EMEIEF NORBERTO ALVES BATALHA DISCIPLINA:GEOGRAFIA PROF� NIVIA MAGALH�ES SERIE: 8 ANO DATA:07/07/2020 CONTE�DO: EUA ORGANIZA��O TERRITORIAL Observe o mapa. Os Estados Unidos, com uma �rea territorial de 9 831 510 km2 , s�o o segundo maior pa�s do continente americano e o terceiro mais extenso do mundo, sendo apenas superado por R�ssia e Canad� .
  2. 2. O imenso territ�rio � rico em recursos naturais, que ajudaram a impulsionar a industrializa��o e o desenvolvimento econ�mico. A sa� da para os oceanos Atl�ntico e Pac�fico favorece o com�rcio internacional com Europa e � sia e a posi��o estrat�gica de navios militares. A marinha estadunidense tem a maior e mais bem equipada frota do planeta, com bases para operar em v� rias regi�es do mundo. ORGANIZA��O POL�TICA O territ�rio estadunidense � constitu�do por 50 unidades federativas (estados) e um Distrito Federal, onde se encontra a capital do pa�s, Washington. Dois estados n�o se encontram em terras cont�nuas: o Alasca, que � uma pen�nsula, no noroeste do continente, e o arquip�lago do Hava�, no oceano Pac�fico.
  3. 3. ALASCA A R�ssia vendeu o territ�rio do Alasca para os Estados Unidos no ano de 1867.
  4. 4. ALASCA O territ�rio do Hava� foi anexado aos Estados Unidos por meio de um golpe na monarquia havaiana em 1898. A partir de ent�o, os portos, o Ex�rcito e todos os bens p�blicos havaianos ficaram sob o controle estadunidense.
  5. 5. Os Estados Unidos da Am�rica, nome oficial do pa�s, constituem uma federa��o que se caracteriza por ser um Estado descentralizado, ou seja, os estados possuem autonomia pol�tica expressa em Constitui��es pr�prias. Por serem unidades federativas independentes, as leis podem ser diferentes de um estado para outro: h� estados onde, por exemplo, a idade m�nima para dirigir � 16 anos, ao passo que, em outros, n�o se pode dirigir antes dos 18 anos; entre diversas outras diferen�as.

