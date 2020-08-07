Successfully reported this slideshow.
EMEIEF NORBERTO ALVES BATALHA DISCIPLINA:GEOGRAFIA PROF° NIVIA MAGALHÃES SERIE: 8 ANO DATA:21/07/2020 CONTEÚDO: EUA - POPU...
❖ ESPAÇO URBANO: AS MEGALÓPOLES Existem nos Estados Unidos cerca de 40 aglomerações urbanas com mais de 1 milhão de habita...
um centro de decisões políticas e econômicas que exerce influência sobre os espaços geográficos mundiais. - Chipitts: a me...
Depois dos atentados terroristas de 11 de setembro de 2001 (figura 27), o governo estadunidense reforçou o controle da imi...
A variação dos percentuais, nos mapas, é percebida pelas diferentes tonalidades de verde, do claro para o escuro. Assim, q...
❖ O RACISMO E A LEI DOS DIREITOS CIVIS A história dos Estados Unidos foi marcada pelo conflito entre brancos e negros. Em ...
❖ SEGREGAÇÃO, DISCRIMINAÇÃO E POBREZA No espaço urbano das cidades estadunidenses, os guetos refletem a segregação socioes...
21.7 geografia 8 ano

material digital

  1. 1. EMEIEF NORBERTO ALVES BATALHA DISCIPLINA:GEOGRAFIA PROF° NIVIA MAGALHÃES SERIE: 8 ANO DATA:21/07/2020 CONTEÚDO: EUA - POPULAÇÃO ❖ DISTRIBUIÇÃO DA POPULAÇÃO NO TERRITÓRIO No ano de 2017, os Estados Unidos abrigavam a terceira maior população do planeta: cerca de 324 milhões de habitantes distribuí dos irregularmente pelo território. Há grandes concentrações populacionais nas regiões de ocupação mais antiga e de maior desenvolvimento urbano e econômico. No Nordeste do país, destaca-se uma das maiores megalópoles do mundo: a Bos-Wash, região compreendida entre a cidade de Boston e a capital do país, Washington. Há forte concentração populacional também na região dos Grandes Lagos, com destaque para as cidades de Chicago e Detroit, e na costa oeste, entre o oceano Pacífico e as Montanhas Rochosas. Nessa região localiza-se uma megalópole entre as cidades de San Francisco e San Diego, conhecida como San-San.
  2. 2. ❖ ESPAÇO URBANO: AS MEGALÓPOLES Existem nos Estados Unidos cerca de 40 aglomerações urbanas com mais de 1 milhão de habitantes. Essa intensa urbanização acompanhou as fases de industrialização do país e deu origem a amplas malhas urbanas, resultantes da união de várias metrópoles e centros urbanos secundários, cujos limites se interpenetram e formam um corredor urbano. Essas aglomerações recebem o nome de megalópoles (figura 23). Conheça a seguir algumas das principais megalópoles estadunidenses. - Boswash: a megalópole do nordeste Nova York é a metrópole central de uma imensa megalópole dos Estados Unidos, de aproximadamente 700 quilômetros de comprimento, denominada Boswash — nome formado pelas abreviaturas de Boston e Washington, pontos extremos da área pela qual ela se estende. Essa megalópole é formada por Nova York, Filadélfia, Baltimore e, atualmente, avança sobre a cidade de Norfolk. Aí vivem mais de 50 milhões de pessoas: de cada seis habitantes do país, um mora nessa megalópole (localize-a na figura 23). Com um notável e diversificado parque industrial, Nova York é também sede das Nações Unidas (ONU), dos principais bancos e dos grandes conglomerados empresariais estadunidenses, o que a torna
  3. 3. um centro de decisões políticas e econômicas que exerce influência sobre os espaços geográficos mundiais. - Chipitts: a megalópole dos Grandes Lagos Outra enorme megalópole americana, denominada Chipitts — nome formado da abreviatura de Chicago e Pittsburgh —, estende-se de Chicago, a metrópole central, a Pittsburgh, abarcando ainda Cleveland e Detroit (reveja a figura 23). - Sansan: a megalópole da costa oeste Na costa oeste dos Estados Unidos, quando vista em conjunto com as cidades de San Francisco, San Diego e Sacramento, Los Angeles forma uma megalópole dinâmica denominada Sansan, cujos extremos são as cidades de San Francisco e San Diego (localize-a na figura 23). Los Angeles é a segunda maior metrópole dos Estados Unidos e a maior cidade do estado da Califórnia. ❖ PAÍS DE MUITOS IMIGRANTES Desde a independência, em 1776, os Estados Unidos recebem muitos imigrantes de várias partes do mundo. Somam-se a eles descendentes dos colonizadores europeus, dos povos nativos e dos africanos, estes em grande parte escravizados e levados para as fazendas do Sul durante a colonização. No século XIX, os Estados Unidos receberam fluxos significativos de imigrantes, principalmente irlandeses, alemães, ingleses e italianos, em busca de melhores condições de vida. A imigração europeia foi fundamental para ocupar os territórios conquistados no Oeste. Para incentivar a presença dos imigrantes e garantir-lhes a propriedade das terras, o governo criou uma lei conhecida como Homestead Act (Ato de Propriedade Rural), que vendia terras aos interessados a preços simbólicos. Muitos imigrantes europeus, especialmente ingleses e alemães, beneficiaram-se dessa lei. Grande parte dos imigrantes, sobretudo irlandeses e italianos, permaneceu nas cidades da costa leste como mão de obra barata para a indústria e a construção civil. Durante os anos 1930 até meados da década de 1940, a entrada de imigrantes desacelerou, sobretudo graças à crise econômica de 1929, à criação de leis mais rígidas para a imigração e à deflagração da Segunda Guerra Mundial (1939-1945). Na segunda metade do século XX, porém, o fluxo de imigrantes nos Estados Unidos voltou a crescer, principalmente com a entrada de latino-americanos e asiáticos — fator decisivo para o crescimento populacional do país.
  4. 4. Depois dos atentados terroristas de 11 de setembro de 2001 (figura 27), o governo estadunidense reforçou o controle da imigração. O governo do Presidente Donald Trump, iniciado em 2017, intensificou ainda mais esse controle. NOVA YORK: DACA: fim do programa deixa milhares de jovens sem perspectivas; população vai às ruas em protesto / Spencer Platt/Getty Images (/) O governo dos Estados Unidos anunciou, na manhã desta terça, o fim do DACA (programa de apoio a jovens imigrantes nos Estados Unidos). NEGROS E HISPÂNICOS NOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Um dos aspectos pesquisados pelo censo dos Estados Unidos é a origem étnica e racial da população. Assim, as pessoas se definem como brancas, negras, hispânicas e asiáticas, entre outros grupos. Em 2014, a população que se autodeclarou hispânica representava 17,4% do total da população estadunidense, seguidos pelos negros ou afro-americanos, com 14,3% do total. Estima-se que em 2060 os hispânicos representarão 28,6% e os negros ou afro-americanos, 17,9% da população dos EUA. Os mapas desta seção representam o percentual da população hispânica e afro- americana de cada estado. Observe-os.
  5. 5. A variação dos percentuais, nos mapas, é percebida pelas diferentes tonalidades de verde, do claro para o escuro. Assim, quanto mais forte a tonalidade, maiores são os percentuais indicados, e vice-versa. Esse recurso permite visualizar rapidamente onde estão as maiores e as menores ocorrências de um fenômeno, sem precisar recorrer à legenda em um primeiro momento.
  6. 6. ❖ O RACISMO E A LEI DOS DIREITOS CIVIS A história dos Estados Unidos foi marcada pelo conflito entre brancos e negros. Em 1865, a abolição da escravidão não garantiu plenos direitos aos afrodescendentes, mantendo-os à margem da sociedade até o século XX. Somente um século depois do fim da escravidão, em 1965, o movimento negro, após enfrentar diversos obstáculos — de perseguições a linchamentos, passando por grandes massacres —, obteve uma vitória que fez parte da construção da democracia no país: a proclamação da Lei dos Direitos Civis (1965), que estendeu os direitos democráticos a todos os cidadãos nascidos nos Estados Unidos. O pastor Martin Luther King (1929-1968) teve destaque ao transformar a luta da população negra em um movimento nacional. Apesar do histórico de discriminação da população afrodescendente, o ano de 2009 registrou a posse do primeiro presidente negro dos Estados Unidos, Barack Obama, eleito pelo Partido Democrata.
  7. 7. ❖ SEGREGAÇÃO, DISCRIMINAÇÃO E POBREZA No espaço urbano das cidades estadunidenses, os guetos refletem a segregação socioespacial entre os diferentes grupos populacionais. Observe a figura 29: no centro, os altos edifícios são ocupados por escritórios, estabelecimentos bancários, centros comerciais etc. Ao redor, estão as indústrias e os bairros habitados por imigrantes e pela classe social menos favorecida: latino-americanos, asiáticos, negros etc. (figura 30). Localizam-se aí os chamados guetos. Distante dos guetos, estão as áreas suburbanas, onde vivem as classes sociais média e alta.

