28.7 geografia 8 ano

EMEIEF NORBERTO ALVES BATALHA DISCIPLINA:GEOGRAFIA PROF° NIVIA MAGALHÃES SERIE: 8 ANO DATA:28/07/2020 CONTEÚDO: EUA - ECON...
desenvolvimento da agricultura e da pecuária, atividades caracterizadas pela intensa mecanização e o emprego de tecnologia...
• Oeste Com predominância dos climas árido e semiárido, há importantes áreas de agricultura irrigada, especialmente de cul...
estadunidense (no Brasil, a agricultura e a pecuária ocupam, juntas, 30% da área total). Nos Estados Unidos, a intensa ocu...
  1. 1. EMEIEF NORBERTO ALVES BATALHA DISCIPLINA:GEOGRAFIA PROF° NIVIA MAGALHÃES SERIE: 8 ANO DATA:28/07/2020 CONTEÚDO: EUA - ECONOMIA ❖ ASPECTOS ECONÔMICOS Os Estados Unidos mantêm a maior economia do mundo, segundo diversos indicadores econômicos e de produção de itens industriais e agropecuários. Observe o mapa. • Nordeste Também conhecida como manufacturing belt (cinturão da manufatura), essa região concentra indústrias tradicionais, com destaque para a petroquímica, siderúrgica, automobilística, têxtil e eletrônica. Apesar do declínio da atividade industrial na região, ela ainda concentra o poder econômico, político e financeiro do país, abrigando a capital do país, Washington D.C. Próximo às grandes cidades, concentram-se o cultivo de hortaliças e a pecuária leiteira para abastecer o amplo mercado consumidor da região, que apresenta a maior concentração populacional do país distribuída em grande número de cidades, com destaque para Nova York, considerada a capital financeira do mundo. • Planície Central O relevo relativamente plano, a fertilidade do solo e a presença de pastagens naturais (pradarias) estão entre os fatores físico-naturais que favoreceram o
  2. 2. desenvolvimento da agricultura e da pecuária, atividades caracterizadas pela intensa mecanização e o emprego de tecnologias de ponta. Destacam-se as áreas produtoras de trigo (wheat belt) e milho (corn belt) e as atividades associadas a agroindústrias. • Cinturão do Sol O sun belt (cinturão do Sol) abrange desde a região sul até a costa oeste dos Estados Unidos. Destaca-se pelo forte crescimento econômico, com industrialização recente. Apresenta grande diversificação de atividades, como a hortifruticultura e o cultivo de produtos tropicais como cana-de-açúcar, tabaco e algodão, a indústria têxtil e a alimentícia. Destaca-se pela exploração de petróleo no Golfo do México e pela indústria petroquímica na costa oeste. Próximo a San Francisco há uma importante região conhecida como Vale do Silício, onde se concentram empresas de alta tecnologia, centros de pesquisa e importantes universidades. A costa oeste ou do Oceano Pacífico: Nessa porção do território, o crescimento da atividade industrial contou com o impulso de uma série de fatores externos. As operações militares estadunidenses contra o Japão durante a Segunda Guerra Mundial (1939-1945) e, posteriormente, o envolvimento do país nas guerras da Coreia (1950-1953) e do Vietnã (1960-1976) estimularam a fixação e o desenvolvimento de indústrias armamentistas no litoral do Pacífico, região mais próxima às zonas de conflito. As porções sul e sudeste: Nos estados do Texas, da Flórida e da Geórgia, há diversificada atividade industrial. No estado da Flórida se localiza a importante base espacial de Cabo Canaveral (figura 20), e em Houston, no estado do Texas, localiza-se a Nasa (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), que possui vários laboratórios de pesquisa.
  3. 3. • Oeste Com predominância dos climas árido e semiárido, há importantes áreas de agricultura irrigada, especialmente de cultivo de frutas. Também se destacam a pecuária bovina de corte e a extração de minérios nas Montanhas Rochosas. Na região, há grande número de parques nacionais, como o Yellowstone (Wyoming e Montana) e o Grand Canyon (Arizona), que atraem muitos turistas. ❖ O MAIOR PRODUTOR, O MAIOR CONSUMIDOR O imenso território conquistado durante o processo de expansão do povoamento garantiu aos Estados Unidos amplo espaço para a produção agropecuária, além de recursos energéticos e matérias-primas necessários ao desenvolvimento industrial. Atualmente, o país é o maior produtor e consumidor mundial de mercadorias e de serviços, e seu PIB representou, em 2017, cerca de 24% do PIB mundial (figura 15). Além disso, liderou, em 2016, o ranking de importações de mercadorias — cerca de 13,9% das importações mundiais — e é o maior investidor em outros países. ❖ UM GIGANTE NA AGROPECUÁRIA Os Estados Unidos são o país que tem a mais extensa superfície cultivada, com lavouras que ocupam aproximadamente 21% de seu território. Isso, somado à porcentagem de áreas ocupadas pelas pastagens (21% do território), permite afirmar que as atividades agropecuárias abrangem quase a metade do território
  4. 4. estadunidense (no Brasil, a agricultura e a pecuária ocupam, juntas, 30% da área total). Nos Estados Unidos, a intensa ocupação da terra se deve a fatores históricos, como a democratização do acesso à terra graças à Lei da Propriedade Rural (1862), e está associada ao emprego de sistemas intensivos, como a elevada mecanização das atividades agrícolas. A alta tecnologia usada na agricultura estadunidense permite grande produtividade agrícola e garante bons rendimentos agrícolas, que se destacam no cenário mundial. Os Estados Unidos são o maior produtor e exportador mundial de alimentos: maior produtor mundial de milho e soja, segundo na produção de frango, carne e algodão, e terceiro na de trigo e açúcar. O processo de modernização no campo desse país favoreceu ainda a produção integrada entre as empresas rurais e a indústria de alimentos, envolvendo, inclusive, várias empresas transnacionais. A utilização de máquinas e implementos cada vez mais avançados promoveu a substituição do trabalho humano no campo.

